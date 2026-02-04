Don't want to splurge on Samsung Galaxy Buds? Try these alternative earbuds for premium audio

Samsung Galaxy Buds are popular for their balanced sound, comfort and ecosystem support. Still, several earbuds from competing brands now offer similar or even better audio tuning, battery life and noise control, often at competitive pricing. Premium wireless earbuds that rival Samsung Galaxy Buds performance. This list highlights the best Samsung Galaxy Buds alternatives that focus on real-world performance, including strong bass, clear calling quality and long usage time. These earbuds suit music lovers, professionals and casual listeners who want premium wireless audio without limiting their options to a single brand.

Sony WF-C510 wireless earbuds deliver balanced audio performance in a compact and lightweight design suitable for daily commuting, workouts and casual listening. These earbuds focus on providing stable Bluetooth connectivity, long battery endurance and comfortable fitting for extended usage. With Sony’s signature sound tuning, users experience clear vocals and controlled bass. The integrated microphone supports calls and voice assistant use. Quick charging and pocket-friendly charging case make these earbuds practical for travellers and office users who prefer simple and reliable wireless audio.

Specifications Driver 6mm Bluetooth 5.3 Battery 11hrs + 11hrs case Waterproof IPX4 Codecs SBC, AAC Reasons to buy Comfortable lightweight fit. Reliable multipoint connectivity. Reason to avoid No active noise cancellation. Basic sound customization.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the comfortable fit, clear sound quality, and long battery life. Some note good call quality but wish for ANC features. Why choose this product? Choose it for reliable daily wireless audio with multipoint pairing, sweat resistance, and Sony's balanced sound signature.

VALUE FOR MONEY 2. JBL New Launch Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

JBL Tune Beam 2 TWS earbuds are designed for users seeking immersive sound with enhanced bass and modern features. These earbuds offer active noise cancellation, making them suitable for travel, work and outdoor usage. The ergonomic design ensures secure fitting while maintaining comfort. JBL signature sound provides energetic audio output suitable for music and videos. Long battery life with fast charging helps users stay connected throughout the day. Multiple connectivity features and touch controls improve usability for daily entertainment and communication.

Specifications Driver 6mm Bluetooth 5.3 Battery 12hrs + 24hrs case Waterproof IP54 ANC No, Smart Ambient Reasons to buy Strong bass response. Customizable EQ settings. Reason to avoid Larger charging case. No wireless charging.

Why choose this product? Choose it for punchy JBL bass, secure workout fit, and ambient awareness features for active daily use.

Spigen Audio SA-TW P20 earbuds focus on delivering clean sound and dependable connectivity with a stylish, compact design. These earbuds suit users who want simple wireless listening with balanced performance. The ergonomic construction offers a comfortable fit during prolonged use. The earbuds provide decent battery life suitable for daily commuting and office usage. Integrated microphone ensures stable call quality. Touch controls and a lightweight charging case enhance convenience, making these earbuds a practical choice for casual users seeking reliable performance.

Specifications Driver 10mm Bluetooth 5.3 Battery 8hrs + 24hrs case Waterproof IPX5 Features ANC, Wireless Charging Reasons to buy Affordable ANC implementation. Good passive isolation. Reason to avoid Average call quality. App features limited.

Why choose this product? Choose it for budget ANC performance, water resistance, and comfortable extended listening sessions.

Skullcandy Dime Evo earbuds provide budget-friendly wireless audio with punchy bass and compact portability. These earbuds target users who prefer energetic sound and an ultra-portable design. The small charging case easily fits in pockets, supporting convenience during travel and workouts. Bluetooth connectivity ensures stable pairing with smartphones and tablets. The earbuds deliver decent battery backup and support quick charging. Durable build quality and sweat resistance make them suitable for fitness enthusiasts and everyday casual listeners seeking affordable wireless earbuds.

Specifications Driver 6mm Bluetooth 5.3 Battery 8hrs + 12hrs case Waterproof IPX55 EQ 3-band app control Reasons to buy Excellent water resistance. Bass-heavy signature sound. Reason to avoid Shorter total battery life. Fit varies by ear shape.

Why choose this product? Choose it for rugged outdoor use with a strong bass profile and superior splash protection.

Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW earbuds combine a stylish design with hi-fi audio quality aimed at multimedia listening. These earbuds deliver clear and balanced sound using specialised drivers. The lightweight square design ensures a comfortable wearing experience for long hours. Bluetooth connectivity provides stable pairing while low-latency mode improves video and gaming synchronisation. The earbuds support hear-through mode, allowing environmental awareness. Long battery endurance and splash resistance make them suitable for daily commuting, entertainment and office usage.

Specifications Driver 5.8mm Bluetooth 5.2 Battery 6hrs + 18hrs case Waterproof IPX4 Latency Low mode Reasons to buy Neutral sound signature. Precise audio positioning. Reason to avoid Shorter battery per charge. No multipoint connection.

Why choose this product? Choose it for accurate studio monitoring sound in a compact true wireless format.

OnePlus Buds 4 TWS earbuds are designed for seamless connectivity and immersive audio performance for daily use. These earbuds deliver rich sound quality supported by advanced drivers and noise cancellation. The lightweight ergonomic structure improves wearing comfort during extended usage. Fast charging and long battery backup support uninterrupted listening sessions. Smart connectivity features enhance compatibility with OnePlus and Android devices. The earbuds also provide stable call clarity, making them suitable for professional and personal usage.

Specifications Drivers 11mm + 6mm dual Bluetooth 5.4 Battery 10hrs + 38hrs case ANC 49dB hybrid Codecs LHDC 5.0, LC3 Reasons to buy Advanced spatial audio. Strong noise cancellation. Reason to avoid Stem controls divisive. App ecosystem limited.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate spatial audio and battery life, but mention ANC effectiveness varies by environment. Why choose this product? Choose it for immersive Dolby spatial sound and advanced Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity features.

Sony WF-C710NSA earbuds focus on delivering an immersive audio experience with premium features, including advanced noise cancellation and ambient sound control. These earbuds provide Sony's signature sound quality suitable for multiple music genres. The ergonomic construction ensures a comfortable fit and a stable wearing experience. Long battery endurance supports extended entertainment sessions. The earbuds offer reliable call clarity and voice assistant integration. With durable build quality and water resistance, these earbuds suit commuters, travellers and professional users.

Specifications Driver 6mm Bluetooth 5.2 Battery 8hrs + 16hrs case ANC Yes, adjustable Features Speak-to-Chat Reasons to buy Effective noise cancellation. Sony sound optimization. Reason to avoid Bulkier charging case. ANC not class-leading.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like ANC performance and sound quality, but note that case size impacts portability. Why choose this product? Choose it for Sony's noise cancellation technology and intelligent ambient features.

Marshall Minor III earbuds deliver an iconic Marshall audio signature combined with distinctive design and reliable wireless performance. These earbuds focus on delivering clear vocals and a balanced sound profile suitable for rock and live music genres. The open-fit design improves comfort and situational awareness. Bluetooth connectivity ensures seamless pairing with devices. Long battery backup supports extended entertainment. The earbuds offer touch controls and a compact charging case, making them suitable for daily commuting and casual listening.

Specifications Driver 12mm Bluetooth 5.3 Battery 7hrs + 21hrs case Waterproof IPX4 EQ 5-band custom Reasons to buy Authentic Marshall sound. Secure asymmetric fit. Reason to avoid Shorter single-charge life. Limited color options.

Why choose this product? Choose it for classic Marshall rock sound signature with customizable EQ tuning.

JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds offer a premium wireless audio experience featuring strong noise cancellation and powerful JBL signature sound. These earbuds provide balanced audio output suitable for music, movies and gaming. The ergonomic design ensures a comfortable and secure fit. Long battery life supports extended usage with fast charging convenience. An advanced microphone system improves call clarity. Multiple smart features, including ambient mode and touch controls, enhance usability for professionals and travellers seeking premium wireless performance.

Specifications Driver 11mm Bluetooth 5.2 Battery 10hrs + 30hrs case ANC Adaptive Wireless Charging Reasons to buy Adaptive noise cancellation. Feature-rich companion app. Reason to avoid Touch controls sensitive. Larger case footprint.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise ANC effectiveness and battery life but mention touch sensitivity issues occasionally. Why choose this product? Choose it for adaptive ANC, wireless charging, and a comprehensive JBL app ecosystem.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds deliver flagship wireless audio performance with advanced drivers and intelligent noise cancellation. These earbuds provide detailed sound clarity and deep bass suitable for audiophiles. Premium ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit during prolonged usage. Long battery endurance with fast charging improves convenience. The earbuds support spatial audio and advanced connectivity features. Strong microphone performance and water resistance make them suitable for work calls, entertainment and travel.

Specifications Drivers Dual 11mm+6mm Bluetooth 5.3 Battery 9hrs + 33hrs case ANC 48dB hybrid Codecs LHDC 4.0 Reasons to buy Premium dual-driver sound. Excellent noise isolation. Reason to avoid Premium price positioning. OnePlus ecosystem optimized.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers love ANC performance and spatial audio but note the best integration within OnePlus devices. Why choose this product? Choose it for flagship dual-driver audio, advanced ANC, and spatial processing capabilities. Factors to consider when buying earphones Sound tuning: Balanced audio with clear vocals and controlled bass improves overall listening comfort.

Noise cancellation: Active noise cancellation helps reduce surrounding distractions during travel and work.

Battery backup: Longer playback time ensures uninterrupted music and calling convenience.

Comfort and fit: Lightweight design and multiple ear tip options improve long usage comfort.

Connectivity stability: Strong Bluetooth connection ensures smooth pairing and minimal audio lag. Are Samsung Galaxy Buds alternatives as reliable as the original Galaxy Buds? Yes, several competing earbuds now match premium build quality, audio performance and connectivity reliability, making them dependable daily listening companions across different devices and operating systems. Do these alternatives support advanced features like noise cancellation? Many modern wireless earbuds include active noise cancellation, transparency modes and app-based customisation, offering listening control similar to premium Samsung earbuds. Are these earbuds compatible with both Android and iOS devices? Most wireless earbuds work smoothly across different platforms, offering stable pairing, calling clarity and app support, making them flexible choices for multi-device users. Top 3 features of best earbuds

Best earbuds Driver Size Bluetooth Battery (Buds+Case) Sony WF-C510 6mm 5.3 11h+11h JBL Tune Beam 2 6mm 5.3 12h+24h Spigen SA-TW P20 10mm 5.3 8h+24h Skullcandy Dime Evo 6mm 5.3 8h+12h Audio-Technica SQ1TW 5.8mm 5.2 6h+18h OnePlus Buds 4 Dual 11+6mm 5.4 10h+38h Sony WF-C710N 6mm 5.2 8h+16h Marshall Minor III 12mm 5.3 7h+21h JBL Live Pro 2 11mm 5.2 10h+30h OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Dual 11+6mm 5.3 9h+33h

FAQs Do Galaxy Buds alternatives provide similar audio quality? Yes, many brands now offer advanced audio drivers and tuning that deliver detailed sound, strong bass and balanced vocals comparable to premium earbuds. Are third-party earbuds good for voice calls? Several alternatives include multiple microphones and AI noise reduction, helping deliver clear voice quality during meetings and everyday calls. Can these earbuds be used during workouts? Many models include sweat resistance and secure ear tip designs, making them suitable for gym sessions and outdoor activities. Do these earbuds support fast charging? Several premium alternatives offer fast charging support that provides hours of playback with short charging time. Are companion apps important for wireless earbuds? Apps allow users to customise sound profiles, update firmware and adjust controls, improving overall user experience and flexibility.