Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Best smart TV and projector deals on Amazon: Save up to 70% on Sony, Samsung, LG and more

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 01:09 pm IST

Bring home the big screen for less with up to 70% off on Smart TVs and projectors. Get the best deals on top brands and upgrade your entertainment setup.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹39,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Xiaomi MI Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹57,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,599

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

WZATCO Yuva Go Plus, Full HD 1080p Native, Android 13.0 Smart Home Projector 4k Ultra HD, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, White View Details checkDetails

₹7,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro 1080P Portable Projector, Mini Projector with WiFi and Bluetooth, Android TV 11.0, 400 ISO Lumens, 2X8W Speakers, Supports 4K, Auto Focus, Object Avoidance, and Screen Adaption View Details checkDetails

₹39,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG CineBeam Q HU710PB 4K UHD Smart Portable Laser Projector (3840x2160), Upto 120 Screen, 450,000:1 Contrast Ratio, 3-Channel RGB Laser, 360° Handle, Auto Screen Adjustment, Airplay & Screen Share View Details checkDetails

₹104,989

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

WANBO X5 Pro Full HD Native 1080P 4K Supports, 20000 Lumens | Google Assistant | Chromecast | Android TV 11.0 (2GB +16GB) | Auto(Focus+Keystone+Obstacle Avoidance) | 10W Speaker | WiFi, BT | Black View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

Your living room deserves a big-screen makeover, and this Amazon sale makes it easier than ever. With discounts of up to 70% on Smart TVs and projectors, this is your chance to enjoy cinema-like experiences at home without overspending.

Unbeatable discounts on Smart TVs and projectors.
Unbeatable discounts on Smart TVs and projectors.

From trusted names like Sony, Samsung, LG, and Xiaomi to popular projector brands, the deals cover a wide range of options to suit every budget and space. Whether you want a premium OLED for immersive visuals or a compact projector for versatile use, these offers will help you upgrade your entertainment game affordably.

Loading Suggestions...

The TCL 55C61B is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED smart TV that delivers vivid and sharp visuals with 3840 x 2160 resolution. Powered by the AiPQ Pro processor and Quantum Dot technology, it supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience with vibrant colours and immersive sound.

Equipped with Google TV, it offers seamless access to apps and voice control with Google Assistant. Connectivity includes 3 HDMI ports, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The TV features a sleek, slim design and includes a 2.1-channel ONKYO audio system, delivering rich 35W sound.

Specifications

Display
55 inches, 4K Ultra HD QLED (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate
60 Hz (DLG 120 Hz VRR)
Processor
AiPQ Pro Processor
Sound Output
35 watts
Memory
2 GB RAM + 32 GB ROM
Click Here to Buy

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 55UR7500PSC is a 55-inch 4K UHD LED TV featuring WebOS 23 for smart TV operation with access to numerous OTT apps and AI-enhanced brightness and sound. It supports HDR10, HLG, and Filmmaker Mode for detailed, true-to-life images.

With a 60Hz refresh rate and a 20W 2.0 channel speaker system enhanced by AI Sound virtual surround, it offers immersive entertainment. The TV includes multiple connection options like Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and optical audio, with LG ThinQ AI for voice control.

Specifications

Display
55 inches, 4K UHD LED (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Sound Output
20 watts
OS
WebOS 23
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI x3, USB x2, Wi-Fi
Click Here to Buy

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

Loading Suggestions...

The Xiaomi MI Smart TV A 32-inch offers HD Ready resolution (1366x768) with a 60Hz refresh rate and Google TV for smart entertainment. It supports Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X for enhanced sound performance.

Connectivity includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI, USB, and Ethernet ports, making it easy to connect external devices. It features 1.5GB RAM and 8GB storage for smooth app use, and supports voice control with Google Assistant for hands-free operation.

Specifications

Display
32 inches, HD Ready (1366 x 768)
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Sound Output
20 watts
Memory
1.5 GB RAM + 8 GB ROM
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI x2, USB x2
Click Here to Buy

Xiaomi MI Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Sony’s K-55S25B is a 55-inch 4K UHD LED smart TV powered by the 4K Processor X1 and LED display technology. It supports HDR10, HLG, MotionFlow XR 100 for smooth motion and Live Color for vibrant images.

Running Google TV, it offers smart functions like Chromecast, Google Assistant, ALLM, and eARC (HDMI 2.1 compliant). It includes 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports alongside 2ch 20W speakers with Dolby Audio for quality sound delivery.

Specifications

Display
55 inches, 4K UHD LED (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Processor
4K Processor X1
Sound Output
20 watts, 2ch Dolby Audio
OS
Google TV
Click Here to Buy

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung UA43DUE77AKLXL is a 43-inch 4K UHD LED TV featuring Crystal Processor 4K for sharp pictures and lifelike colors. It supports HDR and UHD Dimming, with Motion Xcelerator for smoother motion handling.

It outputs 20W through 2-channel speakers with Q-Symphony for enhanced sound when paired with Samsung soundbars. Connectivity includes HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, and supports Bixby voice assistant and SmartThings for device control.

Specifications

Display
43 inches, 4K UHD LED (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate
50 Hz
Processor
Crystal Processor 4K
Sound Output
20 watts, 2 channels with Q-Symphony
Connectivity
HDMI x3, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet
Click Here to Buy

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Portronics Beem 440 is a smart LED projector with 720p HD resolution and 2000 lumens brightness, delivering sharp visuals suitable for home cinema. It runs Android 11 OS with built-in streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar.

The projector supports 16:9 aspect ratio and offers 180-degree rotation and auto keystone correction for flexible setup. It has a built-in 3-watt stereo speaker and wireless screen mirroring for easy device connectivity.

Specifications

Resolution
720p (1280 x 720) HD
Brightness
2000 lumens
OS
Android 11
Sound
3 watts built-in stereo speaker
Features
180° rotation, auto keystone, Wi-Fi
Click Here to Buy

Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White)

Loading Suggestions...

The WZATCO Yuva Go Plus is a native 1080p Full HD projector supporting 4K decoding with 9000 lumens brightness. It features Android 13 OS and comes preloaded with OTT apps like Netflix and Prime Video.

Connectivity is robust with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and HDMI ARC support. It also has 180° rotation and 4D auto keystone for versatile installation. The built-in speakers deliver quality sound for home cinema or presentations.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p Full HD native (1920 x 1080)
Brightness
9000 lumens
OS
Android 13
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC
Features
180° rotatable, 4D auto keystone
Click Here to Buy

WZATCO Yuva Go Plus, Full HD 1080p Native, Android 13.0 Smart Home Projector 4k Ultra HD, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, White

Loading Suggestions...

XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro is a portable 1080p projector with 400 ISO lumens brightness. It uses Android TV 11 with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for streaming. It includes intelligent screen adaption with auto-focus and 3D ToF sensor for easy setup.

The projector features dual 8W speakers with Dolby Audio, delivering immersive sound. Compact and easy to carry, it is ideal for home theaters, outdoor movie nights, and gaming.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p Full HD (1920 x 1080)
Brightness
400 ISO lumens
OS
Android TV 11
Sound
2 x 8W speakers with Dolby Audio
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
Click Here to Buy

XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro 1080P Portable Projector, Mini Projector with WiFi and Bluetooth, Android TV 11.0, 400 ISO Lumens, 2X8W Speakers, Supports 4K, Auto Focus, Object Avoidance, and Screen Adaption

Loading Suggestions...

The LG CineBeam Q HU710PB is a compact 4K UHD laser projector delivering up to 120-inch screen projection with 500 ANSI lumens brightness. It features 3-channel RGB laser technology with a 450,000:1 contrast ratio for vivid colors and deep blacks.

It offers auto screen adjustment, AirPlay, screen sharing, and Bluetooth connectivity, making it ideal for business, education, and home cinema. The projector is lightweight with a built-in speaker and a 360° handle for portability.

Specifications

Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Brightness
500 ANSI lumens
Contrast Ratio
450,000:1
Connectivity
Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi
Features
Auto screen adjustment, built-in speaker
Click Here to Buy

LG CineBeam Q HU710PB 4K UHD Smart Portable Laser Projector (3840x2160), Upto 120 Screen, 450,000:1 Contrast Ratio, 3-Channel RGB Laser, 360° Handle, Auto Screen Adjustment, Airplay & Screen Share

Loading Suggestions...

WANBO X5 Pro is a native 1080p Full HD smart projector with 20,000 lumens ultra-bright output and 3000:1 contrast ratio. It runs Android 11 with Google Assistant, Chromecast, and supports 4K content.

It features auto-focus, keystone correction, side projection, dual 5W speakers with DSP amplifier, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The projector offers up to 140-inch screen size and wireless screen mirroring for flexible use.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p native Full HD (1920 x 1080)
Brightness
20,000 lumens
Sound
2 x 5W cavity speakers with DSP
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth dual mode, HDMI
Features
Auto-focus, auto keystone, Android 11 OS
Click Here to Buy

WANBO X5 Pro Full HD Native 1080P 4K Supports, 20000 Lumens | Google Assistant | Chromecast | Android TV 11.0 (2GB +16GB) | Auto(Focus+Keystone+Obstacle Avoidance) | 10W Speaker | WiFi, BT | Black

Similar articles for you

Top 10 55 inch smart TVs to buy in 2025 for streaming, gaming, and everyday use with top features and strong brand value

10 best 43 Inch 4K smart TVs to buy in August 2025 from Sony, Samsung, LG and more

High definition TVs in August 2025 that come loaded with modern features: Top 8 picks with vibrant picture and sound

Buying guide: Best budget smart TVs with AI upscaling in 2025

  • Which brands have the best Smart TV deals?

    Top brands like Sony, LG, Samsung, and Xiaomi are part of the offers. These brands provide excellent visuals, durability, and smart features.

  • Are projectors included in the discount offers?

    Yes, the sale includes a wide range of projectors with up to 70% off. They are suitable for both home and office use.

  • Do these Smart TVs support apps like Netflix and Prime Video?

    Absolutely, most Smart TVs come preloaded with popular streaming apps. You can also download more apps through their respective app stores.

  • Does warranty cover the products?

    Yes, all Smart TVs and projectors come with manufacturer warranties. Warranty terms vary by brand and model, so it’s best to check the product details.

  • Can I buy these products on EMI during the sale?

    Yes, no-cost EMI options are available on many models. Bank offers and exchange deals further increase savings during the sale.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
News / Technology / Best smart TV and projector deals on Amazon: Save up to 70% on Sony, Samsung, LG and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On