Top 10 wet and dry vacuums provide expert cleanup for any mess
Published on: Nov 13, 2025 11:00 am IST
We chose the top wet and dry vacuums to help you tackle every mess in your home, garage, and workshop.
Our Pick
Best overall
Budget friendly
High capacity
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best overallPhilips FC9571/01 Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, Adjustable Suction Dry Vacuum with PowerCyclone 7 Technology, Allergy H13 Filter, and TriActive Nozzle for Maximum Performance and Hygienic Dust Disposal View Details
|
₹13,899
|
|
|
BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner with Cannister Body, 1000 W, Powerful Suction, 8L Capacity, 220V Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use, 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty(Red/Black) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Budget friendlyINALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,10 LTR Capacity,1200 W, 17 kPa Suction, Blower Function, HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Vaccine Cleaner for Home(WD 10) View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
AGARO Rapid Vacuum Cleaner, 1000W, Wet & Dry, for Home Use, Blower Function, 10L Tank Capacity, 16.5 kPa Suction Power, Plastic Body, Red. View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400 Watts, 20 KPa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner | Blower Function | 20 litres Tank Capacity | Stainless Steel Body | 7 Accessories | Lightweight | 1 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹6,299
|
|
|
amazon basics Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner with 20 kPa Power Suction | Low Sound, High Energy Efficiency & Blower Function with 1 Year Warranty | 15 L | 1400 Watts | Multicolor View Details
|
₹3,799
|
|
|
AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 1600 Watts, 21.5 kPa Suction Power, 21 litres Tank Capacity, for Home Use, Blower Function, Washable 3L Dust Bag, Stainless Steel Body (Black, Red, Steel) View Details
|
₹6,699
|
|
|
High capacityView Details
|
₹7,494
|
|
|
BISSELL CrossWave HF2 | Wet & Dry Hard Floor Cleaner | Vacuums & Mops in One Step | Dual-Tank System | Self-Cleaning Cycle | 2-Year Warranty View Details
|
₹11,990
|
|
|
Tineco Floor ONE S5 Plus Smart Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for Hard Floors, Removes Tough Stains & Pet Hair, Patented iLoop & Self-Cleaning Brush, 2-Year Warranty (Black) View Details
|
₹18,999
|
|
View More Products