Diablo 4 boss teases juicy secret announcement in 90-minute livestream deep dive. What could it be?

Get ready Diablo fans, because the highly anticipated 90-minute livestream for Diablo 4 is just around the corner, and the hype is real. Not only will the stream showcase the endgame, classes, and dungeons, but there's also a secret announcement to look forward to, according to franchise general manager Rod Fergusson. Diablo 4 developers are going to stream a 90-minute deep dive on 20 April teasing big announcements for the game.

Last week, Blizzard shared some significant changes being made to the game based on beta feedback, but it seems they're not done yet. In a tweet from Diablo community manager Adam Fletcher, he promises a "big" show for Thursday, which will be a deep-dive into key aspects of Diablo 4. But the real excitement comes from Fergusson's quote tweet, where he teases a "fairly significant announcement" that has fans guessing what it could be.

The Diablo community is already buzzing with speculation on what this announcement could be. Some are hoping for a new class, with the Paladin class being a popular choice. Others believe Blizzard might push the early access period forward to May, while some are holding out for another beta focusing on the endgame.

If you're eager to catch the livestream and find out what this secret announcement is all about, mark your calendars for Thursday, April 20, and head to Blizzard's official Twitch or YouTube channels at 11am PDT / 2pm EDT / 7pm BST.