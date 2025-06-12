Google Pixel 10 could borrow this trick from iPhone’s playbook and offer brand-new accessories

Google Pixel 10 launch is not too far away with June already here. The device is expected to feature multiple upgrades in terms of processing power, with the Pixel 10 anticipated to feature the Tensor G5 based on TSMC's architecture instead of Samsung's. The standard vanilla model is also expected to get upgrades in the form of more cameras. Google Pixel 10 series could resemble the Pixel 9 in terms of aesthetics.((Manuel Orbegozo/Reuters))

However, there is one upgrade that Google could borrow from Apple's playbook: support for magnetic charging and magnetic accessories, just like Apple's MagSafe. As reported by Android Authority, the publication was able to obtain marketing material which suggests that Google could be working on magnetic Qi2 accessories for the Pixel 10 series.

Google Pixel 10 Series Could Debut ‘PixelSnap’ Magnetic Accessories

The report states that Google is planning an ecosystem of magnetic accessories called PixelSnap. So far, three accessories could be in the works, including a PixelSnap charger, a PixelSnap charger with a stand, and a PixelSnap ring stand.

The report further mentions that the Pixel 10 series could support the Qi2 wireless charging standard, which could allow for 60W wireless charging.

Considering many Android players, including OnePlus, Oppo, and more, have started to offer magnetic accessories, it makes sense for Google to finally take charge of things as well. MagSafe has been a popular accessory category for Apple, with its official cases and accessories supporting it. This has allowed for a widespread ecosystem of accessories, including MagSafe wallets, chargers, and even power banks. Furthermore, it has also been integrated into car accessories, where you can simply attach your phone magnetically.

What We Think

If the Pixel 10 series does debut this feature, it would make for an interesting addition and bring it more in line with what the iPhone has to offer. It will certainly ramp up the competition and make for a much more well-rounded accessory ecosystem for the Google Pixel phones.

If you are an older Pixel device owner, you can get much of the same functionality by buying magnetic cases. Makers like Spigen already offer MagFit cases for the Pixel 9 lineup, allowing you to attach your MagSafe wallets and more.