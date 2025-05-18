Cook smart and save big with blockbuster deals on the best microwave ovens: Up to 50% off on LG, Samsung and others
May 18, 2025 07:00 AM IST
Explore Amazon Blockbuster Deals on the best microwave ovens featuring top brands, perfect for cooking delicious meals while saving big with exciting discounts.
Our Pick
Our Picks
Godrej 20 L Multi Distribution System for Even and Faster Cooking, Solo Microwave Oven With 5 Power Levels (GMX 20SA2, Black) View Details
₹5,790
|
Haier 30L Convection Microwave Oven (HIL3001ARSB, Black) with In-Built Air Fryer | Motorized Rotisserie | Stainless-steel Cavity | 5 In 1 Microwave oven View Details
₹16,990
|
IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20BC5, Black) View Details
₹14,238
|
Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven With Rotisserie, Stainless Steel Cavity, Dual Grill Technology and 375 Instacook Menus (GME 530 CR1 SZ, Black) View Details
₹12,890
|
Midea 20L Solo Microwave Oven (MMO20CXAMMPEBK, Black, 5 power levels & Defrost function) View Details
₹4,790
|
Haier 20L Convection Microwave Oven with Mirror Glass design (HIL2001CSSH,Silver) View Details
₹11,100
|
IFB 25 L Convection Microwave Oven (25BC4, Black +Floral Design) View Details
|
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Combination OvenOven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity) View Details
₹12,990
|
LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, Health plus Menu, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Even Reheat & Defrost, Auto Cook Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Steam Clean) View Details
₹6,990
|
LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Compact Oven(Mj2887Bium, Black, Healthy Heart Recipes, Diet Fry,Pasteurized Milk, 360°Motorised Rotisserie & 10 Yrs Warranty-Charcoal Heater, Ebony Regal) View Details
₹16,490
|
LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (MH2044DB, Black, Quartz Heater, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Auto Cook Menu, Steam Clean, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Health plus Menu) View Details
₹7,990
|
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2886BRUM, Black, With 360° Motorised Rotisserie & Diet Fry) View Details
₹14,990
|
LG 21 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2146BV, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Defrost, Stainless Steel Cavity, Heathplus menu, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Paneer/Curd, Steam Clean & Quartz Heater) View Details
₹10,990
|
LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Stainless steel cavity, 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Steam Clean & Diet Fry) View Details
₹17,990
|
LG 28 L Scan to Cook Wi-Fi Enabled Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (MJEN286VIW, Black, Stainless steel cavity, Heart Friendly Recipes, Ghee, Diet Fry & 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing) View Details
₹19,990
|
Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty) View Details
₹12,460
|
Samsung 21 L, Convection Microwave Oven (CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black, Various Cooking Modes, Pre heat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook, Wire Rack, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty) View Details
₹11,890
|
Samsung 28 L Slim Fry, Sensor Cook and Multi Split Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A5145VR/TL, Black and Pattern, 10 Yr warranty, Gift for Every Occasion) View Details
₹17,590
|
Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven with Moisture Sensor (MC28A5145VK/TL, Black, SlimFry) View Details
₹18,500
|
Samsung 28L Multi Spit, Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A6035QS/TL, Silver, Various Cooking Modes, Eco Mode, Hotblast, Crusty Plate, Wire Rack, Slim Fry, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty) View Details
₹17,190
|
Samsung 23 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS23A3513AK/TL, Black, Auto Cook Programs, Child Safety Lock, Memory Feature, Deodorization, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty) View Details
₹7,790
|
IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Multi Stage Cooking with 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Menus, Child-lock Protection, Deodorize function, Delay Start & Power Save, black) View Details
₹6,890
|
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard View Details
₹14,490
|
IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARD View Details
₹11,290
|
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30SC4, Metallic Silver), STANDARD View Details
₹13,490
|
IFB 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (20PG4S, Black/Silver) View Details
₹8,890
|
IFB 20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven (20PM-MEC2) White View Details
₹6,300
|
IFB 23 L Convection Microwave Oven (23BC4, Black+Floral Design) View Details
|
Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) View Details
₹10,240
|
Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) View Details
₹11,790
|
Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus) View Details
₹6,190
|
Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG,Black) View Details
₹5,740
|
Panasonic 20L Grill Microwave Oven(NN-GT221WFDG,White, 38 Auto Cook Menus ) View Details
₹7,790
|
Panasonic 27L Microwave Conventional Oven(NN-CT64HBFDG, Black Mirror + Golden , Zero Oil), Free 1 Year Extended Warranty View Details
|
Panasonic 27L Microwave Conventional Oven(NN-CD674MFDG,Silver, Rotisserie), Free 1 Year Extended Warranty View Details
|
