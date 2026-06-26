From assignments to office deadlines: Best Lenovo ThinkPads for everyday use
Known for durability, excellent keyboards and reliable performance, these Lenovo ThinkPads are ideal for students and professionals alike.
Our Picks
Best overall
Budget friendly
Value for money
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallLenovo Thinkpad E16 G2 16-inch (40.64 CM) Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS (8-Core), 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, FHD+ IPS Display, Radeon 680M, Wi-Fi 6, Fingerprint Reader, Windows 11, MS-Office 2024View Details
Budget friendlyLenovo ThinkPad E14, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WUXGA IPS 14"(35.56cm), Win11 Home, MS Office'24, Graphite Black, 1.42kg, 21M3S0AJ00, 300 Nits, Backlit, Fingerprint, Thin&Light LaptopView Details
Lenovo Thinkpad E16 G2 16-inch (40.64 CM) Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS (8-Core), 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, FHD+ IPS Display, Radeon 680M, Wi-Fi 6, Fingerprint Reader, Windows 11 Pro, MS-Office 2024View Details
₹99,999
Value for moneyLenovo ThinkPad E14 AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11 Home/Office 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint) 14" WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop/1Y Warranty/Aluminium Top/1.42 kg,21M3S0KV00View Details
₹97,990
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 AMD Ryzen 5 7530U 14" (35.56 cm) WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11 Home/AMD Radeon Graphics/Backlit/FPR/Office H&S 2021/Black/1.41 kg), 21JRS00T00View Details
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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
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A laptop is one of the few gadgets that students and professionals rely on almost every day. From attending online classes and creating presentations to managing spreadsheets and handling demanding workloads, the right machine can make a noticeable difference to productivity.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
That is where Lenovo's ThinkPad series continues to stand out. Known for their sturdy build quality, comfortable keyboards and dependable performance, ThinkPads have built a strong reputation over the years. Whether you need a lightweight laptop for campus life or a reliable work machine for long office hours, these Lenovo ThinkPads offer a balance of performance, portability and long-term value.
BEST OVERALL
1. Lenovo Thinkpad E16 G2 16-inch (40.64 CM) Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS (8-Core), 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, FHD+ IPS Display, Radeon 680M, Wi-Fi 6, Fingerprint Reader, Windows 11, MS-Office 2024
The Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2 is built for professionals who need strong multitasking performance and a larger workspace. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor with 16GB DDR5 memory, it handles spreadsheets, productivity software, programming tools, and heavy browser workloads with ease. The 16-inch WUXGA display offers extra vertical screen space, while the legendary ThinkPad keyboard, fingerprint reader, and MIL-STD-tested durability make it a dependable business companion. Wi-Fi 6E, fast SSD storage, and upgrade-friendly internals further enhance its long-term value.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful processor with strong integrated graphics
Spacious 16-inch productivity-focused display
Reason to avoid
Slightly heavier than 14-inch alternatives
Display colour coverage is average
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the excellent keyboard, fast performance, and sturdy build quality. Many also appreciate the larger display for office work and multitasking.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers excellent productivity performance, strong reliability, and a comfortable large-screen experience for professional workloads.
BUDGET FRIENDLY
2. Lenovo ThinkPad E14, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WUXGA IPS 14"(35.56cm), Win11 Home, MS Office'24, Graphite Black, 1.42kg, 21M3S0AJ00, 300 Nits, Backlit, Fingerprint, Thin&Light Laptop
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
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We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The ThinkPad E14 with Ryzen 5 7535HS strikes a strong balance between portability and performance. Its six-core processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD provide smooth performance for office applications, remote work, coding, and everyday business use. The 14-inch WUXGA IPS display offers sharp visuals with a productivity-friendly 16:10 aspect ratio, while the lightweight 1.42kg design makes it easy to carry. Combined with ThinkPad durability, a backlit keyboard, and fingerprint security, it is a practical choice for professionals and students alike.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Lightweight and travel-friendly
Excellent productivity performance
Reason to avoid
Integrated graphics limit heavier creative work
Speakers are adequate rather than exceptional
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the smooth performance, comfortable keyboard, and premium build quality. Many also like the portability and battery efficiency.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers strong business performance in a compact and highly portable ThinkPad design.
3. Lenovo Thinkpad E16 G2 16-inch (40.64 CM) Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS (8-Core), 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, FHD+ IPS Display, Radeon 680M, Wi-Fi 6, Fingerprint Reader, Windows 11 Pro, MS-Office 2024
This Windows 11 Pro version of the ThinkPad E16 Gen 2 targets business users who need enhanced security and management features. The Ryzen 7 7735HS processor and 16GB DDR5 RAM provide enough power for demanding office workloads, virtualisation, and multitasking. The 16-inch WUXGA display improves productivity, while features such as the fingerprint reader, TPM security, and enterprise-focused software support make it suitable for professional environments. Strong connectivity options and ThinkPad durability further strengthen its appeal for long-term business use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Enterprise-ready Windows 11 Pro features
Excellent multitasking capability
Reason to avoid
Slightly bulkier than ultrabooks
Average colour gamut display
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight the fast performance, reliable security features, and comfortable typing experience. Many also appreciate its business-oriented design.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it combines business-grade security with powerful performance and dependable ThinkPad reliability.
VALUE FOR MONEY
4. Lenovo ThinkPad E14 AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11 Home/Office 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint) 14" WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop/1Y Warranty/Aluminium Top/1.42 kg,21M3S0KV00
The ThinkPad E14 Ryzen 7 version is a compact productivity machine designed for users who need extra processing power in a portable form factor. The eight-core Ryzen 7 7735HS processor and 16GB RAM handle multitasking, data analysis, coding, and professional applications comfortably. Its aluminium top cover adds a premium touch, while the 14-inch WUXGA IPS display delivers sharp visuals for work sessions. With a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, and lightweight chassis, it remains a practical business laptop for daily commuting.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful eight-core processor
Premium aluminium top design
Reason to avoid
Battery life trails lower-power processors
Limited gaming capability
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the snappy performance, premium build quality, and comfortable keyboard. Many find it ideal for professional multitasking.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers workstation-like performance while remaining portable enough for everyday travel.
5. Lenovo ThinkPad E14 AMD Ryzen 5 7530U 14" (35.56 cm) WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11 Home/AMD Radeon Graphics/Backlit/FPR/Office H&S 2021/Black/1.41 kg), 21JRS00T00
The ThinkPad E14 Ryzen 5 7530U is aimed at users seeking dependable everyday productivity without spending heavily. Its efficient processor handles office work, web browsing, video meetings, and academic tasks smoothly. The 14-inch WUXGA IPS display offers improved vertical workspace compared to standard Full HD panels, while the ThinkPad keyboard remains one of the best in the segment. Security features such as the fingerprint reader and solid build quality make it a reliable choice for students and working professionals.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Efficient processor with good battery life
Durable ThinkPad construction
Reason to avoid
8GB RAM may feel limited for heavy users
Less powerful than HS-series models
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the reliable performance, excellent keyboard, and lightweight design. Many also find it suitable for office and study use.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers dependable everyday performance and ThinkPad reliability at a more accessible price.
The ThinkPad E16 with Intel Core 5 210H is designed for business users seeking modern Intel performance with AI-assisted productivity features. The processor works well for multitasking, document-heavy workflows, and remote collaboration. Its 16-inch WUXGA display provides ample screen space, while the backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader improve usability and security. With 16GB RAM and a fast SSD, the laptop remains responsive under demanding workloads. The sturdy ThinkPad chassis and onsite warranty further enhance peace of mind.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large productivity-focused display
Business-friendly security features
Reason to avoid
Integrated graphics only
Slightly heavier than 14-inch models
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the responsive performance and comfortable keyboard. Many also value the large display for productivity tasks.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers dependable business performance with modern connectivity and enterprise-ready features.
6. Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i7 13th Gen 14" WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/1TB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Backlit Keyboard/FPR/Black/1Y Onsite/1.41 kg), 21JKS1CT00
The ThinkPad E14 powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor is built for professionals who frequently multitask and work with demanding productivity applications. Paired with 16GB RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD, it offers fast responsiveness and ample storage for files and projects. The 14-inch WUXGA IPS display balances portability and usability, while the ThinkPad keyboard remains a standout feature. Strong security, robust construction, and onsite support make it a dependable laptop for business users and remote professionals.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large 1TB SSD storage
Strong multitasking performance
Reason to avoid
Premium pricing
Average integrated graphics performance
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the fast performance, excellent keyboard, and sturdy build quality. Many appreciate the large storage capacity and portability.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it combines premium performance, generous storage, and trusted ThinkPad reliability in a portable design.
Factors to consider when buying a Lenovo ThinkPad
- Performance requirements: Choose a processor and memory configuration based on your workload, from everyday tasks to professional applications.
- Portability: Students and frequent travellers may benefit from lightweight and compact ThinkPad models.
- Battery life: Longer battery backup helps reduce dependence on charging during classes, meetings and travel.
- Display quality: A sharp and colour-accurate display improves the experience for productivity, content consumption and creative work.
- Connectivity and ports: Ensure the laptop offers the ports and connectivity options you need for accessories and external displays.
Top 3 features of best Lenovo ThinkPad laptops
|Best ThinkPad laptops
|Display
|RAM
|Storage
|ThinkPad E16 Gen 2
|16-inch WUXGA IPS
|16GB DDR5
|512GB SSD
|ThinkPad E14
|14-inch WUXGA IPS
|16GB DDR5
|512GB SSD
|ThinkPad E16 Gen 2 Pro
|16-inch WUXGA IPS
|16GB DDR5
|512GB SSD
|ThinkPad E14 Ryzen 7
|14-inch WUXGA IPS
|16GB DDR5
|512GB SSD
|ThinkPad E14 Ryzen 5 7530U
|14-inch WUXGA IPS
|8GB
|512GB SSD
|ThinkPad E16 Intel
|16-inch WUXGA IPS
|16GB DDR5
|512GB SSD
|ThinkPad E14 Intel i7
|14-inch WUXGA IPS
|16GB
|1TB SSD
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More