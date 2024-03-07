Best Orient fan for ultimate cooling comfort: Top 8 options offering refreshing breeze at home

Are you looking for the coolest and most comfortable breeze in your home? Well, you're in luck because we're here to guide you to the best Orient fans that bring ultimate cooling comfort to your space. Imagine a fan that not only keeps you cool but also fits perfectly with your style and preferences. Orient Electric, a trusted brand, offers a variety of fans designed to make your home a comfortable haven during those warm days. Best Orient fans are designed to deliver powerful airflow, creating a cooling effect even in larger rooms

Whether you want a fan for your bedroom, living room, or any other space, Orient has got you covered. We have carefully selected the top options, considering factors like speed, design, and features to make your decision easy and enjoyable. In this guide, we'll explore the best Orient fans prices and top models that deliver exceptional cooling performance without compromising on style. These fans are more than just cooling appliances, they are crafted to enhance your living spaces with their sleek designs and advanced technologies. We understand that everyone has different preferences, so we've compiled a diverse list to cater to various needs and tastes.

Choosing the best Orient fan is a breeze when you know what each option brings to the table. We've considered factors like energy savings, noise levels, and even innovative features like anti-dust technology. So, get ready to make your home cool, comfortable, and stylish with the best Orient fans on the market. Let's dive into the details of each fan, so you can find the one that perfectly suits your cooling needs and adds a touch of flair to your living spaces.

1. Orient Electric Apex-FX

Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan is a 1200mm BEE Star Rated powerhouse, designed for exceptional performance. Its strong and powerful motor operates at 350 RPM, delivering an impressive 210 CMM airflow. The compact design, featuring corrosion-resistant galvanized blades, ensures easy maintenance and durability. With a minimalist aesthetic, this white ceiling fan effortlessly complements any room, making it a perfect addition to bedrooms or dining spaces. The double ball bearing technology ensures smooth operations, providing a long-lasting and reliable cooling solution.

Specifications of Orient Electric Apex-FX

Brand : Orient Electric

: Orient Electric Colour : White

: White Special Feature: Compact, Long Lasting

Compact, Long Lasting Wattage : 60 Watts

: 60 Watts Material : Metal

: Metal Number of Blades: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient 350 RPM speed Not suitable for larger rooms Corrosion-resistant blades Fixed button control Minimalist and easy to clean design

2. Orient Electric’s 1200 mm

Orient Electric’s 1200mm Tome Remote BLDC Ceiling Fan combines sleek modern design with cutting-edge technology. With a space grey finish, this fan adds a touch of sophistication to your living room, bedroom, or dining room. The 5-star BEE rating and a mere 26W power consumption at the highest speed make it Orient Electric’s most energy-efficient fan, saving up to ₹7000 annually. The BLDC motor ensures lasting performance, offering high-speed airflow at 370 RPM and 220 CMM. Conveniently operated by a smart remote, enjoy features like timer settings and boost mode.

Specifications of Orient Electric’s 1200 mm

Brand : Orient Electric

: Orient Electric Colour : Space Grey

: Space Grey Special Feature : Remote Controlled, Timer

: Remote Controlled, Timer Wattage : 26 Watts

: 26 Watts Number of Blades: 3

3 Material : Aluminium

: Aluminium Number of Speeds: 5

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient (50% savings) Higher initial cost Smart remote control with timer Remote dependency for operations Long-lasting BLDC motor

3. Orient Electric Wendy

Orient Electric Wendy Ceiling Fan is a stylish addition to your space, combining functionality with aesthetic appeal. This 1200mm BEE Star Rated fan boasts a high speed of 320 RPM and superior air delivery at 230 CMM, ensuring efficient ventilation for breezy rooms. Its durable motor, featuring double ball bearing technology, guarantees smooth and long-lasting operations. The rust-proof design with lacquer-coated Aluminium blades enhances longevity, while the metallic finish not only facilitates easy cleaning but also adds an extra layer of protection against dust accumulation.

Specifications of Orient Electric Wendy

Brand : Orient Electric

: Orient Electric Colour : Pearl White/Walnut

: Pearl White/Walnut Special Feature: Durable

Durable Wattage : 60 Watts

: 60 Watts Mounting Type: Downrod Mount

Downrod Mount Controller Type: Button Control

Button Control Material : Aluminium

: Aluminium Number of Blades: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High speed and superior air delivery Limited advanced features Rust-proof design for enhanced longevity Button control instead of remote Stylish metallic finish for easy cleaning

4. Orient Electric Pacific

The Orient Electric Pacific Air Decor Ceiling Fan combines functionality with an aesthetic touch, offering a stylish addition to your home. This 1200mm BEE Star Rated fan operates at a powerful 350 RPM, delivering an impressive 210 CMM of air for great performance and extensive coverage. The ivory gold finish adds a touch of modern elegance, complementing any bedroom or dining room. With durable and corrosion-resistant blades, this fan ensures longevity and smooth operation, thanks to advanced double ball-bearing technology. The decorative trims not only enhance aesthetics but also serve a functional purpose.

Specifications of Orient Electric Pacific

Brand : Orient Electric

: Orient Electric Colour : Ivory Gold

: Ivory Gold Special Feature: Durable, Long Lasting

Durable, Long Lasting Wattage : 60 Watts

: 60 Watts Material : Metal

: Metal Number of Blades: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design with decorative trims Fewer blades compared to some competitors Durable and long-lasting, resistant to corrosion Button control instead of remote Multiple color options to complement your home decor

5. Orient Electric Aeroquiet

The Orient Electric Aeroquiet Premium Ceiling Fan is designed for tranquil comfort in your home. With an 18-pole strong copper motor, it ensures longevity and operates quietly at only 14 dB, making it ideal for various rooms including bedrooms, kitchens, and home offices. Boasting a high speed of 310 RPM and air delivery of 240 CMM, this 48-inch fan maximizes air circulation, covering a large area. The unique aerodynamic blade design, slim structure, and rust-proof blades add an elegant touch to your modern decor.

Specifications of Orient Electric Aeroquiet

Brand : Orient Electric

: Orient Electric Colour : White

: White Special Feature : Low air cutting noise, bend-proof blades

: Low air cutting noise, bend-proof blades Noise Level: 14 dB

14 dB Material : Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Number of Speeds: 5

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ultra-quiet operation at 14 dB Button control instead of remote High-speed operation with maximum air delivery Some customers disagree with the durability Stylish aerodynamic blade design and slim structure

6. Orient Electric Laurel

The Orient Electric Laurel 1200 MM BEE star rated ceiling fan, a perfect blend of performance and design in Topaz Gold. With a high-speed motor operating at 370 RPM, it delivers superior air delivery of 220 CMM, ensuring a breezy atmosphere in your bedroom or dining room. The rust-proof Aluminium blades, coated with metallic paint finish, provide durability and a unique aesthetic touch. The strong motor, coupled with double ball bearing technology, ensures smooth and long-lasting operations. The designer trims and premium metallic paint finish not only enhance the fan's appearance but also make cleaning hassle-free.

Specifications of Orient Electric Laurel

Brand : Orient Electric

: Orient Electric Colour : Topaz Gold

: Topaz Gold Special Feature: Long Lasting

Long Lasting Wattage : 53 Watts

: 53 Watts Material : Aluminium

: Aluminium Number of Blades: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed operation with superior air delivery Makes too much noise at the highest fan speed Rust-proof and durable Aluminium blades Stylish design with designer trims and metallic finish

7. Orient Electric Gratia

The Orient Electric Gratia Antidust Ceiling Fan in Silky Silver combines innovation, aesthetics, and functionality. With advanced anti-dust technology, effortlessly maintain clean fan blades with a single swipe, ensuring a dust-free environment. This high-speed ceiling fan operates at 370 RPM, delivering powerful airflow at 215 CMM with wider tip blades for exceptional functionality. Adorned with beautifully crafted Aluminium blades, designer trims, and a premium lacquered finish, this fan exudes elegance. The durable and reliable motor, featuring double ball-bearing technology, ensures noiseless operation and long-lasting performance.

Specifications of Orient Electric Gratia

Brand : Orient Electric

: Orient Electric Colour : Silky Silver

: Silky Silver Special Feature: High Velocity

High Velocity Wattage : 60 Watts

: 60 Watts Finish Type: Lacquered

Lacquered Material : Aluminium

: Aluminium Number of Blades: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Innovative anti-dust technology for easy maintenance Makes noise as it starts High-speed operation with impressive air delivery Noisy at top speed Elegant design with lacquered finish and color options

8. Orient Electric’s 1320 mm

Orient Electric presents the 1320mm Aerostorm Ceiling Fan, a masterpiece in the Aero Series, inspired by the aerodynamic design of airplane wings. This premium fan boasts an advanced Winglet technology, delivering unparalleled airflow of 300 CMM with whisper-quiet operation. The bend-proof and rust-proof ABS blades, finished with premium PU, ensure easy maintenance and durability. Powered by the best-in-class 18-pole motor, this fan offers powerful performance, ideal for large areas like living rooms, bedrooms, and dining rooms.

Specifications of Orient Electric’s 1320 mm

Brand : Orient Electric

: Orient Electric Colour : White

: White Special Feature: High Velocity

High Velocity Wattage : 75 Watts

: 75 Watts Finish Type : Glossy

: Glossy Material : Glass-filled ABS

: Glass-filled ABS Number of Speeds: 5

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced Winglet technology for unmatched airflow Manual control, lacks remote operation Whisper-quiet operation for a peaceful atmosphere Higher wattage compared to some competitors Rust-proof ABS blades with bend-proof design Best-in-class 18-pole motor for powerful and durable performance

Best 3 features for you

Product name Wattage Material Special feature Orient Electric Apex-FX 60 Watts Metal Efficient 350 RPM speed; Corrosion-resistant blades Orient Electric’s 1200 mm 26 Watts Aluminium Energy-efficient (50% savings); Smart remote control Orient Electric Wendy 60 Watts Aluminium High speed and superior air delivery; Rust-proof design Orient Electric Pacific 60 Watts Metal Stylish design with decorative trims; Durable and long-lasting Orient Electric Aeroquiet 60 Watts Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Ultra-quiet operation at 14 dB; Stylish aerodynamic design Orient Electric Laurel 53 Watts Aluminium High-speed operation with superior air delivery; Rust-proof design Orient Electric Gratia 60 Watts Aluminium Innovative anti-dust technology; High-speed operation Orient Electric’s 1320 mm Aerostorm 75 Watts Glass-filled ABS Advanced Winglet technology; Whisper-quiet operation

Best value for money

Orient Electric’s 1200mm Tome Remote BLDC Ceiling Fan stands out as the best value for money. With a 5-star BEE rating and only 26W power consumption, it ensures energy savings of up to ₹7000 annually. The BLDC motor guarantees lasting performance, offering high-speed airflow at 370 RPM and 220 CMM. Its sleek design, space grey finish, and smart remote control with timer settings make it an energy-efficient and technologically advanced choice at a reasonable cost.

Best overall product

Orient Electric Apex-FX excels as the best overall product due to its efficient 350 RPM speed, corrosion-resistant blades, and minimalist design. It offers a perfect blend of performance and aesthetics, making it suitable for various room sizes. The durable metal construction ensures longevity, and the fan is easy to clean. While it lacks some advanced features, its reliability, cost-effectiveness, and suitability for different room types contribute to its recognition as the best overall ceiling fan.

How to find the best Orient fans?

To find the best Orient fan, consider your room size, preferred features, and budget. Assess factors like RPM, air delivery, and special features such as anti-dust technology, BLDC motor, or unique designs. Evaluate energy efficiency with BEE star ratings. Determine the material and finish for longevity and easy maintenance. Choose a fan that complements your room's aesthetics. Orient offers a variety of options, so prioritize your preferences, and compare specifications to make an informed decision based on your specific needs.

