More Hack and Slash! Blizzard reveals play time for the Diablo 4 battle pass

Like its predecessor Diablo 4 also comes with a seasonal battle and Blizzard revealed that players have to grind a lot. That means more hacking and slashing.

In a recent interview, Joe Piepiora, associate game director revealed that the gamers have to spend around 80 hours to complete the seasonal battle pass. He also suggested that to reach 100 character level players have to grind more.

Piepiora stated, “Right now, the battle pass, when you’re figuring in completing the season journey alongside doing other content in the game, you’re looking at roughly 80 hours worth of time invested to complete the entire of the battle pass.”

“To level a character to level 100 could take a little longer than that based on how you play,” He added.

The discussion with Piepiora laments how the battle pass will work. He mentioned that every season player will start with a new seasonal level 1 character and players have to make their way to 100lvl by completing season-specific objectives.

The battle pass will also feature a free track for all players and the premium paid track with more high value rewards. The associate game directors also addressed that players who are not interested in seasonal grinding can skip it and return when the story updates happen. He also mentioned that Diablo 4 is not an MMO it moreover an action RPG so players don’t have to grind the title forever.

Some Reddit leaks speculate that Blizzard is doubling its battle pass and also planning to add more paid cosmetics to the game. Blizzard also promised that each season will feature new quality of life improvement and new quests along with brand new meta.