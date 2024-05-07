The Amazon Summer Sale 2024 runs until May 7th! Explore fantastic discounts of up to 74% on essential wearables like headphones and earbuds from trusted brands like OnePlus, JBL, Samsung and more. Whether you're looking for great sound quality or comfy designs, this sale has it all. Don't miss out on the chance to upgrade your listening experience without spending too much. Hurry, grab your favourites before they're gone! Shop now and enjoy amazing savings at the Amazon Summer Sale! Upgrade your sound with incredible deals on headphones and earbuds at Amazon Sale 2024!

1.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite)

Samsung presents the Galaxy Buds2 Pro! These Bluetooth truly wireless earbuds offer innovative AI features and noise cancellation technology for an immersive listening experience. Whether you're on the go or relaxing at home, these earbuds provide crystal-clear sound quality. And here's the best part: they're now available with an incredible 50% discount! Upgrade your audio setup and enjoy premium sound at an unbeatable price with the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro in Graphite.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

2.

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on Headphones App (Black)

Presenting the JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones! With a remarkable playtime of up to 70 hours, Speed charge, Google Fast Pair, dual pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, and customization options via the Headphones App, they offer unparalleled convenience. Enjoy clear calls with the built-in microphone. Plus, this product is now available with a fantastic 40% discount! Treat yourself to premium sound quality and unbeatable savings with the JBL Tune 770NC headphones in Black.

3.

ZEBRONICS THUNDER Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Headphones with 60H Backup, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, ENC, AUX, Micro SD, Voice assistant, Comfortable Earcups, Call Function(Black)

ZEBRONICS Thunder Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Over Ear Headphones offer ultimate audio versatility. With a remarkable 60-hour backup, gaming mode, dual pairing, ENC, AUX, Micro SD, and voice assistant compatibility, they're your perfect audio companion. Enjoy comfortable earcups and seamless call function for added convenience. And here's the cherry on top, avail a fantastic 47% discount on this product! Experience premium sound quality and unbeatable savings with ZEBRONICS Thunder headphones.

4.

realme TechLife Buds T100 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, AI ENC for Calls, Google Fast Pair, 28 Hours Total Playback with Fast Charging and Low Latency Gaming Mode (Black)

Meet the realme TechLife Buds T100 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds! Experience seamless calls with AI ENC, quick pairing with Google Fast Pair, and enjoy 28 hours of total playback with fast charging. With Low Latency Gaming Mode, these sleek black earbuds enhance your audio experience. Plus, grab them now to enjoy an incredible 57% discount! Upgrade to realme TechLife Buds T100 for immersive sound and unbeatable savings.

Also Read: 10 best earbuds under ₹1500: Check out top options to consider

5.

ZEBRONICS Thunder Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Over Ear Headphones with 60H Backup, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, ENC, AUX, Micro SD, Voice Assistant, Comfortable Earcups, Call Function(Sea Green)

ZEBRONICS Thunder Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Over Ear Headphones are here! With a whopping 60-hour backup, gaming mode, dual pairing, ENC, AUX, Micro SD, and voice assistant compatibility, they're perfect for all-day use. Enjoy comfy earcups and seamless call function for added convenience. And the best part is that this product has an incredible 47% discount! Immerse yourself in premium sound quality and unbeatable savings with ZEBRONICS Thunder headphones in Sea Green.

Also Read: Best earbuds under ₹3000: Superior sound and budget-friendly, top 10 picks

6.

boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On Ear Headphones with Mic, Upto 15 Hours Playback, 40MM Drivers, Padded Ear Cushions, Integrated Controls and Dual Modes(Luscious Black)

The boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones offer up to 15 hours of playback, powerful 40mm drivers, and padded ear cushions for lasting comfort and immersive sound. With integrated controls and dual modes, they provide hassle-free operation. And here's the deal-breaker: these sleek headphones, available in luscious black, are now at an amazing 57% discount! Don't miss out on this incredible offer. Upgrade your music experience with the boAt Rockerz 450 today!

Also Read: Enjoy the perfect handsfree experience with our top 6 picks for the best Bluetooth earphones in April 2024

7.

OnePlus Buds 3 TWS in Ear Earbuds with Upto 49dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Hi-Res Sound Quality,Sliding Volume Control,10mins for 7Hours Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Playback (Splendid Blue)

OnePlus presents the Buds 3 TWS in Ear Earbuds! With up to 49dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Hi-Res Sound Quality, and Sliding Volume Control, they offer an exceptional audio experience. Plus, enjoy fast charging - just 10 minutes for 7 hours of playback and up to 44 hours of total playback time. Available in Splendid Blue, these earbuds are now at an exclusive 15% discount! Don't miss the chance to upgrade your listening experience with OnePlus Buds 3.

Also Read: Top 8 CrossBeats smartwatch vs. other brands: The new era of smart wearables

8.

Mivi DuoPods i7 [Latest] Earbuds - Step into The 3rd Dimension of Sound with 3D Soundstage, High Fidelity Drivers, Advanced Audio Codec for Lossless Audio & More-Pearl Black

Step into the 3rd Dimension of Sound with the Mivi DuoPods i7 Earbuds! Experience immersive audio with 3D Soundstage, High Fidelity Drivers, and Advanced Audio Codec for Lossless Audio and more. Available in Pearl Black, these earbuds are now at an incredible 74% discount! Don't miss out on this amazing offer to enhance your listening experience with Mivi DuoPods i7 today.

Meet the Sony WH-CH520 Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones! With up to 50 hours of playtime, DSEE Upscale, and multipoint connectivity, they offer an immersive audio experience. Compatible with Voice Assistant App for Mobile Phones, these headphones, available in Blue, are now at an exclusive 33% discount! Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy premium sound quality and unbeatable savings with Sony WH-CH520.

Noise presents its newly launched Three Wireless On-Ear Headphones! With an exceptional 70-hour playtime, 40mm driver, and low latency of up to 45ms, they redefine audio excellence. Experience seamless connectivity with dual pairing and BT v5.3. Plus, grab them now with an incredible discount of up to 67%! Don't miss out on this unbeatable offer to elevate your listening experience with Noise's Three headphones in Space Blue.

Check out these articles you might like:

Best earphones to buy: Top 10 options for exceptional audio experience

10 best earbuds under Rs.1500: Check out top options to consider

Enjoy the perfect handsfree experience with our top 6 picks for the best Bluetooth earphones in April 2024

Best Fire-Boltt smartwatches: Top 10 models known for style & functionality

8 best Fire-Boltt smartwatches that are changing smart wearables market

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.