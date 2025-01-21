Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs: Get up to 57% off on Samsung, Sony, and extra savings of up to 6000 with coupons

The Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs is here, bringing you incredible deals on a wide range of televisions. Running from January 20th to 26th, this sale offers up to 57% off on top brands like Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, Acer and other brands. If you’re looking for a large screen TV for your living room or a smaller one for your bedroom, there’s a deal for everyone. With additional savings of up to ₹6,000 through coupons, this is the ideal time to make your purchase. Experience the best in entertainment with the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs. Grab your deal today.

This Amazon sale isn’t just about discounts; it’s about bringing premium technology into your home at an affordable price. From stunning visuals to rich sound quality, these smart TVs cater to every need. Don’t miss out on the chance to explore a variety of screen sizes and features from trusted brands. Make the most of these offers while they last and upgrade your entertainment setup today!

Let’s explore the deals and offers on smart TVs during the Amazon Sale Parade.

Experience cinematic brilliance with the Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV. With 4K visuals and immersive audio, this TV brings top-tier entertainment to your home. The AI-driven Google TV interface ensures seamless access to apps and streaming. During the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs, enjoy this premium TV at irresistible prices. Don’t miss the Amazon Sale Parade to grab this incredible deal and redefine your entertainment setup with Sony’s trusted technology.

Specifications Included Components: 1 LED TV, 1 Warranty Card, 1 AC Power Cord, 1 Eco Remote, 1 Quick Setup Guide, 2 AAA Batteries Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Aspect Ratio: 16:9 OS: Google TV Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black)

The Acer Advanced I Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED Google TV delivers vivid visuals and rich sound for an engaging viewing experience. Its smart LED technology and Google TV platform provide seamless access to streaming and apps. During the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs, this feature packed model is available at an attractive price. Don’t miss the Amazon Sale Parade to bring home a premium entertainment system that meets your viewing needs effortlessly.

Specifications Included Components: 1 LED TV, 1 Remote, 1 User Manual, 1 Table Top Stand, 4 Screws Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Product Dimensions: 9.1D x 123.4W x 71.4H cm Mounting Type: Wall Mount and Table Mount Click Here to Buy Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL (Black)

The Hisense 55-inch U6N PRO Series 4K Ultra HD smart QLED Mini LED TV 55U6N PRO brings stunning visuals and clarity with its Mini LED display. Enjoy crisp 4K content and seamless streaming with Google TV. With the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs, this top-tier TV is available at an unmissable price. If you're watching movies, sports, or your favourite shows, this LED TV offers a captivating viewing experience, making it the perfect addition to your home entertainment setup.

Specifications Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Product Dimensions: 7.6D x 123.2W x 71.1H Centimeters Operating system: VIDAA Hardware Interface: USB, hdmi, Bluetooth, ethernet, s/pdif Click Here to Buy Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) U6N PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Mini LED TV 55U6N PRO (Black)

The Samsung 43-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD smart LED TV delivers clear, vibrant visuals and sharp 4K content. With its smart features, you can easily access all your favorite apps and streaming platforms. The sleek design fits perfectly in any room. During the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs, grab this high-quality TV at an incredible price. It's a fantastic opportunity to bring home a top-brand TV that offers an outstanding viewing experience. So don't miss out on this Sale Parade.

Specifications Special Features: Crystal Processor 4K | 4K Upscaling | UHD Dimming | Motion Xcelerator Included Components: 1 Unit TV, 1 Remote Control, 1 User Manual, 1 Power Cable, 2 Table Stand Base Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Product Dimensions: 6D x 96.8W x 56.1H cm Click Here to Buy Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black)

The Samsung 55-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV delivers stunning 4K visuals with vibrant colours for an immersive viewing experience. Its smart features give you easy access to your favourite content with just a few clicks. With a slim design, it fits seamlessly in any space. During the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs, grab this top-quality TV at an exceptional price and enjoy cinema-like experiences at home. Don’t miss these limited-time offers at the Sale Parade on smart TVs on Amazon.

Specifications Refresh Rate: 50 Hz Special Features: Crystal Processor 4K | 4K Upscaling | UHD Dimming | Motion Xcelerator Included Components: 1 Unit TV, 1 Remote Control, 1 User Manual, 1 Power Cable, 2 Table Stand Base Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Product Dimensions: 6D x 123.4W x 71.1H cm Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)

Looking for a smart TV with stunning visuals? The Sony 55-inch BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers just that, with crystal clear 4K display and vibrant colours. With Google TV integration, streaming your favourite content is a breeze. This TV fits beautifully into any living room, boosting your home entertainment experience. Don't miss the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs; grab this premium TV at a great price before the sale ends on January 26th!

Specifications Refresh Rate: 50 Hz Special Features: Crystal Processor 4K | 4K Upscaling | UHD Dimming | Motion Xcelerator Included Components: 1 Unit TV, 1 Remote Control, 1 User Manual, 1 Power Cable, 2 Table Stand Base Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Product Dimensions: 6D x 123.4W x 71.1H cm Click Here to Buy Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)

Want to upgrade your viewing experience while enjoying great discounts? Check out the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs. The Acer 43-inch I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV delivers impressive picture quality with Full HD resolution and clear Dolby Audio. Powered by Android 14 and 16GB of storage, it offers seamless performance and easy access to your favourite apps. During the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs, you can grab this TV at an affordable price. Hurry, the sale ends soon, so make sure to grab this deal before it's too late!

Specifications Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI Product Dimensions 8.1D x 95.5W x 55.7H Centimeters Resolution: 1080p Operating System: Android 14 Hardware Interface: USB Click Here to Buy Acer 109 cm (43 inches) I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV with Android 14 (Black) | 16GB Storage | 30W Dolby Audio

Looking for a large screen smart TV with vibrant visuals? The Redmi Xiaomi 55-inch F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV offers crisp 4K resolution for a clear and sharp viewing experience. It comes with Fire TV integration, allowing easy access to a variety of apps and content. With 138 cm of display, it’s ideal for home entertainment. During the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs, you can get this high-quality TV at an amazing price. Don’t miss this fantastic offer which will last till 26th Jan.

Specifications Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Control Method: Remote Operating System: Fire OS 7 Product Dimensions: 8.2D x 122.6W x 71.5H cm Click Here to Buy Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MA-FVIN (Black)

The Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 75-inch 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV offers stunning visuals with lifelike details and vibrant clarity. With Google TV integration, accessing your favourite streaming apps is seamless, making it a top choice for home entertainment. The massive 189 cm display is perfect for creating a cinematic experience right in your living room. During the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs, this impressive TV is available at an irresistible price. Don’t miss this limited-time deal! This Sale Parade on smart TVs is the best chance to buy and bring home a brand new TV.

Specifications Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Product Dimensions: 7.3D x 167.5W x 96.2H Centimeters Operating System: ‎Google TV Tuner Technology: ‎DVB-T Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B (Black)

Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV takes your home entertainment to the next level with stunning visuals and smooth streaming. The 164 cm display brings every scene to life, offering an immersive cinematic experience. With Google TV, accessing apps and shows is quick and hassle-free. During the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs, this TV is available at an attractive price. Don’t miss out on smart TV deals and extra cashback offers today! If you want to buy on EMI then No Cost EMI options are also available.

Specifications Product Dimensions: ‎8.7 x 146.3 x 85.2 cm; 21.4 kg Item model number: ‎K-65S25B Operating System: ‎Google TV Remote Control Technology: ‎IR, Bluetooth Image Aspect Ratio: ‎ 16:09 Image contrast ratio: ‎4000:1 Click Here to Buy Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)

Check out more deals and offers during the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs:

FAQs on Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs: What is the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs? It is a limited-time sale offering discounts, cashback, and special deals on smart TVs.

When does the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs end? The sale runs from January 20 to January 26.

Which brands are available in the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs? Brands like Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, Acer and more are featured in the sale.

Are there any extra discounts during the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs? Yes, there are additional savings through coupons and cashback offers.

Can I purchase a smart TV on No Cost EMI during the Amazon Sale Parade? Yes, No Cost EMI options are available for eligible smart TVs during the sale.

