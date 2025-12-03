Getting random WhatsApp calls? Here’s the feature that keeps them quiet

Many people use WhatsApp to stay connected, but the platform also brings an unexpected issue: calls from numbers you do not recognise. These calls can interrupt work, meetings or personal time, often without any real purpose. To help users manage such moments, WhatsApp offers a simple feature that lets them silence calls from unknown numbers without blocking the line of communication completely. Here’s how to stop unwanted WhatsApp calls by silencing unknown numbers.(Unsplash)

What the Silence Unknown Callers Feature Does

WhatsApp includes a setting called Silence Unknown Callers, designed to mute calls from numbers not saved in your contact list. When this setting is active, your phone does not ring when an unknown number tries to reach you. The call still appears in the WhatsApp call log and notification panel, but it stays silent in real time.

This option helps users reduce unwanted interruptions while keeping a record of all missed attempts. If a call later seems relevant, users can return it directly from the call history.

How to Turn It On

You can activate the feature in a few steps:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and tap the three-dot menu at the top right.

Step 2: Go to Settings, then select Privacy.

Step 3: Open the Calls section and switch on the Silence Unknown Callers toggle.

Once activated, the app will stop ringing for any incoming call from a number you haven’t saved. The call information will still be available in the Calls tab for review.

What You Should Keep in Mind

If you call or message someone whose call was silenced, their future calls will no longer be muted. To completely stop calls from a specific number, users need to use the block option.

The Silence Unknown Callers feature gives WhatsApp users more control over daily communication. It reduces disruptions from unsolicited or unfamiliar numbers while ensuring important calls are not entirely missed. Users only need to check their call list regularly to decide which missed attempts require attention.