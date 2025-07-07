ChatGPT image generation guide: 5 common mistakes to avoid for AI photo editing

ChatGPT, the powerful AI-powered chatbot, has gained several new capabilities over the years, and one of the most hyped features is AI image generation. The chatbot utilises the new GPT-4o model to generate or edit AI images based on user prompts. Recently, we also saw ChatGPT’s image generation trends like Ghibli-style art, Pixar characters, and baby images getting viral on the internet. While the tool is fun and useful for creative professionals, many are unaware of the right ways to utilise ChatGPT’s image generation capabilities. Therefore, we have listed five common mistakes to avoid while editing images using ChatGPT’s image generation model. Here are 5 mistakes to avoid while generating or editing images using ChatGPT’s image generation tool.(AP)

Also read: ChatGPT now lets you download Deep Research reports as PDFs - here’s how

5 mistakes to avoid while editing images on ChatGPT

ChatGPT's image generation tool is quite intuitive, but sometimes it generates unusual visuals, which can be frustrating. There are several instances when ChatGPT confuses numbers with fingers, analyses texts, or simply generates inconsistent backgrounds that do not look pleasing. While it can be a part of AI hallucination, the user prompt also plays a greater role in AI to analyse and generate the desired images. Therefore, if you want to generate high-quality images with desired animations and greater accuracy, then avoid these 5 listed mistakes when using ChatGPT’s image generation tool for photo editing:

1. If you are editing any image, avoid using vague prompts like “make the background better” or “make the object cooler.” The best way of image generation is to be specific with prompts. Provide ChatGPT when what changes you want, such as “ Add soft and golden-pink sunset to the background and make it look cinematic.”

2. Make sure to add image resolution, as it gives ChatGPT a better idea. If you are generating images for Instagram, YouTube, or any other social media, then make sure to provide resolutions. Simply add “Generate a 1200×628 horizontal image” to your prompt.

Also read: How to use ChatGPT to colourise old black-and-white images: Step-by-step guide

3. Do not avoid visual elements, as they play a key role in making your image look pleasing. Adding visual cues to prompts such as photorealistic, 3D style, bokeh background, colour tones, and others could refine AI image generation and will also add depth to your image.

4. ChatGPT does not generate celebrity or brand logos or any copyrighted form of image. Therefore, you have to be clever with prompts. Therefore, you have to be imaginative with prompts and avoid giving ChatGPT a direct prompt to any movie scene or celebrity name.

5. Focus on refinements of the AI-generated image by making follow-up prompts, as many tend to avoid minor edits. Play with your imagination, add facial expressions, additional objects, cinematic backgrounds, and others to make the image look visually appealing.

Mobile Finder: Oppo Reno 14 Pro LATEST specs, features, and price