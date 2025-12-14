Price drop on induction cook tops on Amazon; Choose from these 5 recommendations
Published on: Dec 14, 2025 05:00 pm IST
These top induction cooktops are now available at lower prices. They heat fast, save power and fit small kitchens, hostels or busy homes.
Our Pick
Best induction cooktop
Best value for money
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best induction cooktopPrestige PIC 16.0 Plus 2000 Watts Induction Cooktop | 4KV Surge Protection | 8 Preset Indian Menu Option with Timer | Soft Touch Button | Easy to clean | Portable | Black |1Y Warranty | BIS
|
₹2,880
|
|
|
Best value for moneyPhilips Viva Collection Hd4938/01 2100-Watt Glass Induction Cooktop With Sensor Touch & Full Crystal Glass (Black)
|
₹4,598
|
|
|
Pigeon by Stovekraft Infrared Cook & Grill 2000 Watts Induction Stove, Black | Universal Cookware compatibility | Advanced timer control | Auto shut - off | Tandoor Grill | 2 Yr Warranty
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
Hawkins Futura Dual Hob Induction Cooktop, 3600-W, Auto Cut-off, Child Lock, Intelligent Boil-Dry Protection, 20 Power Settings, Black (FIC2A1)
|
₹8,890
|
|
|
Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop | 4KV Surge Protection | 8 Preset Indian Menu Options & Timer | Soft Touch Button | Easy to Clean | Portable | Black | 1Y Warranty | BIS
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Pigeon By Stovekraft Acer Plus 1800 Watt Induction Cooktop with Feather Touch Control, Induction Stove comes with 7 Preset Menus, Timer and Auto-Shut Off features (Black)
|
₹1,549
|
|
|
IBELL SLIM50 Induction Cooktop, 2000W, BIS Certified, LED Display, 2 Yr Warranty, Auto Shut-Off, Over Heat Protection (Black)
|
₹1,334
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Philips HD4934/00 1300W Induction Cooktop with Triple MOV for 4kW surge protection with soft touch control | 7 Preset Menus | 3 Years warranty on Coil
|
₹2,084
|
|
|
Hafele Magnechef Induction Cooktop |2100W High Power | Ceramic Glass Plate | Auto Cook Menus | Intuitive Touch Control | 2 Year Warranty | Black
|
₹3,999
|
|
