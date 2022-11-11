Elon Musk says 'tricking people not ok' as he sets new rules for parody accounts

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, a lot has happened and one of them is a sharp increase in the number of parody accounts -- some parodying the billionaire himself. Most of these parody accounts are verified confusing people a lot on the social media platform. Twitter went straight to suspend these accounts one by one drawing flak at a time it is drawing flak for more than one reason. On Friday, Elon Musk once again tweeted his take on these parody accounts and said tricking people is not OK and accounts engaged in parody must include 'parody' in their name, not just bio.

Going forward, accounts engaged in parody must include “parody” in their name, not just in bio — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2022

"Going forward, accounts engaged in parody must include “parody” in their name, not just in bio. To be more precise, accounts doing parody impersonations. Basically, tricking people is not ok," Musk tweeted.

Earlier, Elon Musk issued a warning against the parody accounts and said any name change at all will cause a temporary loss of verified checkmark.

What are parody accounts?

Parody accounts are those which impersonate another person or organisation. Anyone can change the user name and profile picture to make such parody accounts. However, the Twitter handle will remain unchanged. If verified Twitter accounts change their name and photo, users might be fooled. Comedian Kathy Griffin's Twitter account was suspended as she was impersonation Elon Musk. Several others were too came under Elon Musk's axe.

