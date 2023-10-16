Amazon Sale 2023: Up to 60% off on steam irons and handheld garment steamers

Amazon Sale 2023 is your chance to grab home appliances like steam irons and handheld garment steamers at a great price. Most of us wait for the sale seasons to buy home appliances so that we can fetch heavy discounts on them. We all have steam irons at our homes and handheld garment steamers are the new rage that make the user experience simply more convenient and comfortable. Both the appliances play a crucial role in ensuring your attire is free from wrinkles and you look polished and immaculate. A good steam iron is one that is easy to operate, lightweight, has an ergonomic design, effortlessly eliminates wrinkles and creases from various fabrics, among other things. It should also have a good life. Both the appliances help improve the longevity of apparels as well by gently removing wrinkles from clothes.



Well ironed clothes are a must and therefore steam irons and handheld garment steamers are indispensable tools for anyone seeking a sophisticated and well-presented wardrobe. If you are someone who is always on the move but likes to look perfect, then handheld garments steamers are for you. They are compact in design and are portable too. They ensure easy manoeuvrability and are easy to store as well.



We have shortlisted some steam irons and handheld garment steamers in a list below for our readers. They are effective and rank high on performance. The listed options are from established brands and are available at attractive prices. You will love to use the appliances even years down the lane. Take a look at the selections below. They all are available on Amazon and come at discounted prices, thanks to Amazon Sale 2023.



1. Philips GC1905 1440-Watt Steam Iron with Spray (Blue)

Effortlessly tackle creases with the Philips GC1905 1440-Watt Steam Iron with Spray (Blue). This reliable iron comes equipped with a 1440-Watt power output, ensuring quick and efficient wrinkle removal. The added spray function allows for effortless ironing of stubborn creases. The steam function helps eliminate tough wrinkles, making it ideal for various fabric types. With its user-friendly design and durable build, this steam iron promises to be a reliable addition to your household essentials. Amazon Sale 2023 is offering attractive discounts on steam irons and handheld garment steamers. (Pexels)

Specifications of Philips GC1905 1440-Watt Steam Iron with Spray (Blue):

Power Output: 1440 Watts

Spray Function for Stubborn Creases

Steam Feature for Tough Wrinkles

2. PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer

Introducing the PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer STH3000/20, a compact and foldable steamer designed for convenient vertical steaming. With its 1000-Watt quick heat-up feature, this steamer ensures efficient wrinkle removal in a matter of seconds. Its ability to kill 99.9%* bacteria ensures hygienic garment care, making it a must-have for any household. The detachable fabric brush and lint brush further enhance its usability, making it an essential tool for maintaining impeccable clothing.

Specifications of PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer STH3000/20:

1000-Watt Quick Heat-Up

Vertical Steaming Capability

Kills 99.9%* of Bacteria

3. AGARO Signify Handheld Garment Steamer

Introducing the AGARO Signify Handheld Garment Steamer, a versatile steaming solution for both horizontal and vertical use. Boasting a fast heat-up time and equipped with a ceramic steam nozzle, this 1500W steamer provides efficient wrinkle removal for various fabrics. Its 260ml water tank capacity ensures extended steaming sessions without the hassle of frequent refills. Additionally, the detachable fabric brush and lint brush make garment maintenance a breeze, allowing for an effortless and thorough steaming experience.

Specifications of AGARO Signify Handheld Garment Steamer:

1500W Power for Fast Heating

Horizontal and Vertical Steaming Capability

260ml Water Tank Capacity

4. Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron

With its 2400W power and rapid heat-up technology, this steam iron delivers up to 30 g/min steam, effectively removing wrinkles from various fabrics. Its scratch-resistant ceramic soleplate ensures smooth gliding, while the vertical steam and drip-stop features enhance user convenience. The 150g steam boost option tackles stubborn creases effortlessly, making this iron a reliable addition to your laundry routine.

Specifications of Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron GC2147/30:

2400W Power for Quick Heating

30 g/min Continuous Steam Output

150g Steam Boost for Stubborn Creases

5. HAVELLS Flare 1250 W Steam Iron

Offering efficient ironing capabilities with its Teflon-coated soleplate, this HAVELLS steam iron is designed for both vertical and horizontal use, making the ironing process hassle-free. The 1250W power ensures quick heating, while the two-year warranty provides added assurance of its quality and durability. With its vibrant purple design, it also adds a touch of style to your ironing routine.

Specifications of HAVELLS Flare 1250 W Steam Iron:

1250W Power for Efficient Ironing

Teflon Coated Sole Plate for Smooth Gliding

Vertical and Horizontal Ironing Capability

6. Pigeon by Stovekraft Steam Iron Velvet 1600 Watts with Spray (Blue)

This steam iron combines power and precision with its 1600W capacity and effective spray function. The velvet finish of the soleplate ensures seamless movement across different fabrics, and the ergonomic design allows for comfortable and convenient use. The inclusion of a water spray function further aids in removing stubborn wrinkles, making this iron a valuable addition to your laundry essentials.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Steam Iron Velvet 1600 Watts:

1600W Power for Effective Ironing

Velvet Finish Soleplate for Smooth Glide

Water Spray Function for Stubborn Wrinkles

7. wipro Vesta1380 Watts Cordless Steam Iron

This advanced steam iron combines cordless functionality with a powerful 1380W capacity, ensuring efficient and hassle-free ironing. The scratch-resistant ceramic soleplate enables smooth gliding, while the vertical and horizontal steaming options provide versatility in handling various garments. With its spray and steamer functions, as well as an auto-clean technology, this iron is a practical and reliable choice for your ironing needs.

Specifications of Wipro Vesta 1380 Watts Cordless Steam Iron:

1380W Power for Efficient Ironing

Cordless Operation for Enhanced Mobility

Vertical and Horizontal Steaming Capabilities

8. BEAUTURAL Clothes Steamer

This portable and foldable clothes steamer is designed for easy and effective wrinkle removal for a variety of garments. Its compact design makes it ideal for both home and travel use, and its powerful steam generation ensures quick and efficient results. The handheld functionality provides ease of use, while the durable construction guarantees long-lasting performance.

Specifications of BEAUTURAL Clothes Steamer, Foldable Handheld Clothing Wrinkles Remover:

Portable and Foldable Design for Travel Convenience

Handheld Operation for Easy Usage

Powerful Steam Generation for Quick Results

9. Philips Domestic Appliances Steam Iron

Equipped with a high-power 2400W capacity, this steam iron offers rapid heat-up and efficient steam generation, ensuring effective wrinkle removal for various fabrics. The SteamGlide Plus soleplate enables seamless gliding, while the vertical steam option adds to its versatility. With a 45 g/min steam output and 180 g steam boost, this iron is a reliable choice for achieving perfectly ironed clothes with minimal effort.

Specifications of Philips Domestic Appliances Steam Iron DST5030/80:

2400W Power for Quick Heat-Up and Effective Ironing

45 g/min Steam Output for Efficient Wrinkle Removal

SteamGlide Plus Soleplate for Smooth Gliding

10. Morphy Richards Super Glide 2000 Watts Steam Iron With Steam

This powerful steam iron combines a 2000W capacity with a ceramic-coated soleplate, ensuring efficient and smooth ironing for various fabric types. The steam burst function aids in tackling stubborn creases, while the vertical and horizontal ironing capabilities offer flexibility in use. The appealing blue design adds a touch of style to your laundry routine.

Specifications of Morphy Richards Super Glide 2000 Watts Steam Iron:

2000W Power for Efficient Ironing Performance

Ceramic-Coated Soleplate for Smooth Gliding

Steam Burst Function for Stubborn Creases

Pros and cons

Products Pros Cons Philips GC1905 1440-Watt Steam Iron with Spray (Blue) Efficient steam generation, Durable build Relatively lower steam output PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer STH3000/20 Compact and foldable, Quick heat-up Limited water tank capacity AGARO Signify Handheld Garment Steamer Horizontal and vertical use, Fast heat-up Relatively higher power consumption Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron GC2147/30 Quick heat-up, Scratch-resistant soleplate Slightly heavier build HAVELLS Flare 1250 W Steam Iron Teflon-coated soleplate, Warranty coverage Relatively longer heat-up time Pigeon by Stovekraft Steam Iron Velvet 1600 Watts with Spray (Blue) Enhanced steam distribution, Convenient spray function Relatively shorter cord length Wipro Vesta1380 Watts Cordless Steam Iron Cordless operation, Auto-clean technology Slightly higher price point BEAUTURAL Clothes Steamer, Foldable Handheld Clothing Wrinkles Remover Portable and foldable design, Easy wrinkle removal Smaller water tank capacity Philips Domestic Appliances Steam Iron DST5030/80 High steam output, Efficient steam generation Relatively higher energy consumption Morphy Richards Super Glide 2000 Watts Steam Iron Steam burst function, Versatile ironing capabilities Relatively shorter power cord

Best value for money:

Among the array of top-notch steam irons and handheld garment steamers, the AGARO Signify Handheld Garment Steamer stands out as the best value for money. With its multifunctional features including horizontal and vertical use, fast heat-up, and a ceramic steam nozzle, it offers exceptional convenience and performance at an affordable price point. Its durable build and efficient steam output make it a reliable choice for effective garment care without breaking the bank.

Best deal:

With an incredible discount currently available on the Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron GC2147/30, this product is undoubtedly the best deal during the Amazon Sale 2023. Featuring a quick heat-up function, a scratch-resistant ceramic soleplate, and powerful steam output, this steam iron ensures impeccable ironing results at a significantly reduced price. Don't miss this opportunity to grab a high-quality steam iron at an unbeatable discount, ensuring effortless and efficient ironing for your clothes.



