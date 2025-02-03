February 2025 smartphone launches: Vivo V50, iQOO Neo 10R, and more devices to watch out for

Smartphone markers, in January 2025, already presented us with a slew of launches, including the OnePlus 13 at the start of the month, followed by Samsung's massive Galaxy S25 series launch. This finally unveiled a trio of new flagship phones: the S25, the S25 Plus, and the S25 Ultra. And now, with February well underway as well, there are multiple smartphone launches planned for this month. Here, let us tell you about all the phones that are going to be launching this month, so that you know which ones to keep an eye on. The Vivo V50 will be the successor to the Vivo V40.(Vivo)

1. Vivo V50

The Vivo V40 series was quite popular for its size-powered optics, and now the Vivo V50 series, which is expected to be the follow-up, is anticipated to offer more of the same. Notably, this comes just a month after the launch of the Vivo X200 series. The V50 series is expected to bring smartphone photography prowess to the mid-range, possibly powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and paired with FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

2. Realme Neo 7

According to 91Mobiles, the Realme Neo 7 is also expected to launch later in February. This device is likely to be powered by the MediaTek 9300 Plus chipset and may even offer up to 16 GB of RAM.

3. iQOO Neo 10R

The iQOO Neo 10R is also going to be another performance-focused mid-ranger. The brand has already confirmed several details about the phone, including the Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 chipset, and it will feature a dual-camera setup. Reports suggest that it could be launched under ₹30,000. The dual-camera setup will likely include a 50 MP Sony IMX 600 sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The battery is expected to be a massive 6400 mAh unit, and it will come in two colours: Blue White Slice and Lunar Titanium.

4. OnePlus Open 2

Another phone that could surprise buyers in February/March is the OnePlus Open 2. It will be a follow-up to the popular OnePlus Open, which is still regarded as one of the most polished and usage foldables released so far.

5. Tecno Pova 7

The Tecno Powa 7 series is expected to debut soon, and the brand has already put out teasers on X, showcasing the camera module of the phone.