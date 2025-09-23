Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is Live: Up to 45% off on laptops for students

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is officially live, and laptop buyers are in for some of the best deals of the season. With discounts already active, now is the perfect time to upgrade your device for work, study, or gaming. To get the maximum discount, use an SBI credit card that offers an instant discount on all laptops. Laptops for students are available at bumper discounts on Amazon Sale 2025

From sleek ultrabooks by Dell and HP to powerful gaming machines from ASUS and Lenovo, the sale covers a wide range of models at unbeatable prices. Add to that exchange offers, no-cost EMI, and bank card discounts, and Amazon ensures every shopper walks away with a deal worth celebrating.

Top deals

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo V14 is a budget-friendly thin and light laptop designed for professionals and students needing reliable performance. It runs on the 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor with 6 cores and 8 threads, capable of speeds up to 4.5 GHz.

The 14-inch Full HD anti-glare display with 250 nits brightness offers clear visuals for work and entertainment. Its lightweight 1.43 kg body in Iron Grey makes portability convenient for on-the-go users. Grab this amazing laptop with a huge price cut during this Amazon Sale.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1315U, 6 Cores, up to 4.5 GHz Memory 8 GB DDR4 RAM, expandable to 16 GB Storage 512 GB SSD Display 14-inch Full HD Anti-glare (1920x1080), 250 nits Weight 1.43 kg

Loading Suggestions...

The ASUS Vivobook 14 features the powerful 14th Gen Intel Core i5-1200U processor with 10 cores and 12 threads, boosting up to 5.0 GHz for fast and efficient multitasking. Sporting 16 GB DDR4 RAM and 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, it ensures smooth performance and quick data access. The 14-inch Full HD anti-glare display with 250 nits brightness offers comfortable viewing.

This lightweight laptop (1.4 kg) has a backlit chiclet keyboard and fingerprint reader for secure and convenient access. Preloaded with Windows 11 Home and Microsoft 365 Basic for 1 year plus Office Home 2024, it combines productivity and portability in a Quiet Blue chassis.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1200U, up to 5.0 GHz Memory 16 GB DDR4 RAM Storage 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 14-inch Full HD Anti-glare (1920x1080), 250 nits Weight 1.4 kg

Loading Suggestions...

The Acer Aspire 3 is a thin and light laptop powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U processor with 10 cores and up to 4.6 GHz turbo speed. Its 14-inch Full HD IPS display offers wide viewing angles and crisp visuals for everyday use. Equipped with 16 GB DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD, the laptop delivers fast and responsive computing.

With Intel UHD integrated graphics, it covers everyday computing and multimedia tasks efficiently. The steel gray finish and 1.45 kg weight make it highly portable, ideal for students and professionals requiring a budget-friendly yet capable device with Windows 11 Home preinstalled. At Amazon sale, you can get this lightweight laptop at a great discount.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1334U, 10 cores, up to 4.6 GHz Memory 16 GB DDR4 RAM, upgradable to 64 GB Storage 512 GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Display 14-inch Full HD IPS (1920x1080) Weight 1.45 kg, Windows 11 Home

Loading Suggestions...

The ASUS Vivobook 16 sports the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor with 8 cores and 12 threads, boosting up to 4.6 GHz for enhanced productivity. It comes with 16 GB DDR4 RAM and fast 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The 16-inch Full HD OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 300 nits brightness offers stunning visuals with deep contrast suitable for creation and media consumption.

Its backlit chiclet keyboard and Windows 11 Home with Microsoft 365 Basic boost usability. Weighing 1.88 kg, the silver-colored laptop balances screen size with portability for work and entertainment.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-13420H, up to 4.6 GHz Memory 16 GB DDR4 RAM Storage 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 16-inch Full HD OLED (1920x1200), 300 nits Weight 1.88 kg

Loading Suggestions...

Apple's MacBook Air with M2 chip offers advanced performance in a thin, fanless design weighing just 1.24 kg. Its 8-core CPU paired with up to 10-core GPU handles demanding tasks with ease. The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display boasts 500 nits brightness, P3 wide color gamut, and over 1 billion colors for vivid visuals.

It includes 8 GB unified RAM, 256 GB SSD, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and a backlit keyboard. Optimized macOS ensures smooth integration with Apple devices and extended battery life up to 18 hours for all-day use. Do not miss this MacBook deal during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications Processor Apple M2 chip (8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU) Memory 8 GB unified RAM Storage 256 GB SSD Display 13.6-inch Liquid Retina (2560x1664), 500 nits Weight 1.24 kg

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 is a 14-inch thin and light laptop featuring the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor with 14 cores and 18 threads, reaching up to 4.5 GHz. It offers 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for seamless multitasking and fast storage. Its WUXGA OLED display supports 1920x1200 resolution, 400 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos optimized audio.

Weighing 1.39 kg with a sleek aluminum body, it includes a backlit keyboard, FHD IR webcam with privacy shutter, Wi-Fi 6E, and up to 20.8 hours video playback. Windows 11 Home and Office Home 2024 come preinstalled.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, up to 4.5 GHz Memory 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM Storage 14-inch WUXGA OLED (1920x1200), 400 nits Weight 1.39 kg

Loading Suggestions...

The Dell Vostro 3530 is a professional 15.6-inch laptop with a 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U processor delivering up to 4.5 GHz turbo speed. It features 16 GB DDR4 RAM and 512 GB SSD for efficient multitasking and quick application loading. The FHD widescreen anti-glare display supports a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals.

It has multiple ports, including USB Type-C, HDMI, Ethernet, and SD card reader. With Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office Home & Student 2024, a spill-resistant keyboard, and weighing 1.66 kg, it blends productivity with portability. This professional laptop is available at a huge price cut during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1305U, up to 4.5 GHz Memory 16 GB DDR4 RAM Storage 512 GB SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz anti-glare Weight 1.66 kg

Loading Suggestions...

The ASUS Zenbook A14 is a lightweight 14-inch laptop powered by Snapdragon X1 26 100 processor with 8 cores and 8 threads, reaching 2.97 GHz. It supports 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMľ SSD storage. The WUXGA OLED display has 1920x1200 resolution, 600 nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and Dolby Vision support.

This ultra-portable 0.9 kg laptop runs Windows 11 Home with Microsoft Office Home 2024 and 1-year Microsoft 365 Basic included. It offers premium build quality, backlit keyboard, powerful battery, and excellent connectivity including USB 4.0 and HDMI 2.1.

Specifications Processor Snapdragon X1 26 100, 8 cores, up to 2.97 GHz Memory 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM Storage 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 14-inch WUXGA OLED (1920x1200), 600 nits HDR Weight 0.9 kg

Loading Suggestions...

The HP 15 is a 15.6-inch laptop featuring Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor with 14 cores and 18 threads, turbo up to 4.5 GHz. It is equipped with 16 GB DDR5 RAM and 1 TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The Full HD IPS anti-glare display delivers 300 nits brightness and good color accuracy.

Devices come with Intel Arc integrated graphics, a backlit full-size keyboard, 1080p FHD webcam with shutter, and Windows 11 Home. It offers Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and up to 6 hours battery life with fast charging support.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, up to 4.5 GHz Memory 16 GB DDR5 RAM Storage 1 TB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 300 nits Weight 1.65 kg

Loading Suggestions...

The HP OmniBook 5 is a lightweight 14-inch 2K OLED laptop powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 26 100 processor with 8 cores and 8 threads, up to 3.0 GHz. It includes 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD. The 14-inch OLED display supports 1920x1200 resolution, 300 nits brightness, and features low blue light technology.

This 1.35 kg laptop runs Windows 11 Home and offers Microsoft Office Home 2024 plus 1-year Microsoft 365 Basic subscription. Features include backlit keyboard, FHD webcam with noise reduction, Wi-Fi 6E, and USB-C ports. Grab this AI laptop at a discount during this Amazon Sale.

Specifications Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 26 100, up to 3.0 GHz Memory 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM Storage 1 TB PCIe Gen4 SSD Display 14-inch 2K OLED (1920x1200), 300 nits Weight 1.35 kg

Similar articles for you

Boost performance with intel powered AI laptops built for speed and multitasking

Top 10 laptops under 50,000 with latest processors, SSD storage and battery life

Enjoy up to 40% off on trending laptops under 35000 on Amazon from HP, Dell and more

Best ultra thin laptops to buy in 2025: Top models with slim designs with high performance

FAQs Which laptop brands are included in the Amazon Sale? Brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Acer, and Apple are part of the deals.

Can I buy laptops on EMI during this sale? Yes, most laptops are available with no-cost EMI options for easier payments.

Are student-friendly laptops available in the sale? Yes, lightweight laptops with long battery life are available at discounted prices.

Do laptops purchased in the sale come with a warranty? Yes, all laptops include the standard manufacturer’s warranty.

Can I exchange my old laptop during the sale? Yes, Amazon allows you to exchange your old laptop for additional discounts.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.