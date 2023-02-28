G2 Esports clinches MSI 2023 qualification after winning LEC 2023 Winter Split

G2 Esports recently secured a spot in the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2023 after winning the LEC 2023 Winter Split in a dominant fashion. However, this qualification comes with a twist, as Europe's two MSI 2023 seeds will be determined through a new qualifying system.

Different qualifying system for LEC in MSI 2023

Unlike other regions that have two Splits, the LEC has three, and every major region will have two seeds in MSI 2023. As a result, the winner of the Winter Split in LEC will only receive the second seed. If G2 Esports wants to become the first seed, the team will need to win the LEC 2023 Spring Split as well.

G2 Esports must win LEC 2023 Spring Split to become the first seed

Winning both Splits is a tall order, but G2 Esports has the quality to achieve this feat. However, if G2 Esports wins the Spring Split, the second seed from Europe will likely be selected based on Championship points. This means that whichever team performs consistently will have a genuine shot at MSI 2023.

Consistency rewarded in the new MSI 2023 qualifying system

This new system rewards consistency, which was not the case in previous seasons. Previously, only the winner of the Spring Split had a seat in MSI, which provided no incentive for teams to perform consistently. However, this year, teams that perform well throughout the year will have a shot at MSI 2023.

Winning LEC 2023 Winter Split secures a spot in LEC 2023 season finals for G2 Esports

Besides MSI 2023 qualification, G2 Esports also secured a spot in the LEC 2023 season finals. This means that even if the team finishes last in the Spring and Summer splits, they will still have a chance to pick up the LEC season 2023 trophy. This is a significant boost for G2 Esports, as they can now focus on their preparations for the international stage without worrying about Worlds 2023 qualification.

While G2 Esports has secured an MSI 2023 spot, the team still has a lot to do if they want to become the first seed. Nonetheless, the new qualifying system rewards consistency and will provide an exciting year for League of Legends fans.