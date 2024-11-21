Best iPhone 16 alternatives with better displays, versatile cameras: Pixel 9, Galaxy S24, Oppo Find X8, and more

iPhone 16 has to be one of the most reliable and popular smartphones in the Indian market right now, and it's no surprise considering that Apple did not increase the price this time around, despite introducing multiple flagship-style features, including Apple intelligence. The ability to record special videos and even features like Camera Control and the Action button, which builds on the iPhone 15 Pro model from last year. However, there are still several shortcomings with the device, including the 60Hz display and the 6.1-inch screen size, which may not be to everyone's taste. So, here we have prepared a list of iPhone 16 alternatives that offer better specs on paper and could prove to be better devices in the long run. Read on. Google Pixel 9 was launched in August for ₹ 79,999 for the 256GB model.(Google)

Google Pixel 9

The Google Pixel 9 is recommended as the first choice when it comes to iPhone 16 alternatives. It has the closest interface to iOS, with Pixel UI being smooth and providing reliable performance, thanks to the lack of bloatware and smooth animations. Also. it can't be denied that the Google Pixel camera is among the best when it comes to photos, and now that the Pixel 9 series also excels in video, it comes across as a strong contender for the iPhone 16. Many will argue that the camera even beats the base iPhone 16 in several categories, including photos.

Additionally, you get a much faster display with a 6.3-inch, 120Hz panel, which is also brighter than the iPhone’s. It’s also worth noting that the Pixel in India starts with 256GB of storage for ₹79,999, while the iPhone 16, priced similarly, starts with just 128GB. So, the extra storage could be a significant advantage for many users.

The Pixel is also well-supported, set to receive seven years of OS upgrades, so you don’t have to worry about longevity. That said, the Tensor G4 chipset isn’t as powerful as Apple’s A18, so keep that in mind if performance is your priority.

Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung S24 is another great option under ₹80,000 and stands out as a strong alternative to the iPhone 16. Not only do you get a faster display with 120Hz, but the phone also packs several AI features, including Google’s Circle to Search.

There are also features like Instant Slow-mo, Transcription, Live Translate, Photo Assist, and more, all part of Samsung’s Galaxy suite of AI tools, which can prove to be really handy. Compared directly to the iPhone 16, the iPhone’s AI capabilities, with Apple Intelligence, feel almost nascent. The S24 is now available for around ₹65,000-70,000 both offline and online, and for this price, it’s hard to beat.

Oppo Find X8

Oppo, today, released the Find X8 series in India, and the base model—Oppo Find X8—with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, starts at ₹69,999. For this price, you get the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and a triple-camera setup tuned by Hasselblad, which means a more versatile optics experience compared to the iPhone 16. The telephoto camera plays a big part in this. You also get a much better display in the form of a 6.59-inch AMOLED panel, which supports 120Hz. Overall, this could be a good option, but do note that it comes with ColorOS 15 on top of Android 15. If that’s not to your liking, you might want to look elsewhere. It's also worth noting that the device will be available starting December 3rd.

iPhone 15

You might be surprised to see the iPhone 15 listed as an alternative to the iPhone 16, but we have our reasons. Firstly, theiPhone 15 is available for around ₹55,000 in both offline and online markets, meaning you save almost ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 compared to the iPhone 16. For someone who doesn’t value Apple’s AI features or the camera control button, spending upwards of ₹30,000 extra doesn’t make sense.

It’s also worth noting that the iPhone 15, in most respects, is similar to the iPhone 16, including the 60Hz display and the 6.1-inch screen size. It will also be supported for years to come, so you don’t have to worry about longevity. Another advantage of the iPhone 15 is its resale value, which has stabilised, so if you decide to sell your iPhone 15 later, the depreciation will be much less compared to the iPhone 16.

OnePlus 12

Another phone that could be a really good option and stand as a strong alternative to the iPhone 16 is the OnePlus 12. Yes, the OnePlus 13 is on the horizon, but the Indian launch is still several months away. That being said, the OnePlus 12 comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is a flagship-grade processor. Coupled with it, you get 12GB of RAM, and for the most part, the phone performs exceptionally well, thanks to OnePlus’s OxygenOS. The phone will also soon be upgraded to OxygenOS 15, which is based on Android 15 and brings several new features, including a refreshed take on Apple’s Dynamic Island. Overall, you can't go wrong with the OnePlus 12, especially thanks to its great battery life and super-fast charging. The camera, also tuned by Hasselblad, remains reliable in most situations.