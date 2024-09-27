Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Grab iPhone 13 at less than 40000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: India’s biggest festive sale is finally live with electronic products across different brands and categories available at a massive price cut. This sale is the perfect opportunity for people who are planning to buy electronics items such as smartphones, home appliances, laptops, and other tech gadgets. The iPhone 13 looks similar to the iPhone 12 models.(Apple Inc)

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale buyers can get huge discounts on smartphones of all prices and brands including Samsung, Apple, OnePlus and others. Therefore, If you are planning for a smartphone upgrade then now is the perfect time. However, after looking at several smartphone deals, the biggest discount is available on the iPhone 13 model. Therefore, Know how you can grab an iPhone mode at a reasonable price.

Amazon Sale 2024: iPhone 13 discount

Apple iPhone 13 originally retails for Rs.59600 for the 128GB variant. However, during the Amazon sale 2024, buyers can get it for just Rs.41999. Therefore, Amazon is providing a massive 30% discount on the iPhone model.

Apart from the e-commerce discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone. Buyers can get a 10% instant discount up to Rs.1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. Additionally, with SBI debit Card transactions, buyers can avail Rs.1250 discount at a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

With exchange offers, Amazon is providing up to Rs.25200 off on iPhone 13. However, the original exchange valve will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions. Therefore, make sure your old smartphone does not have any physical damage and is in good working condition.

Should you buy Apple iPhone 13?

The Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that offers a Cinematic mode for users to enjoy shallow depth of field. It is also protected with a ceramic shield to make the iPhone impact and scratch-resistant. The smartphone is powered by the A15 Bionic chip for powerful performance and multitasking.

In terms of photography, the iPhone 13 features a dual camera setup consisting of a 12MP wide angle main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. On the front, the iPhone 13 sports a 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera, both offering 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording.

While the iPhone 13 is an older generation model, however, it offers powerful performance. Therefore, if your budget is limited and you want to explore the iOS ecosystem, then getting an iPhone 13 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale could be a great choice.