Best Preethi mixer grinders: Top 8 picks for delicious cuisines

Indian cuisines are all about aromatic and flavourful spices, masalas, purees, and pure love. While, pure love comes from the heart while making food, mixer grinders are there to take care of your spices and purees. That is the reason why certainly among all the kitchen appliances that you have been using for your kitchen and cooking needs, a mixer grinder is probably one of the most used and loved appliances of all. Top 8 Preethi mixer grinders for your cooking needs

These compact yet powerful devices have found their place in millions of households across the country, offering efficiency and convenience in food preparation. A mixer grinder is a multipurpose appliance that only grinds the spices but also helps you prepare delicious and healthy smoothies. While the market is loaded with a wide assortment of mixer grinders to help you prepare your most loved cuisine and delicacies, buying one as per your choices is a little of a task. But if you have to choose one, we would recommend Preethi Mixer Grinder to you.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Preethi is a well-known and trusted brand when it comes to mixer grinders in India. The Preethi mixer grinder range is popular for its durability, performance, and variety of features catering to different cooking needs. And in case you need to choose which Preethi mixer grinder to look out for, then we have curated a list of the 8 best Preethi brand mixer grinders for you as well.

1. Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond MG-214 mixer grinder

B0188KPKB2

The Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond MG-214 Mixer Grinder is a versatile kitchen companion designed to simplify your cooking tasks. With its 750-watt motor, it effortlessly grinds spices, blends batters, and prepares smoothies with ease. This mixer grinder comes with three stainless steel jars, each serving different purposes: a 1.7L jar for grinding, a 1.2L jar for liquidizing, and a 0.4L jar for chutney making. The sturdy ABS body ensures durability, and the machine operates at three variable speeds plus pulse for precision control. Its unique blade design ensures efficient grinding and mixing, making it a valuable addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of the Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond MG-214:

Power: 750 Watts

Jars: 3 Stainless Steel Jars (1.7L, 1.2L, 0.4L)

Speed Settings: 3 Speeds + Pulse

Body Material: ABS Plastic

Blades: Stainless Steel

Warranty: 2 Years on Product, 5 Years on Motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 750W Motor for efficient grinding May be noisy at high speeds Three versatile jars for various tasks Jars might be smaller for large quantities Durable ABS body for long-lasting use Variable speeds for precise control

2. Preethi Zodiac MG-218 mixer grinder

B01EOWY2JE

The Preethi Zodiac MG-218 Mixer Grinder is a top-of-the-line appliance designed for ultimate convenience in the kitchen. Its 750-watt Vega W5 motor can handle the toughest grinding tasks with ease, whether it's dry spices or hard ingredients. This mixer grinder comes with five jars, each serving a specific purpose: a Master Chef+ jar, a 3-in-1 Insta Fresh juicer jar, a 1.5L jar, a 1.2L jar, and a 0.5L chutney jar. The Master Chef+ jar can also perform functions like atta kneading, chopping, slicing, grating, and meat mincing, making it a versatile addition to your culinary arsenal.

Specifications of the Preethi Zodiac MG-218:

Power: 750 Watts

Jars: 5 Jars (Master Chef+, 3-in-1 Insta Fresh, 1.5L, 1.2L, 0.5L)

Speed Settings: 3 Speeds + Pulse

Body Material: ABS Plastic

Blades: Stainless Steel

Warranty: 2 Years on Product, 5 Years on Motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful Vega W5 motor for heavy-duty tasks Higher price point Multiple jars for diverse functions Master Chef+ jar for food processing 3-in-1 Insta Fresh juicer for quick juicing

Also Read: Best compact mixer grinders for small kitchen: Top 7 worthy picks

3.Preethi Taurus Plus MG-257 Mixer Grinder

B08N6F19YX

The Preethi Taurus Plus MG-257 Mixer Grinder is a reliable choice for everyday grinding and blending needs. Its 1000-watt motor ensures efficient performance, while the shock-proof ABS body adds to its durability. This mixer grinder comes with four jars: a 2.1L jar for grinding, a 1.5L jar for juicing, a 1.0L jar for grinding, and a 0.5L jar for making purees. The stainless steel blades are designed for optimal grinding and blending, making this appliance a valuable asset in any kitchen.

Specifications of the Preethi Taurus Plus MG-257:

Power: 1000 Watts

Jars: 4 Jars (2.1L, 1.5L, 1.0L, 0.5L)

Speed Settings: 3 Speeds + Pulse

Body Material: ABS Plastic

Blades: Stainless Steel

Warranty: 2 Years on Product, 5 Years on Motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient 1000W motor for consistent results May be bulky for smaller kitchens Shock-proof ABS body for safety Four jars for various functions Stainless steel blades for durability

4. Preethi Xpro Duo MG 198 Mixer Grinder

B00JPF6LNG

The Preethi Xpro Duo MG 198 Mixer Grinder is a compact yet powerful appliance that simplifies your kitchen tasks. Its 1300-watt motor delivers exceptional performance, making it suitable for heavy-duty grinding and blending. This mixer grinder comes with a 2.1L jar for grinding, a 1.5L jar for juicing, and a 1.0L jar for grinding, catering to different needs. The unique flexi lid feature provides flexibility in jar capacities, allowing you to adjust as per the quantity.

Specifications of the Preethi Xpro Duo MG 198:

Power: 1300 Watts

Jars: 3 Jars (2.1L, 1.5L, 1.0L)

Speed Settings: 3 Speeds + Pulse

Body Material: ABS Plastic

Blades: Stainless Steel

Warranty: 2 Years on Product, 5 Years on Motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 1300W motor for heavy-duty tasks Higher power may not be needed for all users Flexi lid for adjusting jar capacities Three jars for various functions Durable stainless steel blades

5.Preethi Eco Plus MG 157 mixer grinder

B0095SB0K2

The Preethi Eco Plus MG 157 Mixer Grinder is a budget-friendly option for those looking for reliable performance. Its 750-watt motor ensures efficient grinding of spices, lentils, and other ingredients. This mixer grinder comes with three jars: a 1.5L jar for grinding, a 1.0L jar for juicing, and a 0.3L jar for chutney making. The ABS body is shock-proof and durable, designed to withstand daily use in the kitchen.

Specifications of the Preethi Eco Plus MG 157:

Power: 750 Watts

Jars: 3 Jars (1.5L, 1.0L, 0.3L)

Speed Settings: 3 Speeds + Pulse

Body Material: ABS Plastic

Blades: Stainless Steel

Warranty: 2 Years on Product, 5 Years on Motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Budget-friendly option with reliable performance May lack some advanced features Three jars for versatile usage Shock-proof ABS body for safety Stainless steel blades for efficient grinding

6.Preethi Galaxy Plus MG-250 Mixer grinder

B08N6CKD87

The Preethi Galaxy Plus MG-250 Mixer Grinderis a compact and efficient appliance for everyday kitchen needs. Its 750-watt motor ensures quick and smooth grinding of various ingredients. This mixer grinder comes with three jars: a 1.5L jar for grinding, a 1.0L jar for juicing, and a 0.4L jar for chutney making. The stainless steel blades are designed to deliver precise and efficient grinding, making it ideal for everyday cooking tasks.

Specifications of the Preethi Galaxy Plus MG-250:

Power: 750 Watts

Jars: 3 Jars (1.5L, 1.0L, 0.4L)

Speed Settings: 3 Speeds + Pulse

Body Material: ABS Plastic

Blades: Stainless Steel

Warranty: 2 Years on Product, 5 Years on Motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact design for easy storage May not be suitable for heavy-duty tasks Three jars for different functions Efficient 750W motor for quick grinding Stainless steel blades for durability

7.Preethi Peppy MG-245 mixer grinder

B08N6C82MM

The Preethi Peppy MG-245 Mixer Grinder is a stylish and efficient appliance designed to simplify your kitchen tasks. Its 750-watt motor ensures powerful performance, making grinding and blending quick and effortless. This mixer grinder comes with three jars: a 1.5L jar for grinding, a 1.0L jar for juicing, and a 0.3L jar for chutney making. The shock-proof ABS body ensures safety, and the stainless steel blades deliver efficient grinding for a variety of ingredients.

Specifications of the Preethi Peppy MG-245:

Power: 750 Watts

Jars: 3 Jars (1.5L, 1.0L, 0.3L)

Speed Settings: 3 Speeds + Pulse

Body Material: ABS Plastic

Blades: Stainless Steel

Warranty: 2 Years on Product, 5 Years on Motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stylish design adds to kitchen aesthetics May not be suitable for heavy-duty grinding Three jars for versatile usage Efficient 750W motor for quick results Shock-proof ABS body for safety

Also Read: Top 750 watt mixer grinders: 6 high-power options for your kitchen

8.Preethi Steel Supreme MG-208 mixer grinder

B00V531U5U

The Preethi Steel Supreme MG-208 Mixer Grinder is a durable and efficient appliance for everyday cooking needs. Its 750-watt motor ensures powerful performance, capable of handling various grinding tasks. This mixer grinder comes with three jars: a 1.5L jar for grinding, a 1.0L jar for juicing, and a 0.5L jar for chutney making. The stainless steel body adds to its durability, while the ABS shock-proof feature ensures safety during operation.

Specifications of the Preethi Steel Supreme MG-208:

Power: 750 Watts

Jars: 3 Jars (1.5L, 1.0L, 0.5L)

Speed Settings: 3 Speeds + Pulse

Body Material: Stainless Steel

Blades: Stainless Steel

Warranty: 2 Years on Product, 5 Years on Motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable stainless steel body and jars May be slightly heavier compared to others Powerful 750W motor for efficient grinding Three jars for versatile usage Shock-proof ABS body for safety

Top three features:

Product Name Power Speed Settings Body Material Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond MG-214 750 Watts 3 Speeds + Pulse ABS Plastic Preethi Zodiac MG-218 750 Watts 3 Speeds + Pulse ABS Plastic Preethi Taurus Plus MG-257 1000 Watts 3 Speeds + Pulse ABS Plastic Preethi Xpro Duo MG 198 1300 Watts 3 Speeds + Pulse ABS Plastic Preethi Eco Plus MG 157 750 Watts 3 Speeds + Pulse ABS Plastic Preethi Galaxy Plus MG-250 750 Watts 3 Speeds + Pulse ABS Plastic Preethi Peppy MG-245 750 Watts 3 Speeds + Pulse ABS Plastic Preethi Steel Supreme MG-208 750 Watts 3 Speeds + Pulse Stainless Steel

Best Value for Money:

The Preethi Eco Plus MG 157 mixer grinder stands out as the best value for money option among the Preethi lineup. With its 750 Watts of power, 3 jars of varying sizes, and ABS plastic body, it offers a balance of performance and affordability. This model provides the essential features needed for everyday grinding and mixing tasks in the kitchen, making it a reliable and cost-effective choice for many households.

Best Overall Product:

The Preethi Zodiac MG-218 mixer grinder is the best overall mixer grinder in the lineup. With a powerful 750 Watts motor, 5 jars including the Master Chef+ and 3-in-1 Insta Fresh jars, and ABS plastic body, it offers versatility and efficiency for a wide range of kitchen tasks. The multiple speed settings and stainless steel blades ensure precise grinding and mixing, making it a top choice for those seeking a high-quality, all-in-one solution for their kitchen needs.

How to find the Best Preethi Mixer Grinders:

Finding the best Preethi mixer grinder for your needs involves considering several factors. Start by identifying your requirements such as power, number of jars, jar capacities, and specific features you need. Then, visit reliable online retailers or the official Preethi website to browse through the available models.

Read customer reviews and ratings to gauge the performance and durability of each model. Look for product specifications to ensure it meets your requirements. Compare prices across different platforms to find the best deal. Additionally, you can visit local appliance stores to physically see and feel the grinder before making a decision.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.