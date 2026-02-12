Edit Profile
    Apple could launch its most affordable MacBook in 2026 at Rs…: Here’s what to expect

    Apple may soon launch its most affordable MacBook yet, with a new chip, fresh colour options, and a price aimed to attract more buyers.

    Published on: Feb 12, 2026 10:19 AM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Apple is working on a new MacBook aimed at buyers seeking a lower entry price, according to multiple reports. The company may introduce the device in early 2026, with a starting price of about $599 in the U.S. If that pricing holds, the laptop could become the most affordable MacBook in Apple’s lineup.

    Apple may launch its most affordable MacBook with a new chip in 2026.
    Apple may launch its most affordable MacBook with a new chip in 2026.

    iPhone Chip May Power the New Model

    Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that Apple may power this model with the A18 Pro chip, a processor used in recent iPhones. Instead of using the M-series chips found in current MacBooks, Apple could rely on this iPhone-class chip to reduce costs while maintaining performance for daily tasks. This shift may allow Apple to offer a MacBook at a lower price without redesigning the product from the ground up.

    Reports suggest the laptop may include 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. These specifications match the base configuration of Apple’s existing entry-level Mac models. The device may feature a 12.9-inch LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. This setup indicates that Apple will focus on regular use rather than advanced display features.

    Industry sources also suggest that Apple may introduce new colour options for this model. The expected shades include silver, blue, pink, and yellow.

    Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has previously reported that Apple plans to position the device as a 13-inch MacBook built around an iPhone-class processor. The company may target buyers who currently choose budget Windows laptops or Chromebooks.

    Price (Expected)

    While the expected U.S. price stands at $599, Indian buyers may see a higher figure, likely Rs. 54,000, but Apple’s India pricing usually includes import duties and taxes. As a result, the MacBook could launch in India between Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 65,000. Even at that level, the device would cost less than the current MacBook Air in the country.

    Some reports have mentioned higher global pricing between $699 and $750. If Apple chooses that range, the Indian price would also rise. Even at a higher cost, the new model would still remain below the current MacBook Air pricing.

    To achieve a lower price, Apple may limit hardware features. The company could offer fewer USB-C ports and stick to the base memory option. However, if the A18 Pro chip delivers stable performance with macOS, the device may attract buyers who have waited for a more affordable MacBook option.

    • MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

