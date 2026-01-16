Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is now live! Laptops are selling at a massive 45% discount

Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Pro chip with 14‑core CPU and 20‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, (16.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space BlackView Details
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is now live, and it is the right time to buy a new laptop. This sale brings massive discounts of up to 45% on laptops from popular brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, and Acer. Whether you need a laptop for office work, online classes, content creation, or casual gaming, there are plenty of options to choose from.
You can find budget laptops for daily use, powerful machines for multitasking, and premium models with fast processors and better displays. Many deals also include bank offers, exchange benefits, and no-cost EMI options, making the purchase easier on your pocket.
With limited-time offers and fast-selling stocks, waiting too long may mean missing out on the best deals. If you were planning to upgrade your old laptop or buy a new one in 2026, this Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is the perfect chance to do it at a lower price.
Amazon Republic Day Sale deals on Macbooks, up to 20% off
During the Amazon Republic Day Sale, you can grab premium Apple laptops at up to 20% off, a rare opportunity to own one of the most powerful and well-designed notebooks. MacBooks shine with Apple’s efficient chips that deliver fast multitasking, smooth video editing, and excellent battery life, ideal for students, creatives, and professionals alike.
The Air models are lightweight with brilliant Retina displays and long battery life, perfect for everyday work and study, while the Pro lineup offers higher CPU/GPU power, better cooling, and larger memory for demanding creative tasks like video editing or software development.
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Amazon Sale deals on Lenovo laptops, up to 45% off
During the Amazon Sale, Lenovo laptops are available at up to 45% off, offering great value across different needs and budgets. Lenovo ThinkPad models are known for their durable build quality, comfortable keyboards, and strong performance, making them ideal for professionals and business users. For creators and gamers, Legion gaming laptops pack powerful processors, dedicated graphics, and high-refresh displays that handle demanding games and content creation smoothly. With these discounts, you can get fast Intel or AMD chips, ample RAM, and speedy SSD storage without paying full price.
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Enjoy up to 35% off on HP laptops on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale brings up to 35% off on HP laptops, making it easier to upgrade without overspending. HP offers a wide range of laptops suited for students, working professionals, and home users. Models in this sale come with fast Intel and AMD processors, SSD storage for quick performance, and clear Full HD displays for comfortable viewing.
From everyday browsing and office tasks to light editing and entertainment, these laptops deliver steady performance, making them a practical choice for daily use at discounted prices.
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Up to 30% off on Dell laptops on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 brings up to 30% off on Dell laptops, offering solid deals on dependable machines. Dell laptops are known for their robust build quality, reliable performance, and long-lasting durability.
Many sale models feature Intel or AMD processors, fast SSD storage, and crisp displays that make multitasking, browsing, and streaming smooth and enjoyable. Business-ready Inspiron and Vostro series deliver stable performance for office apps, while XPS models offer premium design, vibrant screens, and powerful specs for creative work. With these discounts, you get a trusted Dell laptop that’s ready for daily productivity and entertainment at a great price.
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Up to 40% off on Asus laptops on Amazon Sale 2026
The Amazon Sale 2026 brings up to 40% off on Asus laptops, giving you great savings on versatile machines. Asus is known for innovative design, strong performance, and smooth everyday use. In this sale, you’ll find laptops with powerful Intel and AMD processors, fast SSD storage, and vivid displays that make browsing, streaming, and multitasking more enjoyable. For gamers, the ROG series packs high-refresh-rate screens and dedicated graphics for immersive gaming. With up to 40% off, this Amazon Sale is a great chance to get an Asus laptop that matches your needs and budget without paying full price.
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Amazon Republic Day Sale deals on Acer laptops, up to 40% off
Grab up to 40% off on Acer laptops on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Acer laptops are known for their lightweight designs, solid everyday performance, and long battery life, making them great for students, professionals, and home users alike. Many models in this sale feature fast Intel or AMD processors, roomy SSD storage, and sharp Full HD displays for smooth browsing, videos, and work tasks. The Acer Aspire series is ideal for everyday use with reliable speed and comfortable keyboards, while Acer Swift models deliver slimmer builds and better portability.With up to 40% off, the sale offers a chance to get capable Acer laptops at attractive prices.
You can get discounts of up to 45% on laptops, depending on the brand, model, and offers available during the sale.
Yes, the sale includes budget laptops for students and daily use, along with mid-range and premium models.
Most laptop deals come with extra savings through bank discounts, no-cost EMI options, and exchange offers.
Popular brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, Acer, and Samsung are part of the Amazon Sale.
Yes, Republic Day sales usually offer some of the lowest prices of the year, making it a good time to buy.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
News/Technology/Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Is Now Live! Laptops Are Selling At A Massive 45% Discount