Don't want to splurge on Samsung Galaxy Buds? Try these alternative earbuds for premium audio
Samsung Galaxy Buds offers premium audio and features but you can get somewhat similar experince at much lower price, try these alternative earbuds.
Best overallSony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- WhiteView Details
₹4,340
Value for moneyJBL New Launch Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black)View Details
Spigen Audio Newly Launched SA-TW P20 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 30H Playtime, Upto 40dB 3 Multi-Mode ANC Pro, EQ Customizing App, 6-MIC, Low Latency for Gaming Mode, 10mm Driver, IPX5 - BlackView Details
₹3,799
Budget friendlySkullcandy Dime Evo Wireless in Ear Earbuds – 36Hr Battery, Rapid Charge, Preset EQ Modes (Music/Bass/Podcast), Multipoint Pairing, Stay-Aware Mode, IPX4 Water Resistant (Preppy Summer)View Details
₹4,299
Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW PBW Wireless Earphones, Bluetooth Compatible, Bluetooth 5.0 Rapid Charging IPX4 Waterproof Standard, Up to 19.5 Hours Playback Multi-Pairing, BlueView Details
₹4,489
Samsung Galaxy Buds are popular for their balanced sound, comfort and ecosystem support. Still, several earbuds from competing brands now offer similar or even better audio tuning, battery life and noise control, often at competitive pricing.
This list highlights the best Samsung Galaxy Buds alternatives that focus on real-world performance, including strong bass, clear calling quality and long usage time. These earbuds suit music lovers, professionals and casual listeners who want premium wireless audio without limiting their options to a single brand.
Sony WF-C510 wireless earbuds deliver balanced audio performance in a compact and lightweight design suitable for daily commuting, workouts and casual listening. These earbuds focus on providing stable Bluetooth connectivity, long battery endurance and comfortable fitting for extended usage.
With Sony’s signature sound tuning, users experience clear vocals and controlled bass. The integrated microphone supports calls and voice assistant use. Quick charging and pocket-friendly charging case make these earbuds practical for travellers and office users who prefer simple and reliable wireless audio.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Comfortable lightweight fit.
Reliable multipoint connectivity.
Reason to avoid
No active noise cancellation.
Basic sound customization.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the comfortable fit, clear sound quality, and long battery life. Some note good call quality but wish for ANC features.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for reliable daily wireless audio with multipoint pairing, sweat resistance, and Sony's balanced sound signature.
VALUE FOR MONEY
2. JBL New Launch Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black)
JBL Tune Beam 2 TWS earbuds are designed for users seeking immersive sound with enhanced bass and modern features. These earbuds offer active noise cancellation, making them suitable for travel, work and outdoor usage. The ergonomic design ensures secure fitting while maintaining comfort.
JBL signature sound provides energetic audio output suitable for music and videos. Long battery life with fast charging helps users stay connected throughout the day. Multiple connectivity features and touch controls improve usability for daily entertainment and communication.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong bass response.
Customizable EQ settings.
Reason to avoid
Larger charging case.
No wireless charging.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for punchy JBL bass, secure workout fit, and ambient awareness features for active daily use.
Spigen Audio SA-TW P20 earbuds focus on delivering clean sound and dependable connectivity with a stylish, compact design. These earbuds suit users who want simple wireless listening with balanced performance. The ergonomic construction offers a comfortable fit during prolonged use.
The earbuds provide decent battery life suitable for daily commuting and office usage. Integrated microphone ensures stable call quality. Touch controls and a lightweight charging case enhance convenience, making these earbuds a practical choice for casual users seeking reliable performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Affordable ANC implementation.
Good passive isolation.
Reason to avoid
Average call quality.
App features limited.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for budget ANC performance, water resistance, and comfortable extended listening sessions.
Skullcandy Dime Evo earbuds provide budget-friendly wireless audio with punchy bass and compact portability. These earbuds target users who prefer energetic sound and an ultra-portable design. The small charging case easily fits in pockets, supporting convenience during travel and workouts.
Bluetooth connectivity ensures stable pairing with smartphones and tablets. The earbuds deliver decent battery backup and support quick charging. Durable build quality and sweat resistance make them suitable for fitness enthusiasts and everyday casual listeners seeking affordable wireless earbuds.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent water resistance.
Bass-heavy signature sound.
Reason to avoid
Shorter total battery life.
Fit varies by ear shape.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for rugged outdoor use with a strong bass profile and superior splash protection.
Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW earbuds combine a stylish design with hi-fi audio quality aimed at multimedia listening. These earbuds deliver clear and balanced sound using specialised drivers. The lightweight square design ensures a comfortable wearing experience for long hours.
Bluetooth connectivity provides stable pairing while low-latency mode improves video and gaming synchronisation. The earbuds support hear-through mode, allowing environmental awareness. Long battery endurance and splash resistance make them suitable for daily commuting, entertainment and office usage.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Neutral sound signature.
Precise audio positioning.
Reason to avoid
Shorter battery per charge.
No multipoint connection.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for accurate studio monitoring sound in a compact true wireless format.
OnePlus Buds 4 TWS earbuds are designed for seamless connectivity and immersive audio performance for daily use. These earbuds deliver rich sound quality supported by advanced drivers and noise cancellation. The lightweight ergonomic structure improves wearing comfort during extended usage.
Fast charging and long battery backup support uninterrupted listening sessions. Smart connectivity features enhance compatibility with OnePlus and Android devices. The earbuds also provide stable call clarity, making them suitable for professional and personal usage.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Advanced spatial audio.
Strong noise cancellation.
Reason to avoid
Stem controls divisive.
App ecosystem limited.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate spatial audio and battery life, but mention ANC effectiveness varies by environment.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for immersive Dolby spatial sound and advanced Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity features.
SUPERIOR AUDIO QUALITY
7. Sony WF-C710NSA | Dual Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds | AI Call Quality | 40Hrs Battery W/O ANC | 30Hrs Battery with ANC - Black
Sony WF-C710NSA earbuds focus on delivering an immersive audio experience with premium features, including advanced noise cancellation and ambient sound control. These earbuds provide Sony's signature sound quality suitable for multiple music genres.
The ergonomic construction ensures a comfortable fit and a stable wearing experience. Long battery endurance supports extended entertainment sessions. The earbuds offer reliable call clarity and voice assistant integration. With durable build quality and water resistance, these earbuds suit commuters, travellers and professional users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Effective noise cancellation.
Sony sound optimization.
Reason to avoid
Bulkier charging case.
ANC not class-leading.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like ANC performance and sound quality, but note that case size impacts portability.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for Sony's noise cancellation technology and intelligent ambient features.
8. Marshall Minor III Bluetooth Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with Mic
Marshall Minor III earbuds deliver an iconic Marshall audio signature combined with distinctive design and reliable wireless performance. These earbuds focus on delivering clear vocals and a balanced sound profile suitable for rock and live music genres.
The open-fit design improves comfort and situational awareness. Bluetooth connectivity ensures seamless pairing with devices. Long battery backup supports extended entertainment. The earbuds offer touch controls and a compact charging case, making them suitable for daily commuting and casual listening.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Authentic Marshall sound.
Secure asymmetric fit.
Reason to avoid
Shorter single-charge life.
Limited color options.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for classic Marshall rock sound signature with customizable EQ tuning.
JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds offer a premium wireless audio experience featuring strong noise cancellation and powerful JBL signature sound. These earbuds provide balanced audio output suitable for music, movies and gaming. The ergonomic design ensures a comfortable and secure fit.
Long battery life supports extended usage with fast charging convenience. An advanced microphone system improves call clarity. Multiple smart features, including ambient mode and touch controls, enhance usability for professionals and travellers seeking premium wireless performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Adaptive noise cancellation.
Feature-rich companion app.
Reason to avoid
Touch controls sensitive.
Larger case footprint.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise ANC effectiveness and battery life but mention touch sensitivity issues occasionally.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for adaptive ANC, wireless charging, and a comprehensive JBL app ecosystem.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds deliver flagship wireless audio performance with advanced drivers and intelligent noise cancellation. These earbuds provide detailed sound clarity and deep bass suitable for audiophiles. Premium ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit during prolonged usage.
Long battery endurance with fast charging improves convenience. The earbuds support spatial audio and advanced connectivity features. Strong microphone performance and water resistance make them suitable for work calls, entertainment and travel.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Premium dual-driver sound.
Excellent noise isolation.
Reason to avoid
Premium price positioning.
OnePlus ecosystem optimized.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love ANC performance and spatial audio but note the best integration within OnePlus devices.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for flagship dual-driver audio, advanced ANC, and spatial processing capabilities.
Factors to consider when buying earphones
- Sound tuning: Balanced audio with clear vocals and controlled bass improves overall listening comfort.
- Noise cancellation: Active noise cancellation helps reduce surrounding distractions during travel and work.
- Battery backup: Longer playback time ensures uninterrupted music and calling convenience.
- Comfort and fit: Lightweight design and multiple ear tip options improve long usage comfort.
- Connectivity stability: Strong Bluetooth connection ensures smooth pairing and minimal audio lag.
Are Samsung Galaxy Buds alternatives as reliable as the original Galaxy Buds?
Yes, several competing earbuds now match premium build quality, audio performance and connectivity reliability, making them dependable daily listening companions across different devices and operating systems.
Do these alternatives support advanced features like noise cancellation?
Many modern wireless earbuds include active noise cancellation, transparency modes and app-based customisation, offering listening control similar to premium Samsung earbuds.
Are these earbuds compatible with both Android and iOS devices?
Most wireless earbuds work smoothly across different platforms, offering stable pairing, calling clarity and app support, making them flexible choices for multi-device users.
Top 3 features of best earbuds
|Best earbuds
|Driver Size
|Bluetooth
|Battery (Buds+Case)
|Sony WF-C510
|6mm
|5.3
|11h+11h
|JBL Tune Beam 2
|6mm
|5.3
|12h+24h
|Spigen SA-TW P20
|10mm
|5.3
|8h+24h
|Skullcandy Dime Evo
|6mm
|5.3
|8h+12h
|Audio-Technica SQ1TW
|5.8mm
|5.2
|6h+18h
|OnePlus Buds 4
|Dual 11+6mm
|5.4
|10h+38h
|Sony WF-C710N
|6mm
|5.2
|8h+16h
|Marshall Minor III
|12mm
|5.3
|7h+21h
|JBL Live Pro 2
|11mm
|5.2
|10h+30h
|OnePlus Buds Pro 2
|Dual 11+6mm
|5.3
|9h+33h
