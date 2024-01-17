Amazon Republic Day Sale: Elevate your multimedia experience, up to 56% off

If you are a music enthusiast, then you know the importance of good quality equipment. That is why we curate this list of wired headphones to give you a premium sound experience. Premium headphones can be very expensive sometimes because of brand value. But during the Amazon Republic Day Sale, you can grab huge discounts on premium headphones. Amazon Republic Day Sale: Move to the groove using these premium wired headphones

Premium headphones bring you features like large drivers and deep earcups to recreate the premium sound. And wired connection ensures zero latency and lossless audio quality. These headphones often come with ANC to give you an immersive audio experience. Additionally, you get a microphone so you can chat with your teammates while gaming.

1. HyperX Cloud Alpha Wired Over Ear Headphones

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wired Over Ear Headphones deliver an immersive audio experience with HyperX Dual Chamber drivers, providing enhanced distinction and minimal distortion. Featuring an award-winning design for comfort, the circumaural, closed-back headphones boast a durable aluminium frame with an expanded headband. The detachable braided cable includes convenient in-line audio control, and the noise-cancelling microphone ensures clear communication.

Specifications of HyperX Cloud Alpha

Brand: HyperX

Model: Cloud Alpha

Drivers: HyperX Dual Chamber (size not specified)

Connection type: Wired

App support: No

B074W1M6XS

2. Corsair HS80 RGB USB Premium Gaming Wired On-Ear Headset

Experience gaming like never before with the Corsair HS80 RGB USB Premium Gaming Wired On-Ear Headset. Immerse yourself in Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Sound, delivered by custom-tuned 50mm neodymium drivers with a broad frequency range. Enjoy comfort during extended sessions with memory foam earpads and an adjustable floating headband. The broadcast-grade omni-directional microphone ensures crystal-clear communication, featuring a convenient flip-up mute function.

Specifications of Corsair HS80 RGB

Brand: Corsair

Model: HS80 RGB USB

Drivers: 50mm

Connection type: Wired USB

App support: No

B09W9J5TFC

3. SteelSeries Arctis 5

Experience gaming at its peak with the SteelSeries Arctis 5, a sleek over-ear headset featuring a Discord-certified ClearCast mic for crystal-clear communication. S1 speaker drivers deliver distortion-free audio, while DTS Headphone:X v2.0 surround sound immerses you in precise 360-degree audio. The USB ChatMix Dial allows dynamic control of the game and chats audio levels, complemented by breathable AirWeave ear cushions and a ski goggle suspension headband for comfort during extended play.

Specifications of SteelSeries Arctis 5

Brand: SteelSeries

Model: Arctis 5

Drivers: S1 speaker drivers

Connection type: Wired USB

App support: No

B07GFWMF2Z

4. Sennheiser HD 560 S Over-Ear Wired Audiophile Headphones

The Sennheiser HD 560 S Over-Ear Wired Audiophile Headphones deliver reference-grade performance for analytical listening. Boasting a neutral frequency response and E.A.R. technology, these black headphones provide a wide sound field. The angled transducers ensure an optimal listening position without acoustic room treatment, while open-back earcups facilitate natural sound wave expansion. Ideal for audiophiles seeking a natural and accurate reference sound experience.

Specifications of Sennheiser HD 560 S

Brand: Sennheiser

Model: HD 560 S

Drivers: 40mm

Connection type: Wired

App support: No

B08HNFV61M

5. Logitech G Pro X Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones

Experience professional-grade audio with Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headphones featuring Blue voice microphone technology for clear communication. The G ProX provides immersive surround sound, while memory foam padding ensures comfort during long gaming sessions. The durable steel and aluminium construction, along with 50-mm drivers, offer a competitive edge. The package includes a premium USB external sound card with pro-tuned EQ profiles for customized audio.

Specifications of Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headphones

Brand: Logitech

Model: G Pro X

Drivers: 50 mm

Connection Type: Wired

App Support: Logitech G HUB

B07VMS65WX

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.