Best smartwatches under 70,000: Top 10 choices for men

Introduction Best smartwatches under ₹ 70,000: Choose your perfect companion for the modern man from our exclusive collection.(Pexels )

In the ever-evolving landscape of wearable technology, smartwatches have emerged as indispensable companions that seamlessly integrate into our daily lives. For men seeking a perfect blend of style, functionality, and innovation without breaking the bank, the market offers a plethora of options, and today, we delve into the realm of smartwatches under ₹70,000.

The allure of a smartwatch lies in its ability to transcend traditional timekeeping, transforming into a multifunctional device that keeps pace with the dynamic demands of modern living. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a tech-savvy professional, or someone who values the amalgamation of form and function, the sub-70K segment boasts a compelling array of smartwatches that cater to diverse preferences.

This blog aims to guide men through the maze of choices, offering insights into the best smartwatches available within the specified budget. From renowned brands that have established themselves as pioneers in the wearable tech arena to emerging players pushing the boundaries of innovation, we'll explore the features, designs, and performance metrics that set each option apart.

Beyond the standard timekeeping and fitness tracking capabilities, these smartwatches often come equipped with advanced health monitoring sensors, allowing users to keep a close eye on their well-being. Whether it's monitoring heart rate, tracking sleep patterns, or even providing insights into stress levels, these wearables have evolved into holistic health companions.

Moreover, the aesthetic appeal of a smartwatch is not lost on the discerning consumer. With sleek designs, customizable watch faces, and a variety of straps to choose from, these devices have become style statements that seamlessly blend with different outfits and occasions.

Join us on this journey as we unravel the possibilities that lie within the realm of smartwatches under ₹70,000 for men. From cutting-edge features to refined aesthetics, these wrist companions are poised to redefine your dail.

Product List

1) Fastrack Limitless FS2 with 1.91 inch Super UltraVU Display|BT Calling|Advanced ATS Chipset|Functional Crown|320x385 Pixel Resolution|100+ Sports Mode & Watchfaces|Calculator|IP68 Smartwatch

The Fastrack Limitless FS2 represents a pinnacle of innovation and functionality in the realm of smartwatches. Boasting a 1.91 inch Super UltraVU Display, this device offers a vivid and immersive visual experience, with a crisp 320x385 Pixel Resolution ensuring clarity in every detail. The inclusion of BT Calling functionality elevates its utility, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from their wrist, enhancing convenience on the go.

Powered by an Advanced ATS Chipset, the Fastrack Limitless FS2 operates seamlessly, providing swift and responsive performance. The integration of a Functional Crown adds a tactile and intuitive element to navigation, ensuring effortless interaction with the watch's myriad features. With over 100 sports modes and watch faces, this smartwatch caters to a diverse range of preferences, making it a versatile companion for fitness enthusiasts and style-conscious users alike.

Furthermore, the inclusion of a Calculator extends the watch's utility beyond traditional smartwatch capabilities, adding a practical tool for quick calculations on the fly. The smartwatch is also built to withstand various environments, as evidenced by its IP68 rating, ensuring water and dust resistance.

Specifications of Fastrack Limitless FS2 with 1.91 inch Super UltraVU Display|BT Calling|Advanced

1.91" Super UltraVU Display

BT Calling Functionality

Advanced ATS Chipset

Functional Crown for Intuitive Navigation

320x385 Pixel Resolution

100+ Sports Modes and Watch Faces

Calculator Feature

IP68 Water and Dust Resistance

Pros Cons BT Calling for added convenience Limited information on app ecosystem Diverse sports modes and faces Relatively smaller display compared to some competitors

B0CJ58VLKR

2) Fire-Boltt Solace Luxury Stainless Steel Smart Watch, 1.32 inch (33.5mm) Display 360 * 360 px high Resolution with 60Hz Refresh Rate, Bluetooth Calling & 360 Health Monitoring (Black)

The Fire-Boltt Solace Luxury Stainless Steel Smart Watch offers a compelling blend of sophisticated design and advanced features, making it a noteworthy option for tech-savvy individuals. Its 1.32-inch (33.5mm) display boasts a high resolution of 360 * 360 pixels, providing a crisp and vibrant visual experience. The 60Hz refresh rate ensures smooth transitions and responsiveness, enhancing the overall user interface.

One standout feature of this smartwatch is its Bluetooth calling capability, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from their wrist. This not only adds a layer of convenience but also aligns with the evolving demands of modern connectivity. The integration of 360-degree health monitoring further elevates its utility, encompassing a comprehensive range of health metrics for a holistic approach to well-being.

The sleek black colour of the watch adds a touch of elegance, complementing the stainless steel build that enhances durability. The device seamlessly combines style with functionality, making it suitable for both casual and formal settings. The emphasis on a minimalist yet effective design ensures that the smartwatch seamlessly integrates into various lifestyles.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Solace Luxury Stainless Steel Smart Watch

Display: 1.32 inches (33.5mm) with 360 * 360 px high resolution

Refresh Rate: 60Hz for smooth transitions

Connectivity: Bluetooth calling for convenient communication

Health Monitoring: 360-degree health monitoring for comprehensive well-being tracking

Build: Luxury stainless steel construction for durability and style

Pros Cons Bluetooth calling for convenience Limited color options (only black) High-resolution display May be relatively expensive

B0C5D3V9WH

3) Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jet Black)

The Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch is a sleek and functional device designed to cater to the diverse needs of both men and women. Boasting a vibrant 1.85-inch display, this smartwatch ensures clarity and ease of use. The inclusion of Bluetooth calling enhances its practicality, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from their wrists, providing a hands-free communication experience.

One of the standout features of this smartwatch is its impressive 10-day battery life, ensuring long-lasting usage without frequent recharging. The 550 NITS brightness of the display guarantees excellent visibility even in bright sunlight, enhancing the overall user experience. The Smart DND (Do Not Disturb) feature adds a layer of convenience, allowing users to manage notifications seamlessly.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Noise Pulse 2 Max offers a comprehensive array of options with its 100 sports modes. Whether you're into running, cycling, or yoga, this smartwatch provides tailored tracking for a variety of activities, making it a versatile companion for an active lifestyle.

Specifications of Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch,

Display Size: 1.85 inches

Battery Life: 10 days

Display Brightness: 550 NITS

Bluetooth Calling: Yes

Sports Modes: 100

Pros Cons 1. 10-day battery life 1. Limited color options (Jet Black) 2. Bluetooth calling capability 2. Display size might be large for some

B0B6BLTGTT

4. Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 1.83 inch Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes IP67 Rating, 240 * 280 Pixel High Resolution

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 1.83 inch Smart Watch stands as a comprehensive wearable, offering an array of functionalities tailored to enhance the user's daily activities. With a compact 1.83-inch display, the smartwatch provides a clear and vibrant visual experience, featuring a high resolution of 240 * 280 pixels. This ensures crisp visuals, making it easy to navigate through the various features and information on the device.

One of the standout features of the Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus is its Bluetooth calling capability, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from their wrist. This not only adds convenience but also promotes a hands-free approach to communication, especially during workouts or when on the go. The integration of AI voice assistance further elevates the user experience, enabling voice commands for tasks such as setting reminders, checking the weather, or controlling smart home devices.

In the realm of fitness, the smartwatch boasts an impressive repertoire of 100 sports modes, catering to a diverse range of physical activities. Whether it's running, cycling, or specialized workouts, users can track their progress and performance seamlessly. The IP67 rating ensures the device's durability and resistance to water and dust, making it suitable for use in various environments.

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus excels not only in functionality but also in design. Its sleek and unobtrusive design allows for comfortable wear throughout the day, and the smartwatch's versatile nature ensures it complements various styles and occasions.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 1.83" Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling

Display: 1.83-inch

Resolution: 240 * 280 pixels

Bluetooth Calling

AI Voice Assistance

100 Sports Modes

IP67 Rating

Pros Cons Bluetooth Calling Limited third-party app compatibility AI Voice Assistance Relatively smaller display size

B0BF57RN3K

5. boAt Ultima Vogue Smart Watch with 1.96 inch AMOLED Curved Display, BT Calling, Functional Crown, Widget Control, Always on Display, HR & SpO2 Monitoring, IP67(Jet Black)

The boAt Ultima Vogue Smart Watch boasts a 1.96 inch AMOLED Curved Display that not only delivers vibrant visuals but also provides a sleek and modern aesthetic. The inclusion of Bluetooth calling functionality enhances its usability, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from their wrists, adding convenience to their daily lives. The Functional Crown and Widget Control features contribute to a seamless user experience, enabling intuitive navigation and quick access to essential functions.

The Always-on Display feature ensures that users can effortlessly check the time and notifications without having to wake the device, striking a balance between functionality and power efficiency. The smartwatch also prioritizes health monitoring with its HR (Heart Rate) and SpO2 (Blood Oxygen Saturation) monitoring capabilities, providing users with valuable insights into their well-being. The IP67 rating ensures water and dust resistance, making it suitable for various environments and activities.

Specifications of boAt Ultima Vogue Smart Watch with 1.96 inch AMOLED Curved Display

1.96" AMOLED Curved Display

Bluetooth Calling Functionality

Functional Crown and Widget Control

Always-on Display

HR (Heart Rate) Monitoring

SpO2 (Blood Oxygen Saturation) Monitoring

IP67 Water and Dust Resistance

Pros Cons 1.96" AMOLED Curved Display Limited app ecosystem for additional features Bluetooth Calling for added convenience Relatively smaller app library compared to rivals Functional Crown and Widget Control Limited storage for music or apps

B0CHPJC6WR

6. beatXP Vega 1.43 inch (3.6 cm) Super AMOLED Display, One-Tap Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 1000 Nits Brightness, Fast Charging, 24 * 7 Health Monitoring (Electric Black)

The beatXP Vega 1.43 inch Smart Watch offers a vibrant 3.6 cm Super AMOLED display, providing users with a visually immersive experience. The device boasts a striking Electric Black color, adding a touch of sophistication to its design. With a maximum brightness of 1000 Nits, the display ensures clarity even in bright outdoor conditions, enhancing visibility and usability.

This smartwatch facilitates seamless connectivity with its One-Tap Bluetooth Calling feature, allowing users to make calls directly from their wrist. The convenience of this function adds to the device's practicality in daily communication. The fast-charging capability ensures that users spend less time waiting and more time utilizing the watch's features.

The beatXP Vega 1.43 inch is not just a timekeeping device; it's a comprehensive health companion. Its 24 * 7 health monitoring feature tracks various health metrics, providing users with valuable insights into their well-being. From heart rate monitoring to sleep tracking, this smartwatch is committed to keeping users informed about their health status.

Specifications of beatXP Vega 1.43 inch (3.6 cm) Super AMOLED Display, One-Tap Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch

Display: 1.43" Super AMOLED

Brightness: 1000 Nits

Calling: One-Tap Bluetooth Calling

Charging: Fast Charging

Health Monitoring: 24 * 7 Health Monitoring

Pros Cons 1. Vibrant Super AMOLED Display 1. Limited Color Options 2. One-Tap Bluetooth Calling 2. May Be Slightly Bulky for Some Users

B0BRFWFK29

7. Noise Newly Launched ColorFit Pulse 3 with 1.96 inch Biggest Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Premium Build, Auto Sport Detection & 170+ Watch Faces Smartwatch for Men & Women (Vintage Brown)

Introducing the Noise ColorFit Pulse 3, a recently launched smartwatch that boasts a colossal 1.96-inch display, making it one of the most visually immersive options on the market. This wearable tech is not just a timekeeper; it's a comprehensive health and lifestyle companion. Wrapped in a vintage brown hue, the smartwatch exudes a premium aura, complementing the tastes of both men and women.

The standout feature of the ColorFit Pulse 3 is its expansive 1.96-inch display, providing users with an extensive and vibrant canvas to interact with. Beyond just telling time, this smartwatch is equipped with Bluetooth calling functionality, allowing users to handle calls directly from their wrists, enhancing convenience and multitasking capabilities.

Designed to cater to fitness enthusiasts, the ColorFit Pulse 3 comes with automatic sport detection, ensuring that your workouts are accurately recorded without manual intervention. This smartwatch doesn't just keep you connected; it also keeps a close eye on your health. With a multitude of health tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and more, it serves as a comprehensive wellness companion.

Personalization is key, and the ColorFit Pulse 3 offers over 170 watch faces, allowing users to express their style and mood effortlessly. The vintage brown color option adds a touch of sophistication to the overall aesthetic, making it a stylish accessory for any occasion.

Specifications of Noise Newly Launched ColorFit Pulse 3 with 1.96 inch Biggest Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch

1.96-inch Display

Bluetooth Calling

Auto Sport Detection

170+ Watch Faces

Premium Build

Pros Cons Expansive 1.96-inch Display Limited color options Bluetooth Calling Vintage brown may not suit all preferences

B0BW5RN77W

8. Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.38 inch TFT Display, up-to 7 Days Battery, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking (Jet Black)

The Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling is a multifunctional wearable device that seamlessly integrates advanced features with an elegant design. Its 1.38 inch TFT display provides a vibrant and clear visual experience, making it easy to navigate through various functions. The smartwatch boasts Bluetooth calling capabilities, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from their wrists, adding a new level of convenience to daily communication.

The device ensures a prolonged usage with its impressive up-to 7 days battery life, minimizing the need for frequent recharging. This extended battery life is particularly advantageous for users with an active lifestyle, ensuring that the smartwatch remains functional throughout the week without interruptions. The IP68 rating certifies the watch's resistance to dust and water, making it suitable for use in various environments, including during workouts or in adverse weather conditions.

Health and fitness tracking are enhanced with the inclusion of a heart rate monitor and sleep tracking features. The heart rate monitor enables real-time tracking of one's heart rate, providing valuable insights into cardiovascular health during physical activities or at rest. The sleep tracking feature helps users monitor their sleep patterns, allowing for a better understanding of sleep quality and potential improvements.

The Noise Twist Smart Watch further enhances personalization with over 100 watch faces, allowing users to choose a style that suits their preferences. This extensive variety ensures that users can customize their watch's appearance to match different occasions or moods.

Specifications of Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling

1.38" TFT Display

Bluetooth Calling

Up to 7 Days Battery Life

IP68 Rating

Heart Rate Monitor

Sleep Tracking

100+ Watch Faces

Pros Cons Bluetooth Calling Limited information on apps Up to 7 Days Battery Life Relatively smaller display

B0BJ72WZQ7

9. Fastrack New Limitless FS1 Smart Watch|Biggest 1.95 inch Horizon Curve Display|SingleSync BT Calling v5.3|Built-in Alexa|Upto 5Day Battery|ATS Chipset|100+ Sports Modes|150+ Watchfaces(Black)

The Fastrack New Limitless FS1 SmartWatch is a revolutionary device that seamlessly combines style and functionality, offering users an immersive experience like never before. Boasting an expansive 1.95 inch Horizon Curve Display, this smartwatch provides an unparalleled visual experience, ensuring that users can easily navigate through its features with clarity and precision.

One of the standout features of the FS1 is its SingleSync BT Calling v5.3 capability, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from their wrist. This not only enhances convenience but also adds a new dimension to communication on the go. The integration of Built-in Alexa further elevates the user experience, providing access to a virtual assistant for a wide range of tasks and queries.

Powered by an advanced ATS Chipset, the smartwatch ensures swift and responsive performance, handling various tasks seamlessly. With a remarkable battery life of up to 5 days, users can enjoy extended usage without the constant need for recharging, making it an ideal companion for daily activities.

For fitness enthusiasts, the FS1 is a game-changer, offering over 100 sports modes to cater to diverse workout routines. Whether it's tracking running, cycling, or yoga, this smartwatch adapts to the user's fitness preferences. Additionally, the device features 150+ watch faces, allowing users to personalize their device to match their style and mood.

Specifications of Fastrack New Limitless FS1 Smart Watch|Biggest 1.95 inch Horizon Curve Display

1.95 inch Horizon Curve Display

SingleSync BT Calling v5.3

Built-in Alexa

ATS Chipset

Up to 5-day battery life

100+ sports modes

150+ watch faces

Pros Cons Expansive Display Limited app ecosystem SingleSync BT Calling No onboard GPS

B0BZ8T21V4

10. beatXP Flare Pro 1.39 inch HD Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 100+ Sports Modes, Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2, AI Voice Assistant, IP68 - Black

The BeatXP Flare Pro 1.39 inch HD Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch is a comprehensive fitness companion that seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technology with a sleek design. With a vibrant 1.39-inch high-definition display, this smartwatch provides a clear and immersive visual experience, enhancing user interaction and readability.

This smartwatch goes beyond the basics, offering an extensive range of features to cater to various fitness enthusiasts. Boasting over 100 sports modes, it caters to a diverse array of physical activities, ensuring users can accurately track their performance across different exercises. Whether you're a seasoned athlete or someone looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle, the watch's versatility makes it a suitable choice.

Health monitoring is a key focus of the BeatXP Flare Pro. The device includes advanced sensors for continuous heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen level (SpO2) measurement, providing users with valuable insights into their overall health and fitness. The integration of Bluetooth calling functionality adds an extra layer of convenience, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from their wrist, enhancing accessibility during workouts or daily activities.

The smartwatch also features an AI voice assistant, offering hands-free control and assistance, making it easier for users to manage tasks and get information on the go. The device is designed to withstand various environmental conditions, as evidenced by its IP68 rating, ensuring water and dust resistance for added durability.

Specifications of beatXP Flare Pro 1.39 inch HD Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch

1.39-inch HD display

Over 100 sports modes

Heart rate monitoring

SpO2 measurement

Bluetooth calling functionality

IP68 water and dust resistance

Pros Cons Vibrant HD Display Limited third-party app support Extensive Sports Modes Relatively short battery life Comprehensive Health Monitoring Limited customization options for watch faces

B0CDSCM9BN

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Fastrack Limitless FS2 1.91" Super UltraVU Display BT Calling Advanced ATS Chipset, Functional Crown, 320x385 Pixel Fire-Boltt Solace Luxury Stainless Steel SmartWatch 1.32" Display 360 * 360 px high Resolution Bluetooth Calling & 360 Health Monitoring (Black) 60Hz Refresh Rate Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display Bluetooth Calling, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 1.83" Smart Watch Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes IP67 Rating, 240 * 280 Pixel High Resolution boAt Ultima Vogue Smart Watch 1.96" AMOLED Curved Display BT Calling, Functional Crown, Widget Control Always on Display, HR & SpO2 Monitoring beatXP Vega 1.43" Super AMOLED Display One-Tap Bluetooth Calling, 1000 Nits Brightness Fast Charging, 24 * 7 Health Monitoring Noise Newly Launched ColorFit Pulse 3 Auto Sport Detection Bluetooth Calling, Premium Build 170+ Watch Faces Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch Sleep Tracking Bluetooth Calling, up-to 7 Days Battery 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Heart Rate Monitor Fastrack New Limitless FS1 Biggest 1.95" Horizon Curve Display SingleSync BT Calling Health Monitoring beatXP Flare Pro AI Voice Assistant Bluetooth Calling, 100+ Sports Modes Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2

Best overall product

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus stands out as the best overall product due to its exceptional blend of features and performance. Boasting a vivid display, robust calling capabilities, and advanced fitness tracking, it caters to diverse user needs. Its long-lasting battery ensures uninterrupted usage, while the sleek design adds a touch of elegance. The inclusion of smartwatch essentials like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and multiple sports modes enhances its versatility. With reliable connectivity and a user-friendly interface, the Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus delivers an immersive and seamless experience, making it a top choice in the competitive smartwatch market.

Value for money product

The boAt Ultima Vogue Smart Watch excels in offering unmatched value for money. With its budget-friendly price tag, this smartwatch doesn't compromise on features. The vibrant AMOLED display, extensive health monitoring capabilities, and various sports modes make it a comprehensive fitness companion. Its durable and water-resistant design ensures longevity, while the extended battery life caters to daily usage needs. The inclusion of smart notifications and music control enhances its utility. Boasting a stylish appearance and seamless compatibility with both iOS and Android, the boAt Ultima Vogue SmartWatch strikes the perfect balance between affordability and advanced functionalities, making it a standout choice in the competitive smartwatch market.

How to find the perfect smartwatch under ₹ 70000 for men?

If you're on the hunt for the perfect smartwatch under ₹70,000 for men, begin by assessing your lifestyle and preferences. Identify key features such as fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and compatibility with your smartphone. Look for a stylish yet durable design, considering factors like display type and material quality. Evaluate the available apps and ecosystem to ensure they align with your needs. Brands like Apple, Samsung, and Garmin often offer premium options within this budget. Scrutinize customer reviews and expert opinions to finalize your decision, striking the right balance between aesthetics, functionality, and brand reputation.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.