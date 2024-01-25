close_game
News / Technology / Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro get new colour option, now available in Mint too

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro get new colour option, now available in Mint too

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 25, 2024 03:25 PM IST

The Mint colour option, however, is only for the 128GB storage model of the two phones.

Google has released a new colour option for its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, which will now be available in Mint as well. Also, Mint is the fourth colour option for both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro; until now, the former came in Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose colours, while the latter, in Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in the new Mint colour (Image courtesy: twitter/com/ishanagarwal24)
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in the new Mint colour (Image courtesy: twitter/com/ishanagarwal24)

Google launched the handsets in October last year as the latest generation of its Pixel series of smartphones. These succeeded Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, respectively.

Google Pixel 8 series in ‘Mint’

The new colour, it must be noted, is only for the 128GB storage model of the two phones. Those seeking a higher configuration must, therefore, stick to models in the original colours.

Additionally, the Mint variants are limited period offerings, as this X post by Google India shows:

Availability

These are exclusive to Google Store, and customers based in the United States can get these from January 25 onwards. The phones are listed on Google India online store as well; however, the tech giant sells its Pixel phones here only through Flipkart.

On Flipkart, only the standard Pixel 8 in Mint is listed for now, where it is priced at 75,999. From the e-commerce platform, people can buy the handset with or without availing an exchange deal. Multiple bank offers are available too.

