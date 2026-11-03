Asus ProArt P14 and P16 have landed in India to supercharge AI creativity with unlimited local AI

Now, Asus has brought this technology to India with its new ProArt P14 and P16 laptops. Being among the first brands to introduce NVIDIA RTX Spark-powered laptops in the Indian market, Asus is making an interesting proposition for creators, developers and anyone looking to build AI-powered workflows.

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

Ever since the announcement, I have been particularly excited to try the new NVIDIA RTX Spark platform and experience its AI capabilities. The ability to run AI models locally on a device, without constantly depending on cloud services, is something I find genuinely interesting. It not only gives creators greater freedom to experiment with AI without worrying about cloud usage limits, but also offers the privacy they deserve by keeping their data and workflows on their own devices.

Asus ProArt P14 and P16 bring RTX Spark power to creators Both laptops are designed for creative professionals, featuring Asus Lumina Pro OLED touchscreens with 120Hz refresh rates, Pantone validation and stylus support.

The ProArt P14 features a 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreen with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels. It is powered by the NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X platform with an 18-core CPU and a 5,120-core GPU, paired with 24GB of unified memory and 1TB SSD storage. It also packs a 90Wh battery and weighs approximately 1.48kg.

The ProArt P16, meanwhile, features a larger 16-inch 4K OLED touchscreen with a resolution of 3840 x 2400 pixels. It gets an RTX Spark N1X platform with a 20-core CPU and a 6,144-core GPU, with up to 128GB of unified memory. It also packs a 99.9Wh battery and weighs approximately 1.77kg.

The unified memory architecture is particularly interesting here, as it allows the CPU and GPU to access the same memory pool, making it possible to run demanding local AI models, AI agents and other resource-intensive workloads directly on the laptop.

Asus ProArt P14 and P16 price in India The Asus ProArt P14 is priced at ₹3,29,990, while the ProArt P16 starts at ₹4,99,990. The top-end P16 configuration with 128GB unified memory costs ₹6,49,990. Both laptops are available from November 3 through Asus' online store, exclusive stores and major retail platforms.

Asus has also launched the ProArt Mouse MD301 at ₹8,499 and ProArt Keyboard KD300 at ₹14,999, with the keyboard going on sale from November 14.

Launch offers include zero per cent interest no-cost EMI options, a two-year warranty extension and three years of accidental damage protection for ₹99, against a stated value of ₹6,599. The offer is valid until November 30, 2026.