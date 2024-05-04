Amazon Sale 2024: Up to 65% off on fully automatic and semi-automatic washing machines from Samsung, LG and more

Get ready to shop your hearts out with the Amazon Sale 2024 that is now live! Enjoy unparalleled discounts of up to 65% on a wide array of fully automatic and semi-automatic washing machines from industry giants like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and many more. Check out the top 10 deals on washing machines and grab your preferred appliances before the much-awaited Amazon Summer Sale ends. Check out steal deals on washing machines at discount on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024

Amazon Summer Sale 2024: Exclusive offers on washing machines revealed

1. LG 8 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Get unparalleled laundry convenience with the LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine. Its TurboDrum technology delivers a powerful wash, while the Smart Inverter ensures energy efficiency up to 36%. With 8 wash programs including Quick Wash and Tub Clean, and features like Child Lock and Waterfall Circulation, laundry day just got easier.

2. Samsung 8 kg 5 star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Featuring Eco Bubble Technology for efficient cleaning and a Digital Inverter Motor for durability, the Samsung 8 kg 5-star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is just perfect for large families. With 9 wash programs including Quick Wash and Eco Tub Clean, and features like a Soft Closing Door and Auto Restart, laundry day just got simpler. Grab it at a 30% discount on Amazon Sale 2024.

3. Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine. Designed for hard water wash, it ensures the best wash quality while being energy efficient with its 5-star rating. With 12 wash programs including Stainwash and Eco Wash, and features like Dry Tap Sensing and ZPF Technology, you can grab it for the best deals this season.

Also read: Best washing machine under ₹15000: Top 10 high-performing and affordable picks

4.

Godrej 6.5 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology for Automatic One Touch Wash Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2023 Model, WTEON 650 AP 5.0 GPGR, Graphite Grey, With Toughened Glass Lid)

The Godrej 6.5 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine offers excellent laundry care with its Turbo 6 Pulsator and Tub Clean Feature. The toughened glass lid adds durability, while the 5-star energy rating ensures efficiency. With 5 wash programs and special features like Child lock and Stainless steel acu wash drum.

5. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine features Hygiene Steam technology and an in-built heater. It ensures optimal wash quality and hygiene with a 5-star energy rating and 10 wash programs including Baby Care and Quick 30.

Also read: Washing machine buying guide: Read on our comprehensive list of things you must consider before buying a washing machine

6. IFB 6 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Discover the IFB 6 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine. With its AI-driven technology, it optimizes wash cycles for superior results while conserving energy and water. Enjoy 8 wash programs, including Cradle Wash for delicates, and features like 2X Power Steam and Aqua Energie for enhanced cleaning. Explore more offers on Amazon Sale 2024.

7. Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

The Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine offers innovative features like Active Soak and i-wash technology. Moreover, the toughened glass lid adds durability while the 5-star energy rating guarantees efficiency. With 5 wash programs and convenient features like Child lock and Digital Display its a perfect laundry companion.

8.

Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver, Awarded as Washing Machine Brand of the year )

With Samsung 7 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine's efficient Inverter technology and 680 RPM motor, you can enjoy fast and effective laundry care. Featuring 4 wash programs including Quick Wash and Eco Tub Clean, it's perfect for busy households. Its special features include Magic Filter and Rust-proof Body.

Also read: Best fully automatic washing machine and washer: Top 10 picks for cleaner and tidier clothes

9. Whirlpool 7.0 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Whirlpool 7.0 Kg 5 Star Ace Supreme Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine has a 1400 RPM motor. It offers powerful performance and faster spin speeds for quicker drying. Its Smart Scrub Station and Superior Drying features elevate laundry convenience. With a 5-star energy rating and a spacious capacity, it's ideal for small to medium-sized families.

Also read: Best semi automatic washing machine between 10k-15k: Less energy, better laundry

10. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

LG semi-automatic machines are known for their durability and powerful performance. With 3 wash programs and additional features like Anti Vibration Rubber and Rust Free Plastic Base, this LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine will make your laundry days a breeze. Shop it now from Amazon Summer Sale 2024 at 29% off with additional offers.

