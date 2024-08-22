Amazon special discount on TVs from Samsung: Experience next-gen viewing with up to 40% off on top rated smart TVs

Amazon is currently hosting an incredible sale on Samsung TVs with a special discount of up to 40% off on top-rated smart TVs. If you're in the market for a new smart TV for your home, now is the perfect time to seize this opportunity and score a fantastic deal. With prices slashed on a range of high-quality Samsung models, you can enhance your home entertainment experience without breaking the bank. Grab Amazon special discount on TVs from Samsung and upgrade your home entertainment today!(Unsplash)

But wait, there’s more! For Prime members, there's even more to celebrate. You can enjoy an additional discount of up to ₹20,000 through exclusive coupon offers. This means you not only get a great price on a leading smart TV but also a special bonus if you're a Prime member.

We’ve handpicked the best discount offers available on Amazon right now to make your shopping experience a breeze. Don’t let this golden opportunity slip away; take advantage of the Amazon special discount on TVs from Samsung and bring home the latest technology at incredible prices. Dive into the deals today and snag these limited-time offers before they’re gone!

Amazon special discount on TVs from Samsung: Extra up to ₹ 20,000 coupon discount, exclusively for Prime members

1. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Transform your home entertainment with the Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, now available with the Amazon special discount on TVs from Samsung. This sleek black TV delivers stunning 4K resolution with crisp, detailed visuals and vibrant colors that bring every scene to life. The advanced LED technology ensures bright, clear images, perfect for movies, sports, and gaming. With smart TV functionality, you can easily access popular streaming services and apps. The slim design with minimal bezels fits seamlessly into any living space. Connectivity is effortless with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and built-in Wi-Fi. Enhanced by Dolby Digital Plus for immersive sound, this TV offers exceptional visual and auditory excellence.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 138 cm (55 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Technology: LED

Smart TV: Yes

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi

Audio: Dolby Digital Plus

Dimensions (without stand): 1230.5 x 708.5 x 28.8 mm

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution Limited local dimming features Wide range of smart TV features May be slightly expensive

Enhance your viewing experience with the Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV, now available with the Amazon special discount on TVs from Samsung. This Carbon Silver TV features cutting-edge Neo QLED technology, delivering unparalleled picture quality with vibrant colours and deep blacks. The 4K resolution ensures stunning detail, while Quantum HDR 32X enhances contrast and brightness. Enjoy a sleek, slim design that integrates seamlessly into any room. With smart TV capabilities, you can access popular streaming apps and services effortlessly. Connectivity options include 4 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, along with built-in Wi-Fi. Dolby Atmos sound technology provides immersive audio for a complete entertainment experience.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV:

Screen Size: 138 cm (55 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Technology: Neo QLED

Quantum HDR: 32X

Smart TV: Yes

Connectivity: 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi

Audio: Dolby Atmos

Dimensions (without stand): 1231.1 x 708.6 x 25.7 mm

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Exceptional Neo QLED picture quality Higher price compared to standard LEDs Quantum HDR 32X for enhanced contrast Complexity of features might be overwhelming for some

Upgrade your home entertainment with the Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NEO QLED TV, now available with the Amazon special discount on TVs from Samsung. This Bright Silver TV features advanced NEO QLED technology, offering exceptional picture quality with rich colours and deep blacks. The 4K Ultra HD resolution ensures breathtaking detail, while Quantum HDR 32X enhances brightness and contrast for a more immersive viewing experience. Its sleek, modern design fits seamlessly into any living space. Enjoy smart TV functionality with access to popular streaming apps and services. Connectivity options include 4 HDMI and 2 USB ports, plus built-in Wi-Fi. Dolby Atmos sound technology provides immersive audio.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NEO QLED TV

Screen Size: 138 cm (55 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Technology: NEO QLED

Quantum HDR: 32X

Smart TV: Yes

Connectivity: 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi

Audio: Dolby Atmos

Dimensions (without stand): 1231.1 x 708.6 x 25.7 mm

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced NEO QLED picture quality Higher price point Quantum HDR 32X for vivid contrast Complex settings for some users

More options for extra ₹20,000 coupon discounts for Prime members:

Amazon special discount on TVs from Samsung: Discount offers on best selling 4K TVs

4. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Experience stunning visuals with the Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV, available with the Amazon special discount on TVs from Samsung. This Black LED TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp, vibrant images and Vivid Pro technology for enhanced colour accuracy. Enjoy smart TV functionality with access to popular streaming services and apps. The TV includes multiple connectivity options such as 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, and built-in Wi-Fi. Its sleek design complements any room while providing an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Technology: LED

Features: Vivid Pro

Smart TV: Yes

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi

Design: Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Clear 4K resolution for sharp images Limited advanced features Vivid Pro technology for vibrant colours Basic audio quality compared to higher-end models

5. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV

Discover superior viewing with the Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV, now available with the Amazon special discount on TVs from Samsung. This Black QLED TV boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution for crisp, detailed images and Quantum Dot technology for rich, vibrant colours. With smart TV functionality, you get seamless access to popular streaming services and apps. The TV features multiple connectivity options, including 4 HDMI and 2 USB ports, ensuring versatile connectivity. Its sleek design enhances any room while delivering an immersive entertainment experience.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV:

Screen Size: 138 cm (55 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Technology: QLED

Features: Quantum Dot Technology

Smart TV: Yes

Connectivity: 4 HDMI, 2 USB

Design: Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K resolution with Quantum Dot technology Higher price compared to LED models Rich, vibrant colours for an immersive experience Might be overkill for small rooms

More options for best selling 4K Samsung smart TVs:

Amazon special discount on TVs from Samsung: Great discount offers on large screen TVs

6. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Looking for a stunning TV upgrade? The Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV is a fantastic choice, especially with the Amazon special discount on TVs from Samsung. This Black LED TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for crystal-clear visuals and Vivid technology for vibrant colours. Enjoy smart TV functionality with access to popular streaming apps and services. It features 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for versatile connectivity, along with Wi-Fi for seamless online access. Its sleek design adds a modern touch to any room while delivering an impressive viewing experience.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 138 cm (55 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Technology: LED

Features: Vivid Technology

Smart TV: Yes

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi

Design: Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Clear 4K resolution for detailed visuals Limited advanced features compared to QLED models Vivid technology for enhanced colour Basic sound quality

7. Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Looking for a high-quality TV upgrade? The Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV is an excellent choice, especially with the Amazon special discount on TVs from Samsung. This LED TV offers stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp, detailed images and Vivid technology for enhanced colour accuracy. Enjoy smart features with easy access to popular streaming apps and services. It includes 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for versatile connectivity and supports Wi-Fi for seamless online browsing. Its sleek design fits perfectly in any living space while delivering an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Screen Size: 125 cm (50 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Technology: LED

Features: Vivid Technology

Smart TV: Yes

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi

Design: Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sharp 4K resolution for clear visuals Basic sound quality Vivid technology for rich colours Limited advanced features compared to QLED

Amazon special discount on TVs from Samsung: Limited time deals on premium TVs

8. Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

Looking to upgrade your viewing experience? The Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV offers an unparalleled home entertainment upgrade, especially with the Amazon special discount on TVs from Samsung. This premium OLED TV features a 4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning clarity and vivid colours. The OLED technology ensures deep blacks and high contrast, enhancing every scene. With smart TV capabilities, you can easily access popular streaming apps and services. Its Graphite Black design adds a sleek touch to any room. Equipped with multiple HDMI and USB ports, it provides versatile connectivity options for all your devices.

Specifications of Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV:

Screen Size: 163 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Technology: OLED

Features: Smart TV, HDR

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Design: Graphite Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Outstanding 4K resolution with OLED clarity Higher price point compared to LED TVs Deep blacks and vibrant colours Limited to high-end price range

9. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

Looking for an exceptional upgrade to your home entertainment? The Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV is a great choice, especially with the Amazon special discount on TVs from Samsung. This OLED TV delivers remarkable 4K Ultra HD resolution, providing sharp, lifelike images with deep blacks and vibrant colours. It features smart TV capabilities for seamless access to your favourite streaming services. The sleek Graphite Black design adds a modern touch to any space. With multiple HDMI and USB ports, connectivity is versatile, making it easy to connect your devices.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV:

Screen Size: 138 cm (55 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Technology: OLED

Features: Smart TV, HDR

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Design: Graphite Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K resolution with OLED clarity Higher cost compared to LED TVs Rich colours and deep blacks May be too large for smaller rooms

10. Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is available with a special discount offer during the Amazon special discount on TVs from Samsung. This large-screen LED TV features impressive 4K Ultra HD resolution, delivering vivid colours and sharp details for an immersive viewing experience. The smart TV functionality provides easy access to various streaming services and apps. Its Titan Grey design adds a sleek and modern touch to any room, and multiple HDMI and USB ports ensure versatile connectivity. Ideal for larger spaces, this TV combines advanced features with a stylish appearance.

Specifications of Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 163 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Technology: LED

Features: Smart TV, HDR

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Design: Titan Grey

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large 65-inch screen for immersive viewing May be too large for small rooms Stunning 4K resolution with vibrant colours Not as advanced as OLED technology

Explore discount offers on smart TVs under ₹20,000 during the Amazon special discount on TVs from Samsung:

Factors to consider when purchasing a smart TV during the Amazon special discount on TVs from Samsung:

When shopping for a smart TV during the Amazon special discount on Samsung TVs Sale, it's important to keep several key factors in mind to ensure you make the best choice:

Screen size and resolution: Choose a screen size that fits your viewing space. For a larger room, consider TVs with 55 inches or more. Opt for 4K resolution for sharper and more detailed images.

Display technology: Different technologies like LED, OLED, and QLED offer varying levels of brightness, contrast, and colour accuracy. Select one based on your preference for picture quality and budget.

Smart features: Look for smart TVs with user-friendly interfaces and access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+. Ensure the TV has built-in Wi-Fi and supports app installations.

Connectivity options: Check the number and type of ports available, including HDMI and USB ports. This is crucial for connecting gaming consoles, soundbars, and other devices.

Audio quality: Good audio quality enhances your viewing experience. Some TVs come with advanced sound technologies or support for external sound systems.

Brand reputation and reviews: Research the brand's reputation for reliability and read user reviews to gauge the performance and durability of the TV.

FAQs on the Amazon Special Discount on Samsung TVs: 1. What is the Amazon Special Discount on Samsung TVs? The Amazon Special Discount on Samsung TVs is a promotional event offering significant savings on a range of Samsung smart TVs. During this sale, you can enjoy discounts of up to 40% off on select models, making it a great opportunity to purchase high-quality TVs at reduced prices.

2. How long will the Amazon Special Discount on Samsung TVs last? The duration of the Amazon Special Discount on Samsung TVs can vary. Typically, these sales are available for a limited time or until the discounted stock runs out. Check the Amazon website for the most current details on sale dates and deadlines.

3. Are there any additional discounts for Prime members during this sale? Yes, Prime members often receive extra benefits during the Amazon Special Discount on Samsung TVs. This may include additional discounts or exclusive coupon offers, such as up to ₹20,000 off, depending on the TV model and available promotions.

4. Can I return or exchange a Samsung TV purchased during this sale? Yes, returns and exchanges are generally allowed for TVs purchased during the sale, but it's important to review Amazon's return policy and the specific terms for the TV you purchased. Ensure that you follow the return instructions and timelines provided to avoid any issues.

5. How can I find the best deals on Samsung TVs during this sale? To find the best deals on Samsung TVs during the Amazon Special Discount, you can use Amazon’s search filters to sort by price, screen size, or rating. Additionally, check the “Deals” section for featured discounts and compare various models to ensure you get the best value for your money.

