Best phones under 20000 from Infinix, OPPO, Motorola and more

If you’re looking for a smartphone that delivers solid performance without breaking the bank? You don't need to stretch your budget to get great features. We've compiled some of the best smartphones under Rs. 20,000 that offer impressive camera quality, long-lasting battery life, and smooth processing power. Check out these smartphones come from popular brands and pack features that ensure excellent performance for your daily needs. Top phones under Rs. 20,000 offering reliable performance, strong cameras, and long battery life in 2025.(Pexels)

1. Infinix Note 50s 5G+

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and 90fps gaming support. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, paired with 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB of storage for a smooth experience.

For photography, the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ includes a 64MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 13MP front camera. It also supports 4K video recording and includes AI features like an AI eraser. The phone runs Android 15 with Infinix’s XOS 15, and its 5,500mAh battery can be fully charged in about 60 minutes thanks to 45W fast charging.

2. OPPO F27 5G

The OPPO F27 5G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate to give you a smooth viewing experience. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and offers 8GB RAM with either 128GB or 256GB storage. The phone runs on Android 14 and includes a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

For photography, the OPPO F27 5G features a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera on the back. It also features a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone also offers expandable storage and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

3. Motorola Edge 50 Neo

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo features a 6.4-inch LTPO pOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone runs Android 14 and includes a virtual RAM feature that adds up to 8GB for better multitasking.

For photography, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo offers a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The 32MP front camera captures detailed selfies. Additionally, the phone is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance.

4. Poco X7 5G

The Poco X7 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and supports a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also supports a peak brightness of 3000 nits, which makes it easy to view in direct sunlight. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, which offers solid performance for multitasking.

The Poco X7 5G comes with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 20MP front camera for detailed selfies. It supports 4K video recording and features a large 5500mAh battery with 45W TurboCharge for fast recharging.

5. Vivo T4X

The Vivo T4X is equipped with a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor with 6GB RAM, making it ideal for everyday use. The phone features a 50MP + 2MP dual rear camera setup and an 8MP front camera for quality photos.

One of its standout features is its massive 6,500mAh battery, which supports fast charging via a USB Type-C port. Although it lacks expandable storage, the Vivo T4X offers solid performance and long-lasting battery life for users on a sub- ₹20,000 budget.