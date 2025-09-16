Flipkart BBD sale: Nothing announces huge discounts on mobile phones, earbuds, and wearables

India’s largest online festive season sale is almost here with Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2025, set to kick off on September 23, bringing major price cuts across a wide range of products. Among the early announcements, tech company Nothing has revealed offers on its smartphones, earbuds, and wearables, giving interested buyers a chance to save on some of its popular devices. Nothing has announced discounts on Phone 3a Pro, CMF Phone 2 Pro, and other accessories for the upcoming Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. (HT)

Discounts on Nothing Smartphones

During the sale, the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro will see a drop in price. The Nothing Phone 3a will retail at Rs. 20,999, down from Rs. 22,999, while the Nothing Phone 3a Pro will be available for Rs. 24,999, reduced from Rs. 27,999. These discounts will allow buyers to access the latest models at more affordable prices ahead of the festive season.

On the other hand, the CMF Phone 2 Pro will also be part of the sale, starting at Rs. 14,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. This comes after its original launch price of Rs. 18,999, offering a substantial saving for early adopters and tech enthusiasts.

Offers on Audio Devices

Nothing has included its audio lineup in the sale as well. The flagship Nothing Ear and Ear (a) will be sold for Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 4,499, down from their launch prices of Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 7,999, respectively. Additionally, the newly released Nothing Ear Open will be available for Rs. 9,999. Users looking for budget-friendly TWS options can purchase the CMF Buds Pro 2 at Rs. 3,199.

Wearables and Upgrade Options

Wearable tech is also on offer. The CMF Watch Pro 2 will retail for Rs. 3,999, compared with its original price of Rs. 4,999. These deals complement Nothing’s upgrade programme, which allows existing users of the Nothing Phone 1 and Phone 2 to move to the Nothing Phone 3 at Rs. 34,999. The Phone 3 originally launched in July at Rs. 79,999, marking a significant discount for loyal customers.

The sale coincides with the end-of-life announcement for the Nothing Phone 1, which will no longer receive Android updates. With these offers, Nothing aims to attract both new buyers and existing users looking to upgrade to the latest devices.

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2025 promises to be one of the most active shopping periods of the year, with smartphones, audio devices, and wearables among the key attractions. Consumers can plan their purchases in advance to take advantage of these limited-time offers.