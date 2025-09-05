Best smart TV and projector deals on Amazon: Save up to 70% on Sony, Samsung, LG and more

Your living room deserves a big-screen makeover, and this Amazon sale makes it easier than ever. With discounts of up to 70% on Smart TVs and projectors, this is your chance to enjoy cinema-like experiences at home without overspending. Unbeatable discounts on Smart TVs and projectors.

From trusted names like Sony, Samsung, LG, and Xiaomi to popular projector brands, the deals cover a wide range of options to suit every budget and space. Whether you want a premium OLED for immersive visuals or a compact projector for versatile use, these offers will help you upgrade your entertainment game affordably.

The TCL 55C61B is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED smart TV that delivers vivid and sharp visuals with 3840 x 2160 resolution. Powered by the AiPQ Pro processor and Quantum Dot technology, it supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience with vibrant colours and immersive sound.

Equipped with Google TV, it offers seamless access to apps and voice control with Google Assistant. Connectivity includes 3 HDMI ports, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The TV features a sleek, slim design and includes a 2.1-channel ONKYO audio system, delivering rich 35W sound.

Specifications Display 55 inches, 4K Ultra HD QLED (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz (DLG 120 Hz VRR) Processor AiPQ Pro Processor Sound Output 35 watts Memory 2 GB RAM + 32 GB ROM Click Here to Buy TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black)

The LG 55UR7500PSC is a 55-inch 4K UHD LED TV featuring WebOS 23 for smart TV operation with access to numerous OTT apps and AI-enhanced brightness and sound. It supports HDR10, HLG, and Filmmaker Mode for detailed, true-to-life images.

With a 60Hz refresh rate and a 20W 2.0 channel speaker system enhanced by AI Sound virtual surround, it offers immersive entertainment. The TV includes multiple connection options like Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and optical audio, with LG ThinQ AI for voice control.

Specifications Display 55 inches, 4K UHD LED (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 20 watts OS WebOS 23 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI x3, USB x2, Wi-Fi Click Here to Buy LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

The Xiaomi MI Smart TV A 32-inch offers HD Ready resolution (1366x768) with a 60Hz refresh rate and Google TV for smart entertainment. It supports Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X for enhanced sound performance.

Connectivity includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI, USB, and Ethernet ports, making it easy to connect external devices. It features 1.5GB RAM and 8GB storage for smooth app use, and supports voice control with Google Assistant for hands-free operation.

Specifications Display 32 inches, HD Ready (1366 x 768) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 20 watts Memory 1.5 GB RAM + 8 GB ROM Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI x2, USB x2 Click Here to Buy Xiaomi MI Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN (Black)

Sony’s K-55S25B is a 55-inch 4K UHD LED smart TV powered by the 4K Processor X1 and LED display technology. It supports HDR10, HLG, MotionFlow XR 100 for smooth motion and Live Color for vibrant images.

Running Google TV, it offers smart functions like Chromecast, Google Assistant, ALLM, and eARC (HDMI 2.1 compliant). It includes 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports alongside 2ch 20W speakers with Dolby Audio for quality sound delivery.

Specifications Display 55 inches, 4K UHD LED (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Processor 4K Processor X1 Sound Output 20 watts, 2ch Dolby Audio OS Google TV Click Here to Buy Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)

The Samsung UA43DUE77AKLXL is a 43-inch 4K UHD LED TV featuring Crystal Processor 4K for sharp pictures and lifelike colors. It supports HDR and UHD Dimming, with Motion Xcelerator for smoother motion handling.

It outputs 20W through 2-channel speakers with Q-Symphony for enhanced sound when paired with Samsung soundbars. Connectivity includes HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, and supports Bixby voice assistant and SmartThings for device control.

Specifications Display 43 inches, 4K UHD LED (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hz Processor Crystal Processor 4K Sound Output 20 watts, 2 channels with Q-Symphony Connectivity HDMI x3, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Click Here to Buy Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black)

Portronics Beem 440 is a smart LED projector with 720p HD resolution and 2000 lumens brightness, delivering sharp visuals suitable for home cinema. It runs Android 11 OS with built-in streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar.

The projector supports 16:9 aspect ratio and offers 180-degree rotation and auto keystone correction for flexible setup. It has a built-in 3-watt stereo speaker and wireless screen mirroring for easy device connectivity.

Specifications Resolution 720p (1280 x 720) HD Brightness 2000 lumens OS Android 11 Sound 3 watts built-in stereo speaker Features 180° rotation, auto keystone, Wi-Fi Click Here to Buy Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White)

The WZATCO Yuva Go Plus is a native 1080p Full HD projector supporting 4K decoding with 9000 lumens brightness. It features Android 13 OS and comes preloaded with OTT apps like Netflix and Prime Video.

Connectivity is robust with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and HDMI ARC support. It also has 180° rotation and 4D auto keystone for versatile installation. The built-in speakers deliver quality sound for home cinema or presentations.

Specifications Resolution 1080p Full HD native (1920 x 1080) Brightness 9000 lumens OS Android 13 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC Features 180° rotatable, 4D auto keystone Click Here to Buy WZATCO Yuva Go Plus, Full HD 1080p Native, Android 13.0 Smart Home Projector 4k Ultra HD, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, White

XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro is a portable 1080p projector with 400 ISO lumens brightness. It uses Android TV 11 with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for streaming. It includes intelligent screen adaption with auto-focus and 3D ToF sensor for easy setup.

The projector features dual 8W speakers with Dolby Audio, delivering immersive sound. Compact and easy to carry, it is ideal for home theaters, outdoor movie nights, and gaming.

Specifications Resolution 1080p Full HD (1920 x 1080) Brightness 400 ISO lumens OS Android TV 11 Sound 2 x 8W speakers with Dolby Audio Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Click Here to Buy XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro 1080P Portable Projector, Mini Projector with WiFi and Bluetooth, Android TV 11.0, 400 ISO Lumens, 2X8W Speakers, Supports 4K, Auto Focus, Object Avoidance, and Screen Adaption

The LG CineBeam Q HU710PB is a compact 4K UHD laser projector delivering up to 120-inch screen projection with 500 ANSI lumens brightness. It features 3-channel RGB laser technology with a 450,000:1 contrast ratio for vivid colors and deep blacks.

It offers auto screen adjustment, AirPlay, screen sharing, and Bluetooth connectivity, making it ideal for business, education, and home cinema. The projector is lightweight with a built-in speaker and a 360° handle for portability.

Specifications Resolution 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Brightness 500 ANSI lumens Contrast Ratio 450,000:1 Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi Features Auto screen adjustment, built-in speaker Click Here to Buy LG CineBeam Q HU710PB 4K UHD Smart Portable Laser Projector (3840x2160), Upto 120 Screen, 450,000:1 Contrast Ratio, 3-Channel RGB Laser, 360° Handle, Auto Screen Adjustment, Airplay & Screen Share

WANBO X5 Pro is a native 1080p Full HD smart projector with 20,000 lumens ultra-bright output and 3000:1 contrast ratio. It runs Android 11 with Google Assistant, Chromecast, and supports 4K content.

It features auto-focus, keystone correction, side projection, dual 5W speakers with DSP amplifier, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The projector offers up to 140-inch screen size and wireless screen mirroring for flexible use.

Specifications Resolution 1080p native Full HD (1920 x 1080) Brightness 20,000 lumens Sound 2 x 5W cavity speakers with DSP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth dual mode, HDMI Features Auto-focus, auto keystone, Android 11 OS Click Here to Buy WANBO X5 Pro Full HD Native 1080P 4K Supports, 20000 Lumens | Google Assistant | Chromecast | Android TV 11.0 (2GB +16GB) | Auto(Focus+Keystone+Obstacle Avoidance) | 10W Speaker | WiFi, BT | Black

FAQs Which brands have the best Smart TV deals? Top brands like Sony, LG, Samsung, and Xiaomi are part of the offers. These brands provide excellent visuals, durability, and smart features.

Are projectors included in the discount offers? Yes, the sale includes a wide range of projectors with up to 70% off. They are suitable for both home and office use.

Do these Smart TVs support apps like Netflix and Prime Video? Absolutely, most Smart TVs come preloaded with popular streaming apps. You can also download more apps through their respective app stores.

Does warranty cover the products? Yes, all Smart TVs and projectors come with manufacturer warranties. Warranty terms vary by brand and model, so it’s best to check the product details.

Can I buy these products on EMI during the sale? Yes, no-cost EMI options are available on many models. Bank offers and exchange deals further increase savings during the sale.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.