Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs: Get up to 57% off on Samsung, Sony, and extra savings of up to 6000 with coupons

ByKanika Budhiraja
Jan 21, 2025 04:00 PM IST

Don’t miss the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs from Jan 20-26th! Grab huge discounts, extra cashback, No Cost EMI options, and incredible deals on top models!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹75,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹29,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) U6N PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Mini LED TV 55U6N PRO (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹49,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹46,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹57,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer 109 cm (43 inches) I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV with Android 14 (Black) | 16GB Storage | 30W Dolby Audio View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MA-FVIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹32,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹127,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Q7N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55Q7N (Dark Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹49,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer 126 cm (50 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR50UDIGU2875AT (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹26,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer 126 cm (50 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR50QDXGU2875AT (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹32,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-50S20B (Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹96,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) U7N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Mini LED TV 55U7N (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹69,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mi Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L43MA-AUIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹25,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV TH-43MX660DX (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹27,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE70BKLXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹44,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs is here, bringing you incredible deals on a wide range of televisions. Running from January 20th to 26th, this sale offers up to 57% off on top brands like Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, Acer and other brands. If you’re looking for a large screen TV for your living room or a smaller one for your bedroom, there’s a deal for everyone. With additional savings of up to 6,000 through coupons, this is the ideal time to make your purchase.

Experience the best in entertainment with the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs. Grab your deal today.
Experience the best in entertainment with the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs. Grab your deal today.

This Amazon sale isn’t just about discounts; it’s about bringing premium technology into your home at an affordable price. From stunning visuals to rich sound quality, these smart TVs cater to every need. Don’t miss out on the chance to explore a variety of screen sizes and features from trusted brands. Make the most of these offers while they last and upgrade your entertainment setup today!

Let’s explore the deals and offers on smart TVs during the Amazon Sale Parade.

Loading Suggestions...

Experience cinematic brilliance with the Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV. With 4K visuals and immersive audio, this TV brings top-tier entertainment to your home. The AI-driven Google TV interface ensures seamless access to apps and streaming. During the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs, enjoy this premium TV at irresistible prices. Don’t miss the Amazon Sale Parade to grab this incredible deal and redefine your entertainment setup with Sony’s trusted technology.

Specifications

Included Components:
1 LED TV, 1 Warranty Card, 1 AC Power Cord, 1 Eco Remote, 1 Quick Setup Guide, 2 AAA Batteries
Connectivity Technology:
Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
Aspect Ratio:
16:9
OS:
Google TV
Click Here to Buy

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Acer Advanced I Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED Google TV delivers vivid visuals and rich sound for an engaging viewing experience. Its smart LED technology and Google TV platform provide seamless access to streaming and apps. During the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs, this feature packed model is available at an attractive price. Don’t miss the Amazon Sale Parade to bring home a premium entertainment system that meets your viewing needs effortlessly.

Specifications

Included Components:
1 LED TV, 1 Remote, 1 User Manual, 1 Table Top Stand, 4 Screws
Connectivity Technology:
Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI
Aspect Ratio:
16:9
Product Dimensions:
9.1D x 123.4W x 71.4H cm
Mounting Type:
Wall Mount and Table Mount
Click Here to Buy

Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Hisense 55-inch U6N PRO Series 4K Ultra HD smart QLED Mini LED TV 55U6N PRO brings stunning visuals and clarity with its Mini LED display. Enjoy crisp 4K content and seamless streaming with Google TV. With the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs, this top-tier TV is available at an unmissable price. If you're watching movies, sports, or your favourite shows, this LED TV offers a captivating viewing experience, making it the perfect addition to your home entertainment setup.

Specifications

Connectivity Technology:
Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
Aspect Ratio:
16:9
Product Dimensions:
7.6D x 123.2W x 71.1H Centimeters
Operating system:
VIDAA
Hardware Interface:
USB, hdmi, Bluetooth, ethernet, s/pdif
Click Here to Buy

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) U6N PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Mini LED TV 55U6N PRO (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 43-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD smart LED TV delivers clear, vibrant visuals and sharp 4K content. With its smart features, you can easily access all your favorite apps and streaming platforms. The sleek design fits perfectly in any room. During the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs, grab this high-quality TV at an incredible price. It's a fantastic opportunity to bring home a top-brand TV that offers an outstanding viewing experience. So don't miss out on this Sale Parade.

Specifications

Special Features:
Crystal Processor 4K | 4K Upscaling | UHD Dimming | Motion Xcelerator
Included Components:
1 Unit TV, 1 Remote Control, 1 User Manual, 1 Power Cable, 2 Table Stand Base
Connectivity Technology:
Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
Connectivity Technology:
Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
Aspect Ratio:
16:9
Product Dimensions:
6D x 96.8W x 56.1H cm
Click Here to Buy

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 55-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV delivers stunning 4K visuals with vibrant colours for an immersive viewing experience. Its smart features give you easy access to your favourite content with just a few clicks. With a slim design, it fits seamlessly in any space. During the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs, grab this top-quality TV at an exceptional price and enjoy cinema-like experiences at home. Don’t miss these limited-time offers at the Sale Parade on smart TVs on Amazon.

Specifications

Refresh Rate:
50 Hz
Special Features:
Crystal Processor 4K | 4K Upscaling | UHD Dimming | Motion Xcelerator
Included Components:
1 Unit TV, 1 Remote Control, 1 User Manual, 1 Power Cable, 2 Table Stand Base
Connectivity Technology:
Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
Aspect Ratio:
16:9
Product Dimensions:
6D x 123.4W x 71.1H cm
Click Here to Buy

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for a smart TV with stunning visuals? The Sony 55-inch BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers just that, with crystal clear 4K display and vibrant colours. With Google TV integration, streaming your favourite content is a breeze. This TV fits beautifully into any living room, boosting your home entertainment experience. Don't miss the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs; grab this premium TV at a great price before the sale ends on January 26th!

Specifications

Refresh Rate:
50 Hz
Special Features:
Crystal Processor 4K | 4K Upscaling | UHD Dimming | Motion Xcelerator
Included Components:
1 Unit TV, 1 Remote Control, 1 User Manual, 1 Power Cable, 2 Table Stand Base
Connectivity Technology:
Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
Aspect Ratio:
16:9
Product Dimensions:
6D x 123.4W x 71.1H cm
Click Here to Buy

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Want to upgrade your viewing experience while enjoying great discounts? Check out the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs. The Acer 43-inch I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV delivers impressive picture quality with Full HD resolution and clear Dolby Audio. Powered by Android 14 and 16GB of storage, it offers seamless performance and easy access to your favourite apps. During the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs, you can grab this TV at an affordable price. Hurry, the sale ends soon, so make sure to grab this deal before it's too late!

Specifications

Connectivity Technology:
Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI
Product Dimensions
8.1D x 95.5W x 55.7H Centimeters
Resolution:
1080p
Operating System:
Android 14
Hardware Interface:
USB
Click Here to Buy

Acer 109 cm (43 inches) I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV with Android 14 (Black) | 16GB Storage | 30W Dolby Audio

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for a large screen smart TV with vibrant visuals? The Redmi Xiaomi 55-inch F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV offers crisp 4K resolution for a clear and sharp viewing experience. It comes with Fire TV integration, allowing easy access to a variety of apps and content. With 138 cm of display, it’s ideal for home entertainment. During the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs, you can get this high-quality TV at an amazing price. Don’t miss this fantastic offer which will last till 26th Jan.

Specifications

Connectivity Technology:
Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
Aspect Ratio:
16:9
Control Method:
Remote
Operating System:
Fire OS 7
Product Dimensions:
8.2D x 122.6W x 71.5H cm
Click Here to Buy

Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MA-FVIN (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 75-inch 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV offers stunning visuals with lifelike details and vibrant clarity. With Google TV integration, accessing your favourite streaming apps is seamless, making it a top choice for home entertainment. The massive 189 cm display is perfect for creating a cinematic experience right in your living room. During the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs, this impressive TV is available at an irresistible price. Don’t miss this limited-time deal! This Sale Parade on smart TVs is the best chance to buy and bring home a brand new TV.

Specifications

Connectivity Technology:
Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
Aspect Ratio:
16:9
Product Dimensions:
7.3D x 167.5W x 96.2H Centimeters
Operating System:
‎Google TV
Tuner Technology:
‎DVB-T
Click Here to Buy

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV takes your home entertainment to the next level with stunning visuals and smooth streaming. The 164 cm display brings every scene to life, offering an immersive cinematic experience. With Google TV, accessing apps and shows is quick and hassle-free. During the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs, this TV is available at an attractive price. Don’t miss out on smart TV deals and extra cashback offers today! If you want to buy on EMI then No Cost EMI options are also available.

Specifications

Product Dimensions:
‎8.7 x 146.3 x 85.2 cm; 21.4 kg
Item model number:
‎K-65S25B
Operating System:
‎Google TV
Remote Control Technology:
‎IR, Bluetooth
Image Aspect Ratio: ‎
16:09
Image contrast ratio:
‎4000:1
Click Here to Buy

Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)

Check out more deals and offers during the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you:

Best 75-inch LED TV: Get an immersive sound and picture quality experience with these top 10 picks
43-inch QLED TV vs larger screens: Top 10 choices for superior viewing

Better than 8K LED TVs: Check out top 10 4K and 8K QLED TVs

Top 10 Xiaomi smart TVs to revolutionize your viewing experience

Top 6 Redmi LED TV: Affordable excellence for home entertainment

FAQs on Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs:

  • What is the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs?

    It is a limited-time sale offering discounts, cashback, and special deals on smart TVs.

  • When does the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs end?

    The sale runs from January 20 to January 26.

  • Which brands are available in the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs?

    Brands like Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, Acer and more are featured in the sale.

  • Are there any extra discounts during the Amazon Sale Parade on smart TVs?

    Yes, there are additional savings through coupons and cashback offers.

  • Can I purchase a smart TV on No Cost EMI during the Amazon Sale Parade?

    Yes, No Cost EMI options are available for eligible smart TVs during the sale.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On