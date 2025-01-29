Heading to Mahakumbh 2025? Check out these gadgets to stay safe in crowded situations

The Mahakumbh is a rare phenomenon that draws millions of pilgrims and spiritual seekers from across the world. In 2025, more than 10 crore visitors are expected, making it one of the largest gatherings in human history. Despite meticulous management efforts, the sheer scale of the event can sometimes lead to chaos, rising panic, and, in worst-case scenarios, stampedes. While everyday gadgets like smartphones and smartwatches are common, this list focuses on specialised devices designed to ensure your safety and help avoid getting caught in panic situations. Below is a curated list of smart gadgets and electronic devices that can be lifesavers during such events: Stay safe on your spiritual journey to Mahakumbh with these gadgets.

Panic alert smart bands

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

During massive gatherings like the Mahakumbh, panic can set in quickly due to the sheer number of people. Panic alert smart bands are a simple yet effective way to signal for help when every second counts. These wearable devices can send immediate distress alerts to pre-set contacts, along with real-time GPS data, ensuring that help is dispatched right where it’s needed most. With easy-to-use designs, these bands provide peace of mind, knowing that even in the most chaotic situations, help is just a tap away. These devices can be held by everyone in the travelling group to make sure others can be called during emergency situations.

Also read: Best smartwatch with BP monitors for real-time BP tracking: Top 5 picks to stay healthy and fit

Smart LED SOS flashlights

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Visibility can become an issue during large-scale events, especially at night or in crowded spaces. Events like Mahakumbh can have special timings for the nighttime and navigating a crowd can be a major challenge. Smart LED flashlights are equipped with SOS strobe modes that attract attention in emergency situations. These devices can quickly grab the attention of rescuers or authorities, cutting through the confusion and helping individuals signal distress from a distance. The strobe function provides a reliable, attention-grabbing signal, crucial for ensuring swift response during emergencies, making it easier for people to get help in urgent moments.

Two-Way Radio Transceivers (Walkie-Talkies)

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

With the immense number of attendees and potential strain on mobile networks, staying in touch with others during the Mahakumbh can be difficult. Two-way radios offer a reliable communication solution that doesn’t depend on cellular networks. This ensures that even when phones fail or become overloaded, communication remains possible. These devices provide clear, consistent communication over long distances, essential for event organisers, security personnel, and families to stay connected, enhancing coordination and safety during the festival.

Also read: Attending Mahakumbh 2025? Make sure to pack these travel essentials for a memorable pilgrimage

Wearable health monitors

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Massive crowds during the Mahakumbh festival can be overwhelming, especially for those with pre-existing health conditions. Wearable health monitors can keep track of vital signs, including heart rate, stress levels, and activity metrics. These monitors can alert wearers or their designated contacts if there are signs of distress, like elevated heart rate or dehydration, enabling a quicker response before a situation worsens. They are an important tool for monitoring health in an environment that is both physically demanding and mentally stressful.

RFID bands for child and senior safety

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

In events like the Mahakumbh, where separation from loved ones is a common issue, RFID bands play a critical role. These devices store essential identification information and provide real-time tracking of an individual’s location. When linked with event management systems, they make it easier to reunite lost children or elderly individuals with their families. In an environment where the crowd’s size makes it easy to get lost, these bands ensure that attendees can be swiftly identified and located, significantly reducing the stress and time it takes to find a missing person.

Also read: Best digital BP monitors for personal use in 2024: Top 9 picks for consistent monitoring

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.