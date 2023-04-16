GTA 6 fans are diverged over Xbox holding the game back

Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto 6 has been the most anticipated game for the past couple years. But even though we are receiving numerous leaks about the game, there has not been any announcement from Rockstar on their upcoming GTA title. This had made fans speculate the fact that GTA 6 (still untitled) is being held back by last-gen consoles. GTA VI fan art

Whole Gaming community is worried that Xbox is going to hold back GTA 6’s release. Fans are speculating that the new GTA installment will bypass last gen consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and will release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, while a PC port will follow. The GTA 6 will obviously be a technically demanding title and fans are worried that the underpowered Xbox Series S may not deliver the games’ fullest potential.

In the GTA 6 Reddit Page there’s lots of speculation going on under the title, “Do you think the Xbox Series S will hold back in GTA 6 anyway.”

One Redditor proposed an idea that the console’s inferior hardware could be the problem if GTA 6 needs to design with these laminations that could hold it back.

Another Redditor claimed, “No, because the game will also come to PC.” A reply adds, “Their goal is to optimize it for as many systems, whether weak or powerful, as they possibly can. So no, the Series S won’t hold them back.”

Another reply suggested, “Surely they could just reduce NPC density, turn off raytracing, cap at 30fps for that console and it should be fine.”

Though the fans are divided, their concerns are valid. The Xbox Series S will not hold something back. Rockstar is spending their time to benchmark and optimize the game. Rockstar is notorious for their superb optimization and they are spending their resources on it. As a developer your target is to design a game which can perform well on the weakest hardware, to a degree.

But at this point where there isn’t any title announcement for GTA 6, it’s impossible to speculate if Xbox Series S will hold back the game’s development or not. Apparently, the difference between the console and the Xbox Series X is not that huge, and like Red Dead Redemption 2 Rockstar is accounting some certain low-end PCs.

In other words, there is a good amount of chance that Xbox Series X will not hold back the release of GTA VI. But there is one more question that may bother some of the fans, what about PS4 and Xbox One?