ED seizes 59.44 crore assets linked to 3 Android apps over 150 crore fraud

ByHT News Desk
Oct 14, 2023 03:00 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate said some Chinese nationals, in order to cheat the people of India, created several shell companies in India.

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth 59.44 crore belonging to Vaibhav Dipak Shah, Sagar Diamonds; RHC Global Exports, and their associates under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in connection with the alleged Power Bank App fraud case. The action was taken on the basis of FIRs registered by the Uttarakhand Police, Special Cell Delhi Police and the Karnataka Police.

Enforcement Directorate (Representative Photo)
The Enforcement Directorate said some Chinese nationals, in order to cheat the people of India, created several shell companies in India with the help of Chartered Accountants and Company Secretaries. To lure the public with high returns on their investments, three software applications -- Power Bank App, Tesla Power Bank App, Ezplan -- were created on Google Play Store.

In June 2021, Delhi Police Cyber Cell arrested several people for allegedly cheating masses of 150 crore using fake apps on the Play Store. These applications would block user accounts after securing payments from unsuspecting customers, TOI reported.

ED had conducted raids linked to this case and revealed the accused and entities linked to this case sent huge funds abroad on the pretext of bogus imports. The agency had recovered assets worth 10.34 crore. It also seized bank accounts with a total balance of 14.81 crore.

"In the case, one provisional attachment order was also issued on 06.02.2022 attaching a sum of Rs. 4.92 Crore. Three persons were arrested in the case and a Prosecution Complaint was filed against the accused persons on 25.04.2023 and the same is under trial before the Special Court, PMLA, New Delhi," ED said.

With inputs from ANI

Story Saved
