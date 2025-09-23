Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is Live: Up to 45% off on laptops for students
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 07:00 am IST
The Amazon Sale is now live with discounts on laptops for students from top brands like Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, and more.
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Acer Smartchoice Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.6KG, AL15-41, Metal Body, Premium Thin and Light Laptop View Details
|
₹43,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15,13th Gen,Intel Core i3-1315U (Intel UHD /16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Win 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Backlit Keyboard/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.70 kg) X1504VA-NJ2325WS View Details
|
₹35,985
|
|
|
Dell 15, Intel Core i3 13th Gen - 1305U, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MSO21, Titan Grey, 1.69kg, 120Hz 250 nits Display, 15 Month McAfee, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, fy5011TU, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers Laptop View Details
|
₹34,490
|
|
|
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fc0156AU View Details
|
₹39,990
|
|
|
Acer SmartChoice ALG, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB DDR6, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99 KG, AL15G-53,Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹53,990
|
|
|
Dell New Inspiron 13 Laptop with AI Enabled Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Processor,16GB LPDDR5X,512GB SSD,13.3 (33.78cm) QHD+ Display,Backlit KB + FPR,Win 11+MSO24,12 Month McAfee, Platinum Silver,1.24kg View Details
|
₹87,410
|
|
|
Lenovo V14 Intel Core i3 13th Gen 14 FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office Home 2024/Iron Grey/1.43 kg), 83A0A0PBIN View Details
|
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 14, (i5 14th Gen) Intel Core 5 120U, Thin & Light Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/Fingerprint Reader/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.4 Kg) X1404VAP-EB542WS View Details
|
|
|
|
Acer Aspire 3, 13th Gen, Intel Core i5-1334U Processor Laptop with 35.56 cm (14) FHD LED-Backlit IPS Display (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Graphics/Win11Home) A324-53 Backlit Keyboard Steel Gray 1.45KG View Details
|
₹40,985
|
|
|
OLED displayASUS Vivobook 16, 16 FHD (1920 x 1200) OLED,Intel Core i5-13420H Processor,(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Backlit Keyboard/Office Home 2024/Silver/1.88 kg),X1605VA-SH1952WS View Details
|
₹53,990
|
|
|
Best overall2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Silver View Details
|
₹82,990
|
|
|
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WUXGA-OLED 14(35.5cm), Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.39Kg, 83CV0085IN, 400Nits, 2Wx4 Speakers, 1Yr ADP Free, AI PC View Details
|
₹70,990
|
|
|
Dell Vostro, Intel Core i3 13th Gen - 1305U, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB, FHD 15.6/39.6 cm, Windows 11, Office H&S 2024, Carbon Grey, 1.66Kg, 120Hz 250 nits Narrow Border Display, Intel UHD Graphics Laptop View Details
|
₹35,990
|
|
|
OLED displayASUS Zenbook A14 OLED (2025),Qualcomm Snapdragon X, Copilot+PC, 0.9kg Light-Weight, 14(35.6 cm),32hrs Battery Life*(16GB/512GB/Windows 11/MSO 2024/M365 Basic-1yr/AI PC/Metal Body/UX3407QA-QD259WS) View Details
|
₹83,990
|
|
|
HP 15, Intel Ultra 5 125H (16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) FHD, IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.65kg, fd1255TU, Intel Arc Graphics, FHD Camera w/Shutter, AI Powered Laptop View Details
|
₹60,990
|
|
|
AI laptopHP OmniBook 5 OLED (Previously Pavilion), Snapdragon X Processor (16GB LPDDR5x, 1TB SSD) 2K, 14/35.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.35kg, he0015QU, Light-Weight, Next-Gen AI Laptop View Details
|
₹69,990
|
|
