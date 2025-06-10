Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

GTA 6 map location found to have an Indian origin: Details

ByMD Ijaj Khan
Jun 10, 2025 10:00 AM IST

India is playing a pivotal role in the development of GTA 6, with Rockstar India taking the lead in creating a major game location. Find out.

GTA 6 map:India has taken a major leap in the global gaming landscape with its role in building a central part of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), one of the most anticipated video games in development. While fans around the world await its release, a team of developers in India is shaping a major in-game location, signalling a shift in how large-scale titles are developed across borders.

Rockstar India is leading the development of Vice Beach, a major city in the upcoming GTA 6 game.(Rockstar Games)
Rockstar India is leading the development of Vice Beach, a major city in the upcoming GTA 6 game.(Rockstar Games)

Vice Beach Development Assigned to Rockstar India

Rockstar India, based in Bengaluru, has taken charge of creating an entire city within GTA 6 called ‘Vice Beach’. This location will be part of the core map that players will explore once the game goes live. This assignment is not a supporting task. Instead, it involves leading the design and construction of a major urban area in the biggest gaming world.

Also read: Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support

Among the nearly 6,000 developers contributing to GTA 6 worldwide, around 1,615 are from India. This makes Rockstar India the largest single contributor by headcount across Rockstar’s studios globally. In comparison, Rockstar’s offices in the United Kingdom collectively have over 2,600 developers, while those in the United States add more than 1,400. However, India’s responsibility stands out not because of numbers, but because of the scale of the project assigned.

Also read: PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and more games get big price cuts

From Background Contributor to Creative Lead

Earlier, Rockstar India had supported development work for major releases such as GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. But this time, the Indian studio is leading a major segment of the game. Vice Beach is being built entirely by the Bengaluru-based team, showcasing their skills in open-world design, environment art, and asset creation.

This development shows Rockstar Games’ evolving strategy of distributing key creative roles to studios across regions. The project marks a move away from relying solely on Rockstar North, which has traditionally led development for the GTA series.

Also read: Mafia: The Old Country releasing on 8 August, 2025: Here’s everything you need to know

Growth of Rockstar India Since 2016

Formally set up in 2016, Rockstar India became a more prominent player after Rockstar acquired Dhruva Interactive in 2019. Since then, the studio has expanded its size and responsibilities. Its current role in GTA 6 confirms its importance within the company’s global operations.

Mobile finder: iPhone 16 LATEST price, specs and all details

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / GTA 6 map location found to have an Indian origin: Details
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On