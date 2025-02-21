Amazon Music Fest sale: Over 60% off on earbuds, headphones, speakers and more from brands like Sony, JBL
Feb 21, 2025 02:20 PM IST
Amazon Music Fest sale brings massive discounts on earbuds, headphones, and speakers from Sony, JBL, and more. Grab the best deals on premium audio gadgets now.
AKG P120 High-Performance General Purpose Recording Wired Microphone View Details
₹6,499
MAONO AU-A04 Condenser USB Microphone Kit (Black) View Details
₹3,812.25
amazon basics Bluetooth Speaker 5.3 Soundbar with 16W RMS, 2000mAh Battery, Upto 19 Hrs Playtime Aux/USB Port (Grey) View Details
Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker, Extra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof, 16 Hrs Batt, Versatile Strap, Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-Black View Details
₹3,900
JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Signature Sound with Powerful Bass Radiator, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Party Boost, IPX7 Waterproof & Type C (Without Mic, Black) View Details
₹7,999
Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - Black View Details
₹22,989
₹4,489
Boult Audio Z40 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 60H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, Low Latency Gaming, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India, 10mm Rich Bass Drivers, IPX5, Bluetooth 5.3 Ear Buds TWS (Blue) View Details
₹1,099
₹4,489
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite) View Details
₹9,499
boAt Airdopes 141, Low Latency, ENx Tech, 42HRS Battery, Fast Charge, IWP, IPX4, v5.1 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Bold Black) View Details
₹999
JBL C100SI Wired In Ear Headphones with Mic, JBL Pure Bass Sound, One Button Multi-function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Buds for Comfort fit (Black) View Details
₹599
Oneplus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life, IP55 Dust and Water Resistant (Magico Black) View Details
₹1,399
JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black) View Details
₹6,998
OnePlus Buds Z2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, Active Noise Cancellation, 10 Minutes Flash Charge & Upto 38 Hours Battery (Pearl White) View Details
₹5,299
JBL Tune 760NC, Wireless Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with Mic, Upto 50 Hours Playtime, Multi-Device Connectivity, Pure Bass, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) View Details
₹4,999
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery- Black View Details
₹9,875
ZEBRONICS Thunder Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphone FM, mSD, 60hrs Playback with Mic (Neon Yellow) View Details
₹799
Sony MDR-ZX110A On-Ear Wired Headphones without Mic- White View Details
₹1,390
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth ANC 4 Digital Mics for Crystal Cear Calls,60H Battery, White View Details
₹24,990
Philips Wireless On Ear Headphones TAH8506BK, Sleek Design with Noise Cancellation Pro,Upto 60 Hrs of Play time, Touch Control (Black), Sensitivity: 96 dB (1K Hz) View Details
₹8,299
Sennheiser HD 800s Wired On Ear Headphones Without Mic (Black) View Details
₹134,990
boAt Rockerz 450, 15 HRS Battery, 40mm Drivers, Padded Ear Cushions, Integrated Controls, Dual Modes, Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Luscious Black) View Details
₹1,399
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) View Details
₹2,799
Philips Audio TAX5206 160 W Bluetooth Party Speaker with 14 Hours Play Time, Karaoke Features, Guitar and Mic Input, Party Lights and Trolley Design with Wheels - Black View Details
Tribit 2024 Version XSound Go Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Speakers with Loud Stereo Sound & Rich Bass 16W,24H Playtime,150 ft Bluetooth Range,Outdoor Lightweight IPX7 Waterproof,Built-in Mic (Black) View Details
₹2,799
AKAI Bluetooth Wireless Speaker TroopBox TB-110 TWS, IPX,1500mAh Battery,10 Watt with Subwoofer, AUX in, TF Card, FM View Details
Blaupunkt Newly Launched Atomik BB50 Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker 50 watts I Premium HD Sound and Monstrous Bass I Karaoke with Mic I TurboVolt Charging I RGB Lights View Details
₹5,499
JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue) View Details
₹2,799
JBL Go 4, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors, Water & Dust Proof, Type C (Without Mic, Black) View Details
₹3,499
SONY New ULT Field 1 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with ULT Button for Massive Bass, Hands-Free Calling,12hrs Battery Life, Waterproof, Dustproof - Black View Details
₹8,989
Marshall Emberton II Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 30+ Hours of Playtime, (360° Sound), Dust & Waterproof (IP67) Black & Brass. View Details
₹14,999
JBL Cinema SB510, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (200W) View Details
₹18,999
JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W) View Details
Xtreme Acoustics XAMXB4 Professional Audio Mixer with Free Learning Course - 4 Channels, Bluetooth, Headphone, USB input, Phone Live out, 48V Phantom Power for Recording, Live streaming, DJ, Podcast, Karaoke View Details
₹2,999
Intern INT-38C-SB Right hand Acoustic Guitar Kit, With Bag, Strings, Pick, Strap and String Winder (38C, Sunburst) View Details
₹2,197
Akai Professional MPK mini MK3 – 25 Key USB MIDI Keyboard Controller With 8 Backlit Drum Pads, 8 Knobs and Music Production Software included (Black) View Details
₹8,249
