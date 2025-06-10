GTA 6 map location found to have an Indian origin: Details

GTA 6 map:India has taken a major leap in the global gaming landscape with its role in building a central part of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), one of the most anticipated video games in development. While fans around the world await its release, a team of developers in India is shaping a major in-game location, signalling a shift in how large-scale titles are developed across borders. Rockstar India is leading the development of Vice Beach, a major city in the upcoming GTA 6 game.(Rockstar Games)

Vice Beach Development Assigned to Rockstar India

Rockstar India, based in Bengaluru, has taken charge of creating an entire city within GTA 6 called ‘Vice Beach’. This location will be part of the core map that players will explore once the game goes live. This assignment is not a supporting task. Instead, it involves leading the design and construction of a major urban area in the biggest gaming world.

Among the nearly 6,000 developers contributing to GTA 6 worldwide, around 1,615 are from India. This makes Rockstar India the largest single contributor by headcount across Rockstar’s studios globally. In comparison, Rockstar’s offices in the United Kingdom collectively have over 2,600 developers, while those in the United States add more than 1,400. However, India’s responsibility stands out not because of numbers, but because of the scale of the project assigned.

From Background Contributor to Creative Lead

Earlier, Rockstar India had supported development work for major releases such as GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. But this time, the Indian studio is leading a major segment of the game. Vice Beach is being built entirely by the Bengaluru-based team, showcasing their skills in open-world design, environment art, and asset creation.

This development shows Rockstar Games’ evolving strategy of distributing key creative roles to studios across regions. The project marks a move away from relying solely on Rockstar North, which has traditionally led development for the GTA series.

Growth of Rockstar India Since 2016

Formally set up in 2016, Rockstar India became a more prominent player after Rockstar acquired Dhruva Interactive in 2019. Since then, the studio has expanded its size and responsibilities. Its current role in GTA 6 confirms its importance within the company’s global operations.