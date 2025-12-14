Price drop on induction cook tops on Amazon; Choose from these 5 recommendations

If your kitchen routine feels slower than it should, an induction cooktop can change that experience instantly. These appliances heat pans quickly, save time during busy mornings, and use far less power than old-school gas burners or coil stoves. They are also great for people living in hostels, rentals or compact kitchens because they do not need a gas connection and are easy to move around. The best part is that several top models have dropped in price right now, making this the perfect moment to bring one home. induction cooktop

You get fast heating, simple controls, safer cooking, and better energy savings without spending too much. In this list, we picked five induction cooktops known for speed, low power use, and everyday convenience. Each option delivers quick meals, steady performance and easy cleaning, making them ideal for both beginners and regular cooks.

The Prestige PIC 16.0 Plus is a stylish black 2000W induction cooktop built with a strong body, soft-touch controls and an easy-clean surface. It comes with 8 Indian preset menus, a timer and smart sensors that regulate heat for safe, steady cooking. Its 4kV surge protection keeps it stable even in homes with fluctuating voltage.

With a solid 33% discount, it offers fast heating, low power use and dependable daily performance, making it a great buy for small kitchens, hostels and regular home cooking.

Specifications Power 2000W Preset menus 8 Surge protection 4kV Control panel Soft touch Warranty 1 year

The Philips Viva Collection HD4938/01 is a sleek 2100W induction cooktop with a premium full-glass body that looks elegant in any kitchen. Its sensor-touch panel feels modern and responds quickly, while the cool-to-touch surface keeps cooking safer. You get 10 Indian preset menus, auto-off, and a 3-hour timer for hands-free convenience.

The 19% discount makes it a strong value pick for anyone who wants fast heating, simple controls and a stylish, durable cooktop that handles everyday recipes with ease.

Specifications Power 2100W Preset menus 10 Timer 0–3 hours Panel Sensor touch Warranty 1 year

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Infrared Cook & Grill is a 2000W stylish black cooktop built for fast, versatile cooking. Its infrared heating cooks quicker than standard induction, and the crystal glass surface looks modern while staying easy to clean. Universal cookware support means you can use stainless steel, cast iron or aluminium without worries.

It includes a tandoor grill, adjustable temperature settings, auto shut-off and overheat safety. With a massive 58% discount, it offers strong value for homes, hostels and compact kitchens.

Specifications Power 2000W Cookware compatibility Universal Surface Crystal glass Safety Auto shut-off Warranty 2 years

The Philips HD4934/00 is a compact 1300W induction cooktop designed for simple, everyday cooking with solid protection and steady performance. It comes in a stylish black and grey finish, with soft-touch controls that feel smooth and easy to use. The triple MOV setup protects it from up to 4kW surges, making it reliable even in places with power fluctuations.

You get 7 preset menus, custom temperature settings and a portable body that fits small kitchens. With a strong 48% discount, it is a value pick for daily home use.

Specifications Power 1300W Preset menus 7 Surge protection Up to 4kW Control panel Soft touch Coil warranty 3 years

The Hafele Magnechef is a stylish 2100W induction cooktop built with a strong ceramic glass plate that handles heavy utensils and looks premium in black. Its touch panel feels smooth, and the 10 AutoCook menus make everyday dishes simple to prepare.

Features like Boost Mode, Simmer Mode, smart vessel detection, preset timer, and a keep-warm function add more convenience to daily cooking. With a limited-time price of ₹3,999 and a 5% coupon, it delivers fast heating, smart controls and a durable build worth the price.

Specifications Power 2100W AutoCook menus 10 Surface Ceramic glass Controls Touch panel Warranty 2 years

FAQs on induction cooktops How does an induction cooktop work? It uses magnetic energy to heat the cookware directly, which makes cooking faster and saves power.

Can I use any utensil on an induction cooktop? No. You need induction-friendly cookware with a flat, magnetic base like stainless steel or cast iron.

Are induction cooktops safe to use? Yes. The surface stays cooler than gas stoves and most models come with auto shut-off and child lock features.

Do induction cooktops consume less electricity? Yes. They heat only the utensil and not the air around it, which reduces power consumption.

Can I cook all types of dishes on an induction? You can cook everyday meals like tea, rice, curries, rotis and more. Most models support all common cooking modes.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.