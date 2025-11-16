Best handheld vacuum cleaners for clean corners and dust-free homes: Top 7 picks from trusted brands
Published on: Nov 16, 2025 03:00 pm IST
Handheld vacuum cleaners offer quick, convenient cleaning for daily dust, pet hair, and small mess, making them a practical, space-saving tool for homes and cars.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
best overallAGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, for Home Use, Dry Vacuuming, 6.5 kPa Suction Power, Lightweight, Lightweight & Durable Body, Small/Mini Size (Black) View Details
|
₹1,579
|
|
|
KENT Dash Vacuum Cleaner | 600W | High Suction Power >16 kPa | Cyclone5 Technology and HEPA Filter | Bagless Design | Ideal for Floor, Curtain, Carpet, Sofa & Car | Black & Blue View Details
|
₹2,049
|
|
|
value for moneyINALSA Vacuum Cleaner for Home Handheld 800 W High Powerful Motor with HEPA Filtration & Strong Powerful 16KPA Suction|Lightweight, Compact & Durable Body|Includes Multiple Accessories-Dura Clean View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Atom 12,000 Pa Powerful Suction Power, 2-in-1, Handheld & Stick Functions, Blower Function, Can be Used as Inflator for Toys; for Home Use, with Washable Filter View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
Tusa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Car & Home | 2X Powerfull Suction, Dual Mode Battery 6000mAh & 12V DC Car Port | High Power Portable Lightweight Wireless Vacuum, Rechargeable (V1) (Black) View Details
|
₹3,298
|
|
|
Roboson VC201 Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Home and Car Powerful 6 kPa Suction for Dust & Pet Hair Removal, Rechargeable Wireless Wet/Dry for Bed and Sofa View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
Portronics MopCop 4, 2-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner & Blower, Cordless & Corded, 18,000 Pa Suction,Washable HEPA Filter,One-Press Dust Release,LED Display,Built-in Flashlight,Multi-Nozzle, Car & Home Use View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
