Best Wonderchef juicer for convenient juicing: Top 10 models for fresh and healthy drinks at home
Consider buying the best Wonderchef juicer for your home to make use of it for making juices. Experience a hassle-free experience of buying from this guide.
A juicer sometimes comes with a versatile nature and can be used for a variety of purposes such as grinding spices, making chutneys, making fruits and vegetable sand even preparing the batter for dosas and idlis, etc. A mixer juicer works by grinding fruits and vegetables and squeezing out their juice, removing all the remaining materials in the mixture. Thus, a Wonder Chef juicer is the right choice to keep in the kitchen for preparing juice of fruits and vegetables. A juicer mixer grinder works in the same way as a blender; the only point of difference is that it is a multi-usable product. So, dive into this article to get the descriptions of the curated list of a wonder chef juicer and make your purchase with ease when you have thorough knowledge about them before purchasing it. Read on to know about why you should buy them and what are the reasons to avoid them. Lastly, it describes some helpful suggestions and points to remember when you have to purchase it.
1. Wonderchef Nutri-blend Juicer, Mixer, Grinder, Blender & Smoothie Maker
It is awonderchef juicer machine,which is India’s favourite mixer-grinder-blender. It is the perfect combination of superior performance and superb styling that adds beauty to your kitchen. It is a compact yet powerful mixer grinder machine that can grind even the toughest of chutneys and masalas. It ensures nutrition extraction from fruits and veggies thanks to its incredible high speed of 22,000 RPM, which is twice that of normal mixer grinders. It has superior-quality surgical stainless steel blades that can grind everything and stay sharp despite working at high speeds. Its specialised functions includea4-wing blade for mixing-blending and the Short Jar (300ml) with a 2-wing flat blade for grinding to make all kinds of chutneys, shakes, etc.
Specifications of Wonderchef Nutri-blend Juicer, Mixer, Grinder, Blender & Smoothie Maker
- Brand: Wonderchef
- Color: Black
- Product dimensions:13.5D x 25W x 26H Centimeters
- Blade material: Stainless steel
- Special feature: Multiple speed, Compact
- Capacity: 8 Litres
- Is Dishwasher safe: No
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Quality of material, Easy to use and clean
|Leakage
|Regulated movement
2. Wonderchef Nutri-blend Juicer, Mixer, Grinder, Smoothie
This Wonderchef juicer price is cheaper, and it delivers performance with style, i.e., it delivers superior performance and has styling that adds aesthetics to your kitchen. Like the former one, it has similar functionality of grinding the toughest of chutneys and masalas and ensures nutrition attraction from fruits and vegetables, thanks to its incredibly high speed of 22000 RPM. It has an attractive trademark design that stands apart and is a symbol of health and quality. Also, it reflects the refined taste in your kitchen. It is compact and can fit the size of a small space as compared to bulky juicer sand mixers.
Specification of Wonderchef Nutri-blend Juicer, Mixer, Grinder, Smoothie
- Brand: Wonderchef
- Color: White
- Blade material: Stainless steel
- Controls Type: Button Control
- Item weight: 39 x 14 x 24 Centimeters
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Easy to clean, Easy to use
|Durability
|Noise level
Also read; Best mixer grinder price and performance analysis: Top 8 picks for your kitchen
3. Wonderchef Nutri-blend Juicer,Mixer,Grinder,Smoothie
It is a wonder chef juicer mixer grinder that exhibits performance with style, which is a perfect combination of superior performance and superb styling that adds beauty to your kitchen. It has a powerful 100% copper motor, which can grind even the toughest of chutneys and masalas. It can extract nutrition from fruits and vegetables, thanks to its incredibly high speed of 22000 RPM, which is twice that of normal mixer grinders. It has super-quality surgical stainless steel blades that can grind everything and stay sharp despite working at high speeds. They ensure to extract every ounce of immunity-enhancing anti-oxidants, pain relieving Omega 3s, proteins, vitamins & minerals from your foods. Lastly, it provides 2 years of warranty from the date of purchase.
Specifications of Wonderchef Nutri-blend Juicer,Mixer,Grinder,Smoothie
Brand: Wonderchef
Special features: Built-in Grinder
Color: Red
Bowl capacity: 800 milliliters
Recommended uses for the product: Grind
Blade material: Stainless steel
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Lock feature, Easy to use
|Quality is not up to the mark
|Sheerness
|Not durable
|Noise level
4. Wonderchef Nutri-Blend Juicer, Mixer Grinder
This juicer is compact yet powerful and comes with a very useful, Wonderful juicer jar. It grinds the toughest of chutneys and masalas and ensures nutrition extraction from all fruits and veggies, thanks to its incredibly high speed of 22000 RPM, and its blades can grind everything and stay sharp despite working at high speeds. The attractive trademark flower design stands apart and is a symbol of health and quality. It’s a reflection of your refined taste in the kitchen. It is compact and consumes less space as compared to bulky juicers and grinders.
Specifications of Wonderchef Nutri-Blend Juicer, Mixer Grinder
- Brand: Wonderchef
- Special feature: Built-in grinder
- Product dimensions: 16D x 41W x 26.3H Centimeters
- Recommended uses for the product: Blend, Chop, and Grind
- Included components: 1 Big Mixer Jar with Lid, 1 Tall Jar with Blending Blade, 1 Short Jar with Grinding Blade, 1 Chopper with Lid, 1 Slicing and 1 Chopping Blade, 1 Seasoning Cap, 1 Cover Lid, and 1 Pusher
- Blade material: Stainless Steel
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Lock feature, Safety feature
|Quality is not up to the mark
|Easy to clean, Sheerness
5. Wonderchef Nutri-blend Juicer, Mixer, Grinder, Blender & Smoothie Maker
This juicer comes with an only wonder chef juicer jar and is a compact yet powerful machine that grinds even the toughest of masalas and chutneys and ensures nutrition extraction from all fruits and veggies. They are capable of extracting every ounce of immunity, enhancing their anti-oxidants, pain relieving Omega 3s, proteins, vitamins & minerals from your foods. It has an attractive trademark flower design that makes it stand apart and is a symbol of health and quality. It's 't turn on until the jar gets fixed, and the safety lock mechanism makes it one of the safest devices to use, and it won't turn on until the jar gets fixed and locked to the body.
Specifications of Wonderchef Nutri-blend Juicer, Mixer, Grinder, Blender & Smoothie Maker
- Brand: Wonderchef
- Color: Black
- Product dimensions: 13.5D x 25W x 26H Centimeters
- Blade material: Stainless steel
- Special feature: Multiple speed, Compact
- Capacity: 8 Litres
- Is Dishwasher safe: No
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Ease of use, Size
|Leakage problems
|Cleanliness
|Appearance
Also read: Best mixer grinders for your kitchen: Top 9 picks
6. Wonderchef Nutri-Blend, 400-Watt Mixer Grinder with Juicer 3 Jars (Purple)
It is a juicer mixer grinder that comes with an extra big jar for yummy shakes and smoothies and is fit for the whole family. It has a powerful motor and grinds the toughest of chutneys and masalas and ensures nutrition extraction from fruits and veggies, thanks to its incredible high speed of 22000 RPM which is almost twice that of normal mixer grinders. It has a hands-free operation for the fear of it flying off. Lastly, it has super-quality surgical stainless steel blades that can grind everything and stay sharp despite working at high speeds
Specifications of Wonderchef Nutri-Blend, 400-Watt Mixer Grinder with Juicer 3 Jars (Purple)
- Brand: Wonderchef
- Color: Purple
- Special feature: Detachable Attachment
- Capacity: 750 Millilitres
- Included components: Machine, Big Mixer Jar, Blending Jar, Dry-Grinding and Chutney Jar, Chopper, Cover Lid, Juicer Attachment, Pusher, Wet Blending Blade for Tall Jar & Mixer Jar, Dry Grinding & Chutney Blade for Short Jar, Seasoning Cap
- Style: Modern
- Recommended uses for product: Mixer
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Ease of use
|Damage
|Ease of clean
|Blending
Comparison Table
|Product Name
|Contains motor
|Speed
|Blade
|Wonderchef Nutri-blend Juicer, Mixer,Grinder, Smoothie
|Yes, it has a 100% powerful copper motor
|22000 RPM
|Super quality stainless steel blade
|Wonderchef Nutri-blend Juicer, Mixer,Grinder, Smoothie
|Yes, it has a 100% powerful copper motor
|22000 RPM
|Stainless steel
|Wonderchef Nutri-blend Juicer, Mixer, Grinder, Blender & Smoothie Maker
|Powerful 100% full copper motor
|22000 RPM
|Superior quality surgical stainless steel blades
|Wonderchef Nutri-Blend Juicer, Mixer Grinder|Food Processor with Atta Kneader
|It has a 100% full copper motor
|22000 RPM
|Superior quality surgical stainless steel blades
|Wonderchef Nutri-blend Juicer, Mixer, Grinder, Blender & Smoothie Maker
|100% powerful full copper motor
|22000 RPM
|Stainless steel blade
|Wonderchef Nutri-Blend, 400-Watt Mixer Grinder with Juicer
|Compact yet powerful motor
|22000 RPM
|It has superior-quality surgical stainless steel blades
Best value for money
The Wonderchef Nutri-blend offers exceptional value with its versatile functionality as a juicer, mixer, grinder, blender, and smoothie maker, catering to diverse kitchen needs. Its powerful 22000 RPM, 400W motor ensures efficient performance, supported by a 100% full copper motor for durability. The inclusion of three unbreakable jars enhances its longevity, while a generous two-year warranty provides peace of mind. Additionally, the recipe book curated by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor adds value by inspiring culinary creativity. With its comprehensive features, durability, and bonuses, the Nutri-blend stands out as the best value for money, offering both quality and convenience to users.
Best overall product
The Wonderchef Nutri-Blend, a 400-watt Mixer Grinder with a Juicer, stands out as the best product for its exceptional versatility and efficiency. Its powerful motor ensures smooth blending, grinding, and juicing, making it a reliable kitchen companion for various culinary tasks. The inclusion of three durable jars provides ample capacity for different ingredients, while its sleek purple design adds a touch of style to any kitchen decor. With its compact size and easy-to-use functionality, this Nutri-Blend offers convenience without compromising on performance. It's a perfect blend of quality, functionality, and aesthetic appeal, making it the top choice for discerning consumers.
How to find the perfect Wonderchef juicer?
The choice of a perfect Wonderchef juicer depends on your specific needs and preferences. Consider some features like the juicer's motor power, which defines how efficiently your juicer can extract juices from the fruits and vegetables. Next, look for features like multi-speed settings, which ensure versatility in juice extraction. Durability is the key, so choose one with high-quality materials and sturdy construction. Take the size and capacity of your juicer to decide which suits your space and juice quantity requirements. Lastly, read reviews about these Wonderchef juicers to know about their key features and then decide which suits your budget and needs.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.