Apple is promoting WWDC 2023 with a new music playlist: Report

Technology giant Apple has created the Apple Music playlist to promote Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is set to kick off from June 5. The Cupertino-based iPhone maker has been teasing the much-awaited event on social media.



This ‘WWDC Power Up’ playlist is available to all the Apple Music subscribers and include 25 songs, 9to5 Mac reported. The playlist boasts of numbers like ‘Dance The Night’ by Dua Lipa, ‘Flowers’ by Miley Cyrus, ‘Summer Baby’ by Jonas Brothers and ‘Eyes Closed' by Ed Sheeran. The company said this playlist will help the developers kick off the WWDC. Every year, Apple introduces a variety of hardware and software innovations at WWDC.(REUTERS)

What to expect at WWDC



The Apple WWDC is expected to witness the launch of much-anticipated mixed reality headset ‘Reality Pro’. The $3,000 device has garnered a lot of buzz in the run-up to the launch. The to-be launched product features ‘three-display configuration’ and two 4K Micro-LED panels. The headset will allow the users to switch between augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) modes, the 9to5Mac report added.



The other big launches include 15-inch MacBook Air as well as iOS17, iPadOS 17, MacOS 17 and WatchOS 10. According to report, the company will also hold a number of workshops for the developers to expand their understanding of xrOS.



How to watch WWDC keynote



The Apple WWDC 2023 will begin with a keynote address by CEO Tim Cook. It will be available to watch on apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON