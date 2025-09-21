Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale countdown is on: Laptops from top brands available at throwaway prices

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 06:00 am IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale seems too far away? Here are some pre-sale countdown deals on laptops that you should check out right now. 

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

HP OmniBook 5 OLED (Previously Pavilion), Snapdragon X Processor (16GB LPDDR5x, 1TB SSD) 2K, 14/35.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.35kg, he0015QU, Light-Weight, Next-Gen AI Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹72,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell 5440 I5-1235U/16Gb/512Gb Ssd/Windows 11 Pro/14 Fhd/No Odd/3 Yrs + 3 Yrs ADP/3 Cell/Intel+ Bluetooth 5.1/WLAN/Backlit Keyboard with Ecoloop Pro Slim Backpack 15 (Indlati5440N3-1) View Details checkDetails

₹85,400

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Gaming V16 (2025) 14th Gen,Intel Core 5 210H Gaming Laptop (RTX 4050-6GB/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/16/144Hz/M365*/Office Home 2024,Matte Black,1.95 Kg),V3607VU-RP550WS View Details checkDetails

₹76,790

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer SmartChoice ALG, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB DDR6, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99 KG, AL15G-53,Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹56,957

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

MSI Katana A17 AI, AMD 8th Gen. Ryzen 9 8945HS,Built-in AI, 44CM Laptop(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6/Black/2.6Kg), B8VE-884IN View Details checkDetails

₹93,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP OmniBook 5 Metallic(Previously Pavilion) 13th Gen Intel Core i5 1334U (16GB LPDDR5X, 512GB SSD) WUXGA, 2K, IPS, 16/40.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)*Office24, Blue,1.79kg, ba1123TU,FHD camera Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹62,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 24, Silver, 1.59kg, fd0467tu, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera, Backlit KB Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹55,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, AMD 4GB Radeon RX 6500M Graphics, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, IPS, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB, B&O (Win 11, Blue, 2.29 kg), fb0147AX, fb0184ax View Details checkDetails

₹47,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP Laptop 14, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 14-inch (35.6 cm), FHD, 8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter, Backlit KB (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.4 kg), em0026AU View Details checkDetails

₹35,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP Victus, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, 6GB RTX 4050 Gaming Laptop (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) 144Hz, IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, Flicker-Free, Win 11, Office 21, Mica Silver, 2.29kg, Enhanced Cooling, fa1279TX View Details checkDetails

₹72,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP Victus, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, RTX 3050 (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, IPS, 144Hz, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Blue, 2.3kg, fa1379TX/fa1412tx, B&O Audio, Backlit Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹60,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP Smartchoice Omen AMD Ryzen 7 7840Hs, 8GB RTX 4060 (16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) FHD, 165Hz, 300Nits, IPS, 16.1/40.9cm, Win11, Office 21, Black, 2.32kg, Xd0020ax, RGB kb, Tempest Cooling, AI Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹105,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP OMEN Gaming, 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14650HX, 8GB RTX 4060 (16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) 144Hz, IPS, FHD, 16.1-inch (40.9 cm) Win11, Office21, Black, 2.39 kg, wf1150TX, RGB KB, Tempest Cooling, Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹121,882

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP OMEN Gaming AI Laptop, AMD Ryzen7 7840HS, 6GB NVIDIA RTX4050, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Black, 2.32kg), 165Hz, 7MS, IPS, 16.1inch(40.9cm), Flicker-Free, Tempest Cooling, xd0005AX View Details checkDetails

₹95,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell Inspiron 3530, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 1334U, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MSO24, Silver, 1.62kg, Backlit Keyboard, 15 Month McAfee, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹59,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell SmartChoice G15-5530, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 13450HX, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Dark Shadow Grey, 2.65Kg Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹76,962

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop, 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1355U Processor, 16GB, 512GB, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz Display, Backlit KB, Windows 11 + MSO21, 15 Month McAfee, Silver, Thin & Light-1.62kg View Details checkDetails

₹67,190

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell Alienware m16 R1 Gaming Laptop, Intel i7-13650HX/16GB/512GB/16 (40.64cm) QHD+ 165Hz, 100% sRGB/NVIDIA RTX 4050, 6 GB GDDR6/Win 11 + MSO21, 15 Month McAfee/Dark Metallic Moon/ View Details checkDetails

₹119,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell Alienware x15 R1 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7-11800H Processor/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/Win 11 + MSO21/ NVIDIA RTX 3060 6GB/ 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 300 nits 360Hz + Alien FX/Lunar Light/ 2.27kg View Details checkDetails

₹246,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Alienware 16 Aurora, Intel Core 7-240H, NVIDIA RTX 5060-8GB GDDR7, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, WQXGA 16/40.64 cm, 2560x1600, Windows 11, Interstellar Indigo, 2.57 Kg, Cryo Chamber Cooling Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹131,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell XPS 9730 Laptop, Intel Core i7-13700H Processor/32GB DDR5/1TB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6/17.0 (43.18cm) UHD+ AR Touch 500 nits/Backlit KB + FPR/Win 11 + MSO21 + 15 Month McAfee/Silver/2.44kg View Details checkDetails

₹303,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell Xps 9315 2In1 Laptop,I7-1250U,16Gb Lp Ddr4,1Tb Ssd,Integrated,13.0 (33.02Cms) 3K Ar+As Gorilla Glass 500 Nits Touch,Xps Stylus,Win 11+ Mso21,Sky (D560077Win9S,1.12Kgs),Intel View Details checkDetails

₹189,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell XPS 9530, Intel Evo platform powered by Intel Core i7-13700H Processor/16GB DDR5/1TB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 4050, 6GB GDDR6/15.6(39.62cm) OLED AR 400 nits Touch/Backlit KB, 15 Month McAfee/Silver/1.86kg View Details checkDetails

₹257,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook Go 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Thin & Light Laptop(AMD Radeon iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.63 Kg) E1504FA-NJ131WS View Details checkDetails

₹29,343.6

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.7 kg), X1504VA-NJ320WS View Details checkDetails

₹33,690

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Gaming V16 (2025) 14th Gen,Intel Core 5 210H Gaming Laptop (RTX 4050-6GB/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/16/144Hz/M365*/Office Home 2024,Matte Black,1.95 Kg),V3607VU-RP550WS View Details checkDetails

₹76,790

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Zenbook 14,Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2),Thin & Light(Intel Arc iGPU/32GB/1TB/3K OLED Touch screen/14/120Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Ponder Blue/1.28 kg) UX3405CA-PZ163WS View Details checkDetails

₹115,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Zenbook 14,Intel Core Ultra 5 (Series 2),Thin & Light(Intel Arc iGPU/16GB/1TB/3K OLED Touch screen/14/120Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Ponder Blue/1.28 kg) UX3405CA-PZ162WS View Details checkDetails

₹94,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Zenbook S16, 16 Touch Screen, 3K OLED, AMD Ryzen AI 7 Octa Core 350,Copilot+ AI PC (24GB/1TB/AMD Radeon iGPU/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Zumaia Gray/1.5 Kg), UM5606KA-RJ109WS View Details checkDetails

₹134,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/60W TGP/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/144Hz/RGB KB/48WHr/Windows 11//Graphite Black/2.30 Kg) FA506NCR-HN054W View Details checkDetails

₹62,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS TUF F16, 14th Gen, Intel Core i7 14650HX, Gaming Laptop(RTX 5060-8GB/115W TGP/16GB/1TB /FHD+/16/165Hz/90WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Jaeger Gray/2.2 Kg) FX608JMR-RV049WS View Details checkDetails

₹142,749

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS TUF F15 13th Gen, Intel Core i7-13620H Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 4060-8GB/140W TGP/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/144Hz/RGB KB/90Whr/Windows 11/Mecha Gray/2.20kg) FX507VV-LP287W View Details checkDetails

₹99,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS ROG Strix G16, AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX, Gaming Laptop(RTX 5050-8GB/115W TGP/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/FHD+/16/165Hz/90Whr/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Eclipse Gray/2.5 Kg) G614PH-RV033WS View Details checkDetails

₹139,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 16 (2024), Intel Core i9 14900HX 14th Gen, 16(40.64cm) 2.5K QHD+240Hz, Gaming Laptop (32GB DDR5/2TB SSD/12GB RTX 4080/Win11/Per-Key RGB/90WHr/Black/2.65Kg),G634JZR-CM932WS View Details checkDetails

₹279,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H 15.6 inch (39.6cm) FHD Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.62Kg), 83ER00KPIN/83ER00KRIN View Details checkDetails

₹48,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H 14 inch (36.8cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.4Kg), 83K00034IN View Details checkDetails

₹56,900

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 AMD Ryzen 5 7530U (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11 Home/Office 2021/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint) 14 WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop/1Y Warranty/Aluminium Top/1.41 kg,21JRS0JG00 View Details checkDetails

₹51,895

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Intel Core i5 13th Gen (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 2021/Fingerprint Reader/ 16 WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop/Aluminium Top/1Y Warranty/1.77 kg), 21JNS0QE00 View Details checkDetails

₹65,500

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WUXGA-OLED 14(35.5cm), Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.39Kg, 83CV0085IN, 400Nits, 2Wx4 Speakers, 1Yr ADP Free, AI PC View Details checkDetails

₹79,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 AMD Ryzen AINow 7 350, 83JY005YIN AI Laptop, Copilot+ 32GB RAM/1TB SSD/14(35.5cm)WUXGA OLED/50 TOPS/Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Backlit Keyboard, 1Yr ADP Free, Teal, 1.19Kg View Details checkDetails

₹111,190

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo LOQ, Intel Core i7 13th Gen 13650HX, NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6(39.6cm), Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83DV00X8IN, 100% sRGB, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹100,690

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo LOQ 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX 15.6 (39.6cm) 144Hz 300Nits FHD Gaming Laptop (12GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB/100% sRGB/Office 21/3 Month Game Pass/Luna Grey/2.4Kg), 83GS009RIN View Details checkDetails

₹57,190

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Legion 5 2024 13Th Gencore Intel I7-13650HX|NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB(24GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6(39.6Cm)/14Hz/FHD IPS/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/3 Month Game Pass/Grey/2.3Kg),83JJ0010IN Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹122,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Legion 7 Intel Core i9-12900HX 16 (40.64cm) QHD IPS 165Hz 500Nits Gaming Laptop (32GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/NVIDIA RTX 3080Ti 16GB/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Storm Grey/2.53Kg), 82TD009KIN View Details checkDetails

₹255,155.46

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

acer Swift Lite 14, Intel Core Ultra 5 115U/16 GB/512 GB/14.1 OLED/Win 11 Home + MSO, Light Silver, 1.1 kg, SFL14-54M, Backlit Keyboard, Premium Thin and Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹54,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer Swift 14, Intel Core Ultra 7-256V, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, OLED WUXGA 14/35.56cm, Windows 11, MS Office, Steam Blue, 1.28Kg, Intel Arc Graphics, 1440p IR Camera AI Powered Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹89,991

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer[SmartChoice Aspire Lite 12thGen Intel Core i5-12450H Premium Laptop(Win11Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/IntelUHD Graphics/MSO)AL15-52H, 39.62cm(15.6) FHD IPS Display,Backlit Keyboard,Pure Silver, 1.7KG View Details checkDetails

₹44,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

acer Aspire Go 14, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (14th Gen),16GB DDR5 RAM/512GB SSD, WUXGA IPS, 14.0/35.56 cm, Win 11, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.5 kg, AG14-71M,Backlit Keyboard, AI Powered Premium Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹52,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer ALG, Intel Core i7-13th Gen 13620H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB(16GB/512GB) FHD, 39.62cm(15.6), 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99KG, AL15G-53, Premium Metal Body,Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹67,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer ALG, Intel Core i7-13th Gen 13620H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB(16GB/512GB) FHD, 39.62cm(15.6), 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99KG, AL15G-53, Premium Metal Body,Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹67,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer Nitro V, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H Hexa-core Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB GDDR6(16GB DDR5/512GB) IPS FHD, 15.6/39.6cm, 165 Hz, Win 11 Home, Obsidian Black, 2.1KG, ANV15-41, Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹57,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer Nitro Lite 16, Intel Core i5-13420H Processor,NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6 GB GDDR6, 16GB/ 512 GB, 16.0/40.64 cm, 165 Hz, Win 11 Home, White, 1.95 kg, NL16-71G, Backlit KB,Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹65,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop 14th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor (Windows 11 Home/16 GB/1 TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050) PHN16-72 with 40.64 cm (16) WUXGA Display View Details checkDetails

₹119,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer Predator Helios 16 AI Gaming Laptop 14th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor (32 GB RAM/1 TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080/240Hz/Wifi 7/Win11 Home) PH16-72 with 40.64 cm (16) WQXGA IPS Display, 2.65 KG View Details checkDetails

₹219,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

MSI Thin 15, Intel 12th Gen. i7-12650H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 2021/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, GDDR6 4GB/Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg) B12UC-2239IN View Details checkDetails

₹71,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

MSI Thin 15, Intel Core i5-12450H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050,GDDR6 6GB /Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B12VE-1689IN View Details checkDetails

₹69,500

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

MSI Katana A17 AI, AMD 8th Gen. Ryzen 9 8945HS,Built-in AI, 44CM Laptop(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6/Black/2.6Kg), B8VE-884IN View Details checkDetails

₹93,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

MSI Katana 15, Intel 14th Gen. i7-14650HX, 40CM QHD 165Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060, GDDR7 8GB/Black/2.4Kg) B14WFK-262IN View Details checkDetails

₹129,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

MSI Cyborg 15,Intel 13th Gen. i7-13620H,40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 2021/GeForce RTX 4060,GDDR6 8GB/Translucent Black/1.98Kg) A13VFK-1079IN View Details checkDetails

₹103,849

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

MSI Cyborg 15, Intel Series 2 Core 7 240H, 40cm FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060, GDDR7 8GB/Translucent Black/2.1Kg) B2RWFKG-215IN View Details checkDetails

₹122,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

The countdown to the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is officially on, and laptop buyers have every reason to get excited. Starting September 23, with 24-hour early access for Prime members, this year’s sale promises huge price drops on top laptop brands like HP, Dell, Asus, Acer, Lenovo, and MSI. Some deals are already live, giving you a sneak peek at what’s coming. If you don’t want to wait for the sale to kick off, these early offers are worth grabbing before stocks run out. This is just the trailer — the blockbuster deals are yet to come.

Buy laptops and avail big discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.
Buy laptops and avail big discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Top deals on laptops during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale countdown:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Bring home HP laptops with huge discount during the Great Indian Festival sale

Bring home HP laptops this festive season at massive discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Known for their legacy of reliability, HP offers something for everyone. From the lightweight Omnibook series for students, to Victus gaming machines, and powerhouse Omen laptops for pros. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned creator, these deals let you pick the perfect model at the best price, making this the ideal time to upgrade.

Here are the best deals on HP laptops during the Amazon Sale:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Buy a new Dell laptop during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and save big with discounts

Dell laptops are getting massive price cuts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, making it the perfect time to upgrade. As one of the world’s leading PC brands and a trusted name in India, Dell offers everything from Latitude business laptops to premium XPS ultrabooks and powerful Alienware gaming machines. With models ranging from entry-level to high-end, buyers can find reliable, affordable options that fit their needs, and save big while doing it.

Top deals on Dell laptops during the upcoming Amazon sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Asus laptop on your buy list? These are the best pre-sale deals for Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

If Asus laptops are on your radar, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is serving up early deals you can’t ignore. From stylish ZenBooks for professionals, Vivobooks for students, to performance-packed TUF and ROG gaming laptops for enthusiasts, Asus has something for every buyer. Known for their durability, bold designs, and value-packed pricing, these laptops are already seeing discounts before the sale officially begins, making this the right time to grab one before stocks run out.

Check the top deals on Asus laptops during the Amazon sale here:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Lenovo has a wide range of laptops on discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Lenovo laptops are up for grabs at exciting discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, giving you plenty of reasons to upgrade. From versatile IdeaPad models for students to premium Yoga convertibles and performance-driven Legion gaming laptops, Lenovo offers something for every need and budget. Known for their reliability and strong after-sales support in India, these laptops make an excellent festive purchase — and with prices dropping, now is the time to buy.

Discounts on top laptop models from Lenovo

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Acer laptops see sharp price drop during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Acer laptops are seeing big price cuts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, making them some of the best buys this season. Whether you need a sleek Swift series ultrabook, a versatile Aspire notebook for everyday use, or a powerful Nitro gaming laptop, Acer’s lineup has you covered. Known for delivering great performance at competitive prices, these laptops are now even more affordable — the perfect chance to upgrade without overspending this festive season.

Deals on Acer laptops during the Amazon Festive sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Get a discount on MSI gaming laptops during the Amazon Festive Sale 2025

Level up your setup with MSI gaming laptops, now available at huge discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Known for their aggressive design, powerful specs, and reliable cooling systems, MSI’s lineup includes the Katana, Cyborg, and Stealth series — perfect for casual gamers and esports enthusiasts alike. With big price drops this festive season, these laptops deliver top-tier performance for gaming, streaming, and content creation without breaking the bank.

Best deals on MSI laptops during the Amazon sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Are laptops really cheaper during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?

    Yes. Many laptops from HP, Dell, Asus, Lenovo, Acer, and MSI see massive price cuts, plus bank offers, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI make them even more affordable.

  • Which laptop brands have the best offers during the sale?

    HP, Dell, Asus, Lenovo, Acer, and MSI lead the pack with discounts across gaming laptops, ultrabooks, and budget notebooks — catering to students, professionals, and creators alike.

  • Should I buy before or wait for the sale to start?

    Prime members get 24-hour early access, and many deals go live before the official sale. Grab early offers if they meet your budget — prices may not drop further.

  • Are gaming laptops worth buying during the sale?

    Absolutely. Gaming laptops like MSI Katana, Asus ROG, and HP Victus get big discounts, making them great value picks for gamers and creators looking for high-performance machines.

  • What should I check before placing my laptop order?

    Look at specs (CPU, RAM, storage, GPU), warranty, and return policy. Check for bundled software offers (Office 2024, antivirus) and confirm delivery timelines to avoid festive rush delays.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
News / Technology / Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale countdown is on: Laptops from top brands available at throwaway prices
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On