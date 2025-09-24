Don’t let big discounts fool you: Here’s how to protect yourself from e-commerce scams

The festival season is in full swing, and millions of shoppers are heading online to grab their favourite gadgets and appliances at lower prices. Platforms like Amazon and Flipkart are offering heavy discounts during events such as the Great Indian Festival and Big Billion Days Sale. While these deals attract buyers, they also increase the risk of scams and fraudulent activities. Festival sales are here. Follow these key tips to avoid scams and shop for gadgets safely online.(Pexels)

To make sure your festive shopping remains safe and hassle-free, follow these security practices when buying high-value items online.

1. Choose a Trusted Seller

Even if a seller offers the lowest price or fastest delivery, check their credibility before placing an order. Review their history of on-time deliveries, product quality, and customer support. If online reviews highlight issues such as damaged goods, poor response times, or strict return policies, consider alternatives with better ratings.

2. Read Customer Reviews

Take time to read recent reviews of the product you plan to buy. Feedback from buyers who purchased the item days or weeks ago can reveal issues with delivery, functionality, or installation. Avoid products that consistently receive complaints about defects or poor service to reduce the chance of receiving a damaged or previously used item.

3. Check Technical Specifications

Pictures alone cannot guarantee a product’s quality. Verify details such as the model year, dimensions, processor, storage capacity, warranty coverage, and installation requirements. Be cautious of products sold at unusually low prices, as they could be older models that no longer receive updates or technical support. Prioritise buying new items to ensure proper after-sales service.

4. Secure Your OTP

Never share your delivery OTP before the agent arrives with the package. Hand over the OTP only when you physically receive the product. Avoid giving it back or providing multiple OTPs if requested. Delivery scams often involve fake OTP requests to take the gadget without the buyer realising it. Make sure you or a trusted person is present during delivery and verify the agent’s credentials.

5. Shoot an Unboxing Video

Record a video while unboxing your gadget. Capture the seller’s details, packaging, and the product from all angles. This footage serves as evidence if the item arrives damaged, incorrect, or malfunctioning, making it easier to file complaints with the e-commerce platform or authorities.

In short, following these precautions can help you enjoy festive discounts while protecting your gadgets and personal information from fraud. Online shopping can be safe when you remain alert and verify every step.