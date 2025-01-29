Heading to Mahakumbh 2025? Check out these gadgets to stay safe in crowded situations
Jan 29, 2025 06:55 PM IST
Mahakumbh 2025 is breaking attendance records everyday, but how does one safeguard their loved ones while ensuring personal safety? These gadgets should help.
Supvox® Wireless Pager Wireless Systems for Seniors 80 M (2 Call Buttons + 1 Receiver), Portable Emergency Pager Alert Devices for Elderly, Neck Wearing Style Home Travel Panic Buttons with Pager
₹1,791
Supvox® Pager Wireless Life Alert Systems for Seniors 80 M, (2 Call Buttons + 1 Receiver) Portable Pager Devices Wireless Caregiver 52 Ringtones, Home Travel Panic Buttons with Wrist Band
₹2,089
Dwc Innovated Rechargable Teddy Alarm for Women and Kids Self Defence Safety Protection Sos Alert Panic Button Light (Pink)
₹799
CallToU Caregiver Pager Wireless Call Button Nurse Alert System Help Button for Home/Elderly/Patient/Disabled Attention Pager 500+ Feet 1 Plugin Receiver 1 Waterproof Transmitter
₹2,450
Mecclien Wireless SOS Button - Instant Emergency Alert System | Personal Panic Button for Home Security, Seniors, and Safety
₹2,425
Shadowhawk Flash Light Led Torch, 20000 Lumens Flashlight Bright Light Torch, XHP70.2 Hand Torch Light Rechargeable USB Tactical, Waterproof Portable Torch Light for Trekking Hunting Emergency
₹1,994
IBELL FL8788S Rechargeable Torch with 5 Light Modes, Travel Pouch, Telescopic Zoom, Super Bright & Ultimate Throw Flashlight (Black)
₹2,089
Pick Ur Needs Long Range Power Search Light Emergency Rechargeable100w Bright Waterproof LED Torch Laser (Grey)3000 Lumens
₹1,749
ROMINO Rechargeable LED Torch with Side Light, 3W Emergency Torchlight Portable Flashlight with Long Distance Beam Range Car Rescue Torch with Hammer Window Glass and Seat Belt Cutter Built (Multi)
₹419
View Details
₹557
Maizic Smarthome Walkie Talkie 5Km Long Range Two-Way Portable CB Radio BF-888S Portable Two-Way Radio with 16 Channel Walkie Talkie (Black, 2 Pieces), 2 Year Warranty for Kids
₹1,997
ELECRANGE Walkie Talkie for Kids Light Weight with Rechargeable Battery - 2 Way Radio Fun and Playtime Adventure for Kids and All Ages - Set of 2 - Black
₹2,299
Artek Rechargeable Long Range Kids Walkie Talkie 16 Channels Two Way Radio (1 Pairs), Black (Line of Sight: 1-2 Kms)
₹1,999
BAOFENG Smarthome Walkie Talkie 5Km Long Range Two-Way Portable CB Radio BF-888S Portable Two-Way Radio with 16 Channel Walkie Talkie for Kids
₹2,999
BICYCLISM Smarthome Walkie Talkie 5Km Long Range Two-Way Portable CB Radio BF-888S Portable Rechargeable Battery - Two Way Radio Fun and Playtime Adventure for Kids and All Ages - Set of 2 (Black)
₹2,299
Polar H10 Heart Rate Monitor Chest Strap - ANT + Bluetooth, Waterproof HR Sensor for Men and Women
₹8,999
Polar Verity Sense - Optical Heart Rate Monitor Armband for Any Sport and Exercise
₹9,499
Polar H9 Heart Rate Sensor
₹5,499
View Details
₹1,199
View Details
₹1,099
OldArc RFID Wristband 5 Pcs | 125kHz RFID Band Waterproof Silicon | RFID Access Control Card Wristband for Swimming Pool RFID lockers, Gym RFID cabinets, RFID Drawer Locks | RFID Proximity Card Bands
₹499
RapidRadio RRHFWB08 13.56 MHz ISO14443A MIFARE FM1108 Compatible HF Silicone RFID Wrist Band (Red, RRHFWB08, Pack of 5)
₹399
RapidRadio RRHFT05 13.56 MHz ISO14443A MIFARE FM1108 Compatible HF Silicone RFID Wrist Band (Combo Pair, RRHFT05, Pack of 5)
₹599
HECERE 13.56MHz ISO 14443A RFID Silicone Wristband/Bracelet UID Changeable Sector0 Block0 Rewritable(Pack of 5)
₹5,170
YARONGTECH New RFID Wristbands Em4100 125Khz Silicone Bracelet Black Adjustable (Black-2Pcs)
₹1,634
