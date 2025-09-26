Search
Fri, Sept 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

ChatGPT ads in works? OpenAI is reportedly hiring a monetisation executive for…

ByAishwarya Panda
Published on: Sept 26, 2025 09:34 am IST

OpenAI is reported to bring ads to ChatGPT as it is looking for a monetisation chief to manage the company’s revenue strategy.

Loading Suggestions...

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is reportedly looking for a “Monetisation Head” to manage the company’s revenue strategy. This rumour has sparked speculation over OpenAI bringing advertisements to ChatGPT. Fidji Simo, OpenAI’s new CEO of Applications, has started meeting with potential candidates to take charge of managing revenue via subscriptions, ads in ChatGPT, and other revenue streams beyond subscription models. Now, people have been fearing ads while using ChatGPT, which may slow down the process, or we can also expect ad-free subscription models. Here’s what we know so far

ChatGPT may soon get ads as part of its new efforts to bring greater profits and revenue.(AP)
ChatGPT may soon get ads as part of its new efforts to bring greater profits and revenue.(AP)

ChatGPT may get ads soon

According to the Sources report, OpenAI has started the hiring process for a monetisation chief and is currently in talks with a few potential candidates. Fidji Simo is also reported to be in talks with her former Facebook colleagues. However, it is not confirmed if the company has finalised on a candidate, or is still in the hunt for the right person to head OpenAI’s revenue strategies.

If the rumours surrounding ChatGPT ads are true, then we can expect a major shake-up in user experience and OpenAI’s subscription models as well. Currently, we have Plus and Pro models for ChatGPT; now it's unclear if the ads will reflect only free-tier users or premium users as well.

In addition, what form of ads will appear in ChatGPT is also not confirmed. So we expect that these plans are currently under consideration. As of now, it is highlighted that the new head will be reporting to Simo, who currently oversees multiple divisions.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
News / Technology / ChatGPT ads in works? OpenAI is reportedly hiring a monetisation executive for…
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On