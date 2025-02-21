Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Music Fest sale: Over 60% off on earbuds, headphones, speakers and more from brands like Sony, JBL

ByBharat Sharma
Feb 21, 2025 02:20 PM IST

Amazon Music Fest sale brings massive discounts on earbuds, headphones, and speakers from Sony, JBL, and more. Grab the best deals on premium audio gadgets now.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

AKG P120 High-Performance General Purpose Recording Wired Microphone View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MAONO AU-A04 Condenser USB Microphone Kit (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,812.25

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

amazon basics Bluetooth Speaker 5.3 Soundbar with 16W RMS, 2000mAh Battery, Upto 19 Hrs Playtime Aux/USB Port (Grey) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker, Extra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof, 16 Hrs Batt, Versatile Strap, Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Signature Sound with Powerful Bass Radiator, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Party Boost, IPX7 Waterproof & Type C (Without Mic, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - Black View Details checkDetails

₹22,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹4,489

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boult Audio Z40 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 60H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, Low Latency Gaming, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India, 10mm Rich Bass Drivers, IPX5, Bluetooth 5.3 Ear Buds TWS (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹4,489

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite) View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Airdopes 141, Low Latency, ENx Tech, 42HRS Battery, Fast Charge, IWP, IPX4, v5.1 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Bold Black) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL C100SI Wired In Ear Headphones with Mic, JBL Pure Bass Sound, One Button Multi-function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Buds for Comfort fit (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Oneplus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life, IP55 Dust and Water Resistant (Magico Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OnePlus Buds Z2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, Active Noise Cancellation, 10 Minutes Flash Charge & Upto 38 Hours Battery (Pearl White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - Black View Details checkDetails

₹22,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Tune 760NC, Wireless Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with Mic, Upto 50 Hours Playtime, Multi-Device Connectivity, Pure Bass, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery- Black View Details checkDetails

₹9,875

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS Thunder Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphone FM, mSD, 60hrs Playback with Mic (Neon Yellow) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony MDR-ZX110A On-Ear Wired Headphones without Mic- White View Details checkDetails

₹1,390

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth ANC 4 Digital Mics for Crystal Cear Calls,60H Battery, White View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Philips Wireless On Ear Headphones TAH8506BK, Sleek Design with Noise Cancellation Pro,Upto 60 Hrs of Play time, Touch Control (Black), Sensitivity: 96 dB (1K Hz) View Details checkDetails

₹8,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sennheiser HD 800s Wired On Ear Headphones Without Mic (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹134,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Rockerz 450, 15 HRS Battery, 40mm Drivers, Padded Ear Cushions, Integrated Controls, Dual Modes, Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Luscious Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Signature Sound with Powerful Bass Radiator, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Party Boost, IPX7 Waterproof & Type C (Without Mic, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Philips Audio TAX5206 160 W Bluetooth Party Speaker with 14 Hours Play Time, Karaoke Features, Guitar and Mic Input, Party Lights and Trolley Design with Wheels - Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tribit 2024 Version XSound Go Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Speakers with Loud Stereo Sound & Rich Bass 16W,24H Playtime,150 ft Bluetooth Range,Outdoor Lightweight IPX7 Waterproof,Built-in Mic (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AKAI Bluetooth Wireless Speaker TroopBox TB-110 TWS, IPX,1500mAh Battery,10 Watt with Subwoofer, AUX in, TF Card, FM View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Blaupunkt Newly Launched Atomik BB50 Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker 50 watts I Premium HD Sound and Monstrous Bass I Karaoke with Mic I TurboVolt Charging I RGB Lights View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Go 4, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors, Water & Dust Proof, Type C (Without Mic, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker, Extra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof, 16 Hrs Batt, Versatile Strap, Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SONY New ULT Field 1 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with ULT Button for Massive Bass, Hands-Free Calling,12hrs Battery Life, Waterproof, Dustproof - Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Marshall Emberton II Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 30+ Hours of Playtime, (360° Sound), Dust & Waterproof (IP67) Black & Brass. View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

amazon basics Bluetooth Speaker 5.3 Soundbar with 16W RMS, 2000mAh Battery, Upto 19 Hrs Playtime Aux/USB Port (Grey) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹26,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Cinema SB510, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (200W) View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹28,580

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹105,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MAONO AU-A04 Condenser USB Microphone Kit (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,812.25

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xtreme Acoustics XAMXB4 Professional Audio Mixer with Free Learning Course - 4 Channels, Bluetooth, Headphone, USB input, Phone Live out, 48V Phantom Power for Recording, Live streaming, DJ, Podcast, Karaoke View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AKG P120 High-Performance General Purpose Recording Wired Microphone View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Intern INT-38C-SB Right hand Acoustic Guitar Kit, With Bag, Strings, Pick, Strap and String Winder (38C, Sunburst) View Details checkDetails

₹2,197

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹3,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Akai Professional MPK mini MK3 – 25 Key USB MIDI Keyboard Controller With 8 Backlit Drum Pads, 8 Knobs and Music Production Software included (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The Amazon Music Fest is here, which means that it's time to go on a shopping spree. What can you expect? Massive savings on earbuds, headphones, and speakers from top brands like Sony and JBL. You can also get musical instruments at awesome discounts.

Amazon Music Fest: Grab huge discounts on earbuds, headphones, and speakers from top brands like Sony and JBL. Limited-time deals
Amazon Music Fest: Grab huge discounts on earbuds, headphones, and speakers from top brands like Sony and JBL. Limited-time deals

If you're looking to upgrade your audio experience without stretching your budget, this sale offers a perfect opportunity. From deep bass to crystal-clear vocals, the right audio gear can make all the difference, whether for music, calls, or gaming. Noise-cancelling headphones help you focus, while wireless earbuds keep you moving without tangled wires.

Portable speakers can turn any gathering into a lively event. With discounts across a wide range of products, now is the time to grab a deal. Grab your favourites before they’re gone and enjoy top-quality sound without overspending. The best audio deals won’t last forever!

Top Amazon offers:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Music Fest offers on earbuds

The Amazon Music Fest is the perfect time to grab Sony, boAt, and JBL earbuds at unbeatable prices. Whether you want rich bass for music or clear audio for calls, there’s something for everyone. Shop now before these top deals are gone!

Top deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Music Fest offers on headphones

The Amazon Music Fest is the perfect time to upgrade your audio game. From Sony’s crisp sound to boAt’s thumping bass and JBL’s balanced audio, top headphones are up for grabs at unbeatable prices. Shop now before these deals disappear!

Top deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Music Fest offers on Bluetooth speakers

The Amazon Music Fest is your chance to grab top Bluetooth speakers at incredible prices. Whether it’s Sony’s powerful sound or JBL’s deep bass, these deals bring premium audio within reach. Perfect for home or travel, these speakers deliver rich, room-filling sound. Don’t wait, shop now and bring your music to life before the best offers vanish!

Top deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Music Fest offers on soundbars and home theatres

The Amazon Music Fest is the perfect time to bring cinema-quality sound home. Samsung, JBL, and boAt soundbars and home theatres are available at incredible discounts, making every film night or playlist feel more dynamic. Upgrade your setup with powerful bass, crisp dialogues, and room-filling audio.

Top deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Music Fest offers on musical instruments

The Amazon Music Fest is a golden chance to pick up guitars, microphones, and keyboards at incredible prices. Whether you're fine-tuning your craft or just starting out, these deals make quality instruments more accessible. Get the gear you need to create, record, and perform, without stretching your budget.

Top deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Best Bose speakers: Top 10 picks to experience immersive bass

Best Philips speakers: Experience superior sound with our top 10 recommendations

Best speakers with mic: Top 10 picks for music, karaoke and podcast enthusiasts

Best Sonos speakers: Top 4 models that redefine your home audio systems

Best speakers and soundbars for immersive audio experience: Enjoy superior audio and entertainment at home, top 8 picks

Best Zebronics Bluetooth speakers you can buy today for an unmatched audio experience

FAQs on audio products

  • What should I look for in a good Bluetooth speaker?

    Check for sound quality, battery life, portability, and water resistance if you need outdoor use.

  • Are soundbars better than traditional home theatre systems?

    Soundbars offer a compact setup with clear audio, while home theatres provide a more immersive surround sound experience.

  • What’s the difference between over-ear and on-ear headphones?

    Over-ear headphones provide better noise isolation and comfort, while on-ear models are lighter and more portable.

  • Do earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC) really work?

    Yes, ANC reduces background noise effectively, making them ideal for travel and noisy environments.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On