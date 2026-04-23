Gaming laptops under ₹80,000 (April 2026): Top 7 picks for work and play

Gaming laptops under 80,000: A few years ago, buying a gaming laptop meant stretching your budget or settling for low settings. That has changed. I’ve tested and reviewed a wide range of consumer tech over time, and gaming laptops in this price range have seen clear improvement. After checking current models across brands and comparing real-world performance, it is now possible to get a machine that handles both work and modern games without crossing ₹80,000. Buying a gaming laptop under ₹80,000 is now easier with many balanced performance options available. (Pexels) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less If you’re starting with PC gaming or want a system that can manage editing, coding, and daily tasks, this list focuses on options that balance performance, display, and upgrade scope.

The ASUS V16 (2025) brings newer hardware into this segment. It runs on the Intel Core 5 210H processor with boost speeds up to 4.8GHz, paired with NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics. This setup supports 1080p gaming and can also handle tasks like video editing. It features a 16-inch Full HD+ display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel gives more vertical space, which helps in both gaming and work. The laptop includes 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. At about 1.95kg, it is easier to carry than most 16-inch systems. It also includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365, making it suitable for study and office use alongside gaming. It runs on Windows 11 Home and works well for users who split time between gaming and productivity tasks.

2. Lenovo LOQ Essential (Intel Core i7-12650HX) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Lenovo LOQ Essential focuses on CPU performance in this range. It uses the Intel Core i7-12650HX processor with 10 cores and boosts up to 4.7GHz, along with NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics. The 15.6-inch Full HD display runs at 144Hz and supports full sRGB coverage. This helps in gaming and content work. The laptop includes 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, with options to expand storage. Weighing around 1.77kg, it is relatively lighter than many gaming laptops. It runs on Windows 11 Home and works well for users who split time between gaming and productivity tasks.

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2025) is built for steady use over time. It runs on the AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and an anti-glare panel. The system includes 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, with support for upgrades up to 64GB RAM. At around 2.3kg, it is on the heavier side, but it is designed to handle both gaming and daily workloads without frequent upgrades.

The HP Victus 15 offers a mix of performance and everyday usability. It uses the AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics. The laptop has a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It includes 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, both expandable. It also features a backlit keyboard and B&O audio. The weight is about 2.29kg. This model suits students and office users who want a system for both work and gaming.

The Acer Nitro V 15 offers RTX 4050 graphics in this price range. It runs on the Intel Core 5 210H processor. The display is a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and fast response time. It also supports full sRGB coverage, which helps in editing tasks. The laptop includes 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, with upgrade options available. Cooling is managed through Acer’s NitroSense system. It weighs about 2.1kg. This model works well for users who want higher refresh rate gaming and stronger GPU support.

The Dell G15 focuses on storage and stable performance. It runs on the Intel Core i5-13450HX processor with 10 cores and pairs it with NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics. One key feature is the 1TB SSD, which gives more room for games and files. The laptop includes 16GB DDR5 RAM and supports upgrades up to 32GB. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The build is heavier at around 2.6kg, but it is designed for long-term use. It also includes Microsoft Office Home 2024. This is suitable for users who need more storage and a system that can handle both work and gaming.

For entry-level gaming, the Acer Nitro V 15 with Ryzen 5 6600H is a practical option. It uses a 6-core processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics. The laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It includes 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, both upgradeable. It weighs about 2.1kg and includes a backlit keyboard and DTS audio. This model works well for users starting with PC gaming or those who play lighter titles. 5 Things to Consider Before Buying a Gaming Laptop under ₹ 80,000 1. GPU performance matters most In this budget, the graphics card decides how well games will run. Look for laptops with NVIDIA RTX 3050 or RTX 4050. These GPUs support DLSS and ray tracing, which help improve frame rates and visuals in supported games. 2. CPU should match your usage A strong processor helps with gaming, multitasking, and tasks like editing or coding. Intel Core i5 (12th/13th Gen and above) or Ryzen 5/Ryzen 7 chips are good options. If you plan to do more than gaming, pick a higher-core CPU. 3. Display refresh rate and panel type A 144Hz or higher refresh rate gives smoother gameplay compared to 60Hz panels. Also, check if it’s an IPS panel for better viewing angles. If you edit photos or videos, look for higher colour coverage like 100% sRGB. 4. RAM and storage upgrade options Most laptops in this range come with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, which is enough to start with. But make sure both RAM and storage are upgradeable. Games and files take up space quickly. 5. Cooling and build design Gaming laptops generate heat during long sessions. A good cooling system helps maintain performance. Also, check the weight and build, especially if you plan to carry the laptop daily.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. I’ve tested and reviewed a bunch of laptops, including thin-and-light models, budget Windows laptops, gaming laptops, and Chromebooks. I’ve also written or edited several laptop guides over the years. For this guide, I reviewed current models from various brands and compared their specifications, upgrade paths, and usability. Like all independent reviewers, I test products without influence from brands or sellers, and recommendations are based on usage and performance rather than business ties.