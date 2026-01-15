Edit Profile
    Sign in

    Explore the pre-deals on vacuum cleaners ahead of the Amazon Republic Day Sale and save up to 75%

    Do not miss early savings on vacuum cleaners at Amazon Republic Day Sale, with pre deals making premium cleaning affordable for homes.

    Published on: Jan 15, 2026 7:01 AM IST
    By Iqbal
    FAQs

    ProductRatingPrice

    ILIFE A20 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mopping,6500Pa Strong Suction,Advanced LiDAR Navigation,Customized Cleaning Upto 4500sft,5200mAh,WiFi App,Alexa,GH,Ideal for Cats,Dogs HairView Details...

    ₹17,900

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Woscher 578M 3in1 USB Rechargeable Car Vacuum Cleaner Cordless,Tyre Inflator,150 PSI Digital Air Pump for Car Tyre|120 Watt Car Vacuum Cleaner High Power 6000PA |LED Light| Auto Shut OffView Details...

    ₹3,650

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    DREAME R20 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Dual Brush Head, Smart Stick Handheld Vacuum，Powerful Rechargeable Vacuum Cleaner, 90 Mins Max Runtime, Perfect for Hard Floor Carpet Pet HairView Details...

    ₹24,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    AmazonBasics Cylinder Bagless Vacuum Cleaner with Power Suction, Low Sound, High Energy Efficiency and 1 Years Warranty (2L, Black)View Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    Eufy L60 Hybrid Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop, Ultra Strong 5,000 Pa Suction to Remove Hair, Dust, iPath Laser Navigation, for Deep Floor Cleaning, Ideal for Hard Floors, Black, 100 MinutesView Details...

    ₹10,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    View More...
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Countdown begins on vacuum cleaners pre-deals as shoppers prepare for massive savings ahead. The upcoming Amazon Republic Day Sale brings early access pricing across robot, handheld, stick, canister, and wet and dry vacuum cleaners. These pre-deals are designed to help buyers plan upgrades before the peak sale rush begins. Expect smart cleaning solutions, compact designs, powerful suction options, and reliable brands lined up with limited-time offers. Homes looking to improve everyday cleaning routines can explore advanced features without stretching budgets.

    From quick touch-ups to deep floor cleaning, there is something for every space and lifestyle. Early deal windows often offer better availability and wider choices compared to last day shopping. With discounts going up to seventy five percent, this Amazon sale makes premium cleaning tools more accessible. Keep an eye on upcoming listings, compare specifications early, and shortlist favourites. Plan early, track deals, save more this season.

    Amazon Republic Day sale 0
    Amazon Republic Day sale 0
    Up to 75% off on the best robot vacuum cleaners: Amazon Republic Day Sale

    Robot vacuum cleaners are built for hands-free cleaning and daily convenience. Designed to move on their own, these smart devices use sensors and mapping technology to navigate rooms, avoid obstacles, and reach under furniture with ease. Many models can be controlled through mobile apps or voice assistants, letting users schedule cleaning sessions even while away from home. From dry dust pickup to advanced variants that also handle light mopping, robot vacuums suit modern lifestyles where time is limited. They work quietly in the background, keeping floors tidy without constant supervision. Features like auto-charging, smart zone control, and multi-surface adaptability make them a practical upgrade from manual cleaning tools. If upgrading to automated cleaning has been on your list, the Amazon Republic Day Sale is a great time to explore deals on robot vacuum cleaners with smart features at more accessible prices.

    Up to 60% off on the best handheld vacuum cleaners: Amazon Republic Day Sale

    Handheld vacuum cleaners focus on speed, flexibility, and targeted cleaning. Compact and lightweight, they are ideal for quick clean-ups around sofas, car interiors, stairs, and hard-to-reach corners. These vacuums are easy to store and simple to operate, making them useful for daily messes like crumbs, pet hair, or dust buildup. Cordless designs add extra convenience, allowing free movement without power sockets limiting reach. Despite their small size, many handheld models deliver strong suction and come with attachments for crevices and upholstery. They work well as a secondary cleaning tool alongside a full-sized vacuum. For users who value quick cleaning without pulling out heavy equipment, handheld vacuum cleaners fit naturally into daily routines. With the Amazon Republic Day Sale approaching, this is a smart moment to pick up a handheld vacuum cleaner at a more budget-friendly price.

    Up to 75% off on the best wet and dry vacuum cleaners: Amazon Republic Day Sale

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners are designed for versatility and heavy-duty cleaning tasks. Unlike regular vacuums, they can handle both dry dust and liquid spills, making them useful for kitchens, balconies, garages, and workshops. These machines are built with strong motors, durable tanks, and wide suction nozzles that manage everything from fine debris to water puddles. Many models include multiple attachments, allowing them to switch between floor cleaning, upholstery care, and corner detailing. Their sturdy construction supports frequent use, especially in homes where cleaning demands vary daily. Wet and dry vacuum cleaners suit users who want one machine for multiple cleaning needs without compromising performance. If you are planning a practical upgrade for home cleaning, the Amazon Republic Day Sale offers a good opportunity to find reliable wet and dry vacuum cleaners at competitive prices.

    Up to 70% off on the best stick vacuum cleaners: Amazon Republic Day Sale

    Stick vacuum cleaners balance power with a slim, modern design. They are lightweight, easy to manoeuvre, and well suited for everyday floor cleaning. Cordless models offer added freedom, allowing smooth movement across rooms without dealing with cables. Many stick vacuums convert into handheld units, making them useful for both floors and above-floor surfaces. Their upright form factor takes up minimal storage space and fits neatly into compact homes. Stick vacuum cleaners work well on hard floors, rugs, and low-pile carpets, handling routine dust and debris efficiently. The quick charging options and simple maintenance suit users who prefer fast and regular cleaning sessions.

    Up to 60% off on the best stick vacuum cleaners: Amazon Republic Day Sale

    Canister vacuum cleaners are known for strong suction and flexible cleaning reach. Featuring a separate motor unit connected by a hose, they allow easy movement while cleaning floors, curtains, furniture, and corners. These vacuums perform well on both carpets and hard surfaces, offering consistent power for deep cleaning. The design reduces hand strain, as the main body stays on the floor while the lightweight wand handles cleaning tasks. Many canister models include adjustable suction levels and multiple attachments for varied surfaces. They suit homes that require detailed and thorough cleaning across different areas. If you prefer powerful performance with flexible handling, canister vacuum cleaners remain a dependable choice.

    FAQs on vacuum cleaners
    Yes, they are designed for regular dust and debris removal.
    Most models are cordless for easy movement.
    Noise levels vary, but most are manageable for home use.
    Yes, their slim design needs minimal space.
    Yes, they clean hard floors and carpets efficiently.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    News/Technology/Explore The Pre-deals On Vacuum Cleaners Ahead Of The Amazon Republic Day Sale And Save Up To 75%
