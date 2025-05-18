Menu Explore
Cook smart and save big with blockbuster deals on the best microwave ovens: Up to 50% off on LG, Samsung and others

Iqbal
May 18, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Explore Amazon Blockbuster Deals on the best microwave ovens featuring top brands, perfect for cooking delicious meals while saving big with exciting discounts.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Godrej 20 L Multi Distribution System for Even and Faster Cooking, Solo Microwave Oven With 5 Power Levels (GMX 20SA2, Black)

₹5,790

GET THIS

Haier 30L Convection Microwave Oven (HIL3001ARSB, Black) with In-Built Air Fryer | Motorized Rotisserie | Stainless-steel Cavity | 5 In 1 Microwave oven

₹16,990

GET THIS

IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20BC5, Black)

₹14,238

GET THIS

Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven With Rotisserie, Stainless Steel Cavity, Dual Grill Technology and 375 Instacook Menus (GME 530 CR1 SZ, Black)

₹12,890

GET THIS

Midea 20L Solo Microwave Oven (MMO20CXAMMPEBK, Black, 5 power levels & Defrost function)

₹4,790

GET THIS

Haier 20L Convection Microwave Oven with Mirror Glass design (HIL2001CSSH,Silver)

₹11,100

GET THIS

IFB 25 L Convection Microwave Oven (25BC4, Black +Floral Design)

GET THIS

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Combination OvenOven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity)

₹12,990

GET THIS

LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, Health plus Menu, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Even Reheat & Defrost, Auto Cook Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Steam Clean)

₹6,990

GET THIS

LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Compact Oven(Mj2887Bium, Black, Healthy Heart Recipes, Diet Fry,Pasteurized Milk, 360°Motorised Rotisserie & 10 Yrs Warranty-Charcoal Heater, Ebony Regal)

₹16,490

GET THIS

LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (MH2044DB, Black, Quartz Heater, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Auto Cook Menu, Steam Clean, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Health plus Menu)

₹7,990

GET THIS

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2886BRUM, Black, With 360° Motorised Rotisserie & Diet Fry)

₹14,990

GET THIS

LG 21 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2146BV, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Defrost, Stainless Steel Cavity, Heathplus menu, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Paneer/Curd, Steam Clean & Quartz Heater)

₹10,990

GET THIS

LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Stainless steel cavity, 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Steam Clean & Diet Fry)

₹17,990

GET THIS

LG 28 L Scan to Cook Wi-Fi Enabled Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (MJEN286VIW, Black, Stainless steel cavity, Heart Friendly Recipes, Ghee, Diet Fry & 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing)

₹19,990

GET THIS

Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty)

₹12,460

GET THIS

Samsung 21 L, Convection Microwave Oven (CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black, Various Cooking Modes, Pre heat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook, Wire Rack, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty)

₹11,890

GET THIS

Samsung 28 L Slim Fry, Sensor Cook and Multi Split Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A5145VR/TL, Black and Pattern, 10 Yr warranty, Gift for Every Occasion)

₹17,590

GET THIS

Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven with Moisture Sensor (MC28A5145VK/TL, Black, SlimFry)

₹18,500

GET THIS

Samsung 28L Multi Spit, Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A6035QS/TL, Silver, Various Cooking Modes, Eco Mode, Hotblast, Crusty Plate, Wire Rack, Slim Fry, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty)

₹17,190

GET THIS

Samsung 23 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS23A3513AK/TL, Black, Auto Cook Programs, Child Safety Lock, Memory Feature, Deodorization, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty)

₹7,790

GET THIS

IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Multi Stage Cooking with 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Menus, Child-lock Protection, Deodorize function, Delay Start & Power Save, black)

₹6,890

GET THIS

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard

₹14,490

GET THIS

IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARD

₹11,290

GET THIS

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30SC4, Metallic Silver), STANDARD

₹13,490

GET THIS

IFB 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (20PG4S, Black/Silver)

₹8,890

GET THIS

IFB 20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven (20PM-MEC2) White

₹6,300

GET THIS

IFB 23 L Convection Microwave Oven (23BC4, Black+Floral Design)

Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

₹10,240

GET THIS

Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

₹11,790

GET THIS

Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus)

₹6,190

GET THIS

Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG,Black)

₹5,740

GET THIS

Panasonic 20L Grill Microwave Oven(NN-GT221WFDG,White, 38 Auto Cook Menus )

₹7,790

GET THIS

Panasonic 27L Microwave Conventional Oven(NN-CT64HBFDG, Black Mirror + Golden , Zero Oil), Free 1 Year Extended Warranty

Panasonic 27L Microwave Conventional Oven(NN-CD674MFDG,Silver, Rotisserie), Free 1 Year Extended Warranty

If you're hunting for the best microwave oven for home, think beyond buttons and wattage. Go for one that matches your vibe – fast, efficient, and full of flavour. From buttery naans to cheesy pasta, there’s a setting for every craving. So toss in your ingredients, tap a few options, and your dinner’s ready before your playlist ends. Say hello to less effort and more yum with a microwave oven that’s built to keep up with your appetite.

Make every meal easy with the best microwave oven
Make every meal easy with the best microwave oven

To add excitement to your purchase, check out the Amazon Blockbuster Deals offering big discounts on the best microwave ovens. This guide features some of the best brands that are perfect for your kitchen and ready to help you rustle up a drool-worthy meal.

Enjoy a cheat meal day with the best LG microwave oven: Up to 30% off

Cooking can be exciting when your microwave knows what it's doing. LG microwave ovens bring the magic with features that handle everything from reheating last night’s curry to baking gooey brownies. Craving homemade paneer or fresh curd? It’s got you covered. With smart sensors that adjust cooking time and power, you don’t have to guess anything. The design is sleek, the interface is simple, and the results are always satisfying. It even helps clean itself with a nifty steam-clean option. So, if your idea of cooking is fast, fun, and fuss-free, LG microwave ovens are here to make your life deliciously easy. Just pop it in, press a few buttons, and let the magic unfold.

Cook up delicious meals with the best Samsung microwave oven: Up to 25% off

If your kitchen had a tech upgrade wishlist, a Samsung microwave oven would be right on top. It’s more than just a reheating machine. With clever pre-set options and innovative cooking modes, it handles everything from crispy snacks to juicy roasts like a pro. There’s even a special mode to make rotis puff up just right. Its interiors are designed for quick cleaning, and the ceramic enamel finish keeps it looking new even after heavy use. No more peeking and poking your food every minute. Samsung microwave ovens make multitasking easy, giving you more time to chill while it does all the hard work. Smart, speedy, and super stylish, it brings a whole new vibe to your cooking game.

Make sumptuous food and desserts with the best IFB microwave oven: Up to 25% off

Love homemade meals but hate the effort? IFB microwave ovens are perfect for that. Known for their smart cooking features, they make grilling, baking, defrosting, and steaming feel like a breeze. Fancy some restaurant-style biryani or a quick dosa fix? There’s usually a setting just for that. With multiple power levels and a super-friendly interface, it’s perfect for both beginners and kitchen pros. Cleaning it up is also easy thanks to steam-clean options and grease-resistant interiors. IFB adds that extra sprinkle of convenience with delay start timers and auto-cook menus. So if you’re someone who wants flavour without the fuss, an IFB microwave oven is like your favourite shortcut to great meals, every single day.

Prepare chef-style dishes at home with the best Panasonic microwave oven: Up to 30% off

Cooking doesn’t need to be a chore, especially when you’ve got a Panasonic microwave oven in the kitchen. It’s all about precision and performance with this one. Think evenly heated leftovers, perfectly baked cupcakes and quick steaming for veggies. It’s ideal for those who love healthy cooking without spending hours at the stove. The controls are super simple, and even the auto menus feel like they’re reading your mind. Some models even let you cook two things at once, so dinner gets done faster. If you’re into modern appliances that work hard without making a fuss, Panasonic microwave ovens tick all the right boxes. One button, one beep and boom – you’re eating something tasty in no time.

Best microwave oven

  • What size microwave oven is best for home use?

    A 20L to 30L capacity works well for most families.

  • What’s the difference between solo and convection microwaves?

    Solo microwave ovens offer basic reheating and cooking, while convection models add baking and grilling functions for more versatility.

  • Can I cook Indian dishes in a microwave oven?

    Yes, many models include auto-cook menus designed for popular Indian recipes and flavours.

  • Which brands offer the best microwave ovens in India?

    Popular choices include LG, Samsung, IFB, Panasonic, Haier, and Godrej.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
