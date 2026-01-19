Amazon Great Republic Day Sale deals are still LIVE! Min 40% off on water purifiers, mixer grinders, inductions and more

INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5) BlackView Details
Everyday cooking becomes easier when your kitchen appliances work the way they should. If you are planning to replace old gadgets or set up a more efficient kitchen, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is still LIVE with minimum 40% off on kitchen appliances. The sale brings strong discounts on water purifiers, mixer grinders, induction cooktops, and many other daily-use essentials.
This is a good time to invest in appliances that save time, reduce effort, and improve your overall cooking experience. Whether you want cleaner drinking water, quicker food preparation, or a hassle-free cooking setup, these deals make upgrades more affordable. Many products also come with added benefits like bank discounts, easy EMI options, and doorstep delivery.
With prices slashed across popular brands, you do not need to delay your purchase any longer. The offers are available for a limited time, and popular models tend to sell out fast. Shop now to make the most of these ongoing Republic Day Sale deals.
Top deals on kitchen appliances during Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026
Water purifiers at up to 60% off on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026
Clean and safe drinking water is a daily need, and this is a good time to upgrade your water purifier. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 offers up to 60% off on a wide range of water purifiers from trusted brands like Kent, Aquaguard, Livpure, AO Smith, and Havells. You can find RO, UV, and RO+UV models designed for different water quality levels.
Many purifiers also come with large storage tanks, copper technology, and energy-saving features. With big discounts and bank offers, getting a reliable water purifier for your home becomes more affordable during this sale.
Air fryers at up to 65% off on Amazon Sale 2026
Air fryers have become a popular choice for healthier everyday cooking, and Amazon Sale 2026 brings up to 65% off on top models. Brands like Philips, Instant, Pigeon, and Prestige are offering strong discounts on air fryers with different basket sizes and preset cooking modes.
These appliances let you prepare crispy snacks, fries, and even full meals using very little oil. Many models also come with easy-to-use digital controls and simple cleaning options. With such high discounts, this sale is a great chance to bring home an air fryer and enjoy tasty food without compromising on health.
Induction cooktops at up to 60% off on Amazon deals on Republic Day Sale 2026
Induction cooktops are a smart choice for quick and energy-efficient cooking, and the Republic Day Sale 2026 brings up to 60% off on popular models. Brands like Prestige, Philips, Pigeon, Bajaj, and Havells are offering good discounts on induction cooktops with multiple power settings and preset menus.
These cooktops heat food faster, are easy to clean, and are safe to use in small kitchens. Many models also feature auto shut-off and touch controls for added convenience. With lower prices during the sale, upgrading to an induction cooktop becomes an affordable and practical decision for everyday cooking.
Mixer grinders at up to 55% off on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
A good mixer grinder is a must-have for everyday cooking, and the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale brings up to 55% off on a wide range of options. Popular brands like Philips, Bajaj, Prestige, Butterfly, and Bosch are offering strong discounts on mixer grinders with powerful motors and multiple jar sizes.
These appliances help with daily tasks like grinding spices, making chutneys, blending smoothies, and preparing batters. Many models also come with overload protection and sturdy stainless steel jars. With attractive sale prices and bank offers, this is a great time to replace your old mixer grinder or upgrade to a better one.
Deep fryers at up to 60% off on Amazon Sale 2026
If you enjoy making crispy snacks at home, this is a good time to add a deep fryer to your kitchen. Amazon Sale 2026 offers up to 60% off on deep fryers from top brands. These appliances help you fry food evenly and maintain the right oil temperature for better taste. Many models come with adjustable temperature controls, oil filters, and easy-to-clean baskets. Whether it is samosas, fries, or fried chicken, the sale makes it more affordable to enjoy restaurant-style results at home without spending too much.
Electric cookers at up to 55% off on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale deals
Electric cookers are a convenient option for quick and hassle-free meals, and the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale offers up to 55% off on popular models. Brands like Bajaj, Agaro, and more are offering good discounts on electric rice cookers and multi-cookers. These appliances are ideal for cooking rice, curries, dals, and one-pot meals with minimal effort. Many models come with automatic keep-warm functions and easy-to-clean inner pots. With reduced prices during the sale, this is a great chance to bring home an electric cooker and simplify everyday cooking.
Electric barbeque grill at up to 50% off on Amazon Sale 2026
Electric barbeque grills are perfect for enjoying grilled food at home without the mess of charcoal or gas. Amazon Sale 2026 brings up to 50% off on electric grills from brands like Philips, Prestige, Pigeon, and Havells. These grills are great for preparing sandwiches, paneer, vegetables, and kebabs with less oil. Many models come with non-stick plates, adjustable temperature controls, and easy cleaning features. Compact and simple to use, they suit both small kitchens and balconies. With attractive discounts during the sale, it is a good time to enjoy barbeque-style cooking at home.
Water purifiers, air fryers, induction cooktops, mixer grinders, and deep fryers are available at discounts of up to 60–65%.
Yes, brands like Philips, Prestige, Bajaj, Havells, Kent, Pigeon, and Bosch are part of the sale.
Yes, the ongoing Republic Day Sale offers lower prices, making it a good time to upgrade or replace old appliances.
Most kitchen appliances sold on Amazon come with a brand warranty. Always check product details before buying.
Yes, select products offer extra bank discounts and no-cost EMI options during the sale.
