Apple MacBook Neo Now at ₹64,490! Here's when and how to unlock this limited-time deal

The newly launched Apple MacBook Neo is already making headlines as one of the most affordable ways to enter Apple’s ecosystem—and now, thanks to ongoing deals on Flipkart, it’s become even more accessible. With a starting price of ₹64,490, combined with exchange offers, bank discounts, EMI options, and cashback, this deal is clearly designed to grab attention. How to buy the MacBook Neo under 65,000: Step-by-step guide. By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

Flipkart is offering multiple ways to bring the cost down further, including exchange offers on your old laptop, instant discounts on select credit cards, easy no-cost EMI options, and additional cashback benefits.

This means you can customise the deal based on what suits you best, whether it’s reducing the upfront cost or spreading payments comfortably over months. With premium design, reliable performance, and the added advantage of these stacked offers, the MacBook Neo becomes an even smarter buy. Read on to find out exactly when the deal goes live and how you can make the most of it.

How to get the MacBook Neo at ₹ 64,490 (or even less) The base deal price of ₹64,490 is what Flipkart calls the “lowest price for you,” but you can reduce this further by stacking multiple offers. Here’s how:

1. Start with the exchange offer Flipkart is offering up to ₹54,250 off on exchanging your old laptop, which also includes an extra ₹5,000 bonus. The final exchange value depends on your device’s condition and model, but even a modest exchange can significantly cut down the price.

2. Apply bank credit card discounts You can avail up to ₹4,000 instant discount using select credit cards. Banks like ICICI, SBI, and Axis are part of this offer. Simply select your eligible card during checkout and apply the discount before payment.

3. Check cashback deals In addition to instant discounts, Flipkart Axis Bank card users can get cashback (around ₹3,425 as per current listings). This helps you save more in the long run, even if it’s not an upfront discount.

4. Opt for no-cost EMI If you don’t want to pay the full amount upfront, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI options starting at around ₹10,749 per month for 6 months. This allows you to spread the cost without paying extra interest.