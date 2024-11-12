How to keep your iPhone 16 battery healthy: 9 key tips for longevity

Apple iPhones have offered the battery health feature for quite some time, providing a clear indication of the condition of your smartphone's battery and when it may need replacing. Ideally, Apple recommends replacing your battery once it drops below 80%. However, this comes at an additional cost after purchasing the device. So, how can you extend the lifespan of a model like the iPhone 16 and preserve its battery health for longer? Here are some tips and tricks to help you maintain your iPhone’s battery and enjoy good battery life as your smartphone ages: The health of your iPhone battery directly impacts its long-term lifespan.(Bloomberg)

1. Enable Optimised Battery Charging

Step 1: Go to Settings, then Battery, and select Charging.

Step 2: Now, enable Optimised Battery Charging.

This feature limits the charge to 80% until you actually need it. Over time, this helps preserve your battery life.

You can also limit your charging to around 85-90% depending on the model. This reduces stress on the battery because charging to 100% puts more strain on it.

2. Disable Always-On Display

Available only on the Pro models, the Always-On Display consumes significant power. To improve battery life and reduce charge cycles, consider turning it off.

Step 1: Go to Settings, Display & Brightness, and turn off the Always-On Display option.

Step 2: If you don’t want to disable it entirely, you can turn off the wallpaper feature, which reduces power consumption, similar to how Android phones handle it.

3. Use Low Power Mode

When not actively using your iPhone, activate Low Power Mode. This reduces idle battery drain and is ideal when you want to extend battery life, such as while travelling or working in an office. To turn it on, go to Settings, then Battery, and switch on Low Power Mode.

4. Use Dark Mode

Activating Dark Mode on your iPhone helps save power, especially with OLED screens, as it turns off individual pixels in dark areas of the display. This reduces power consumption, particularly in apps that support this mode.

5. Connect to Wi-Fi Instead of Mobile Data

Whenever possible, connect to a Wi-Fi network instead of using mobile data. Using 5G or high-speed mobile data drains more power than using Wi-Fi, so this simple change can help conserve your battery.

6. Charge Before Battery Hits Single Digits

Plugging in your device before it drops to single-digit battery levels can help prevent stress on the battery. It's best to charge your iPhone when the battery reaches around 20%, ideally charging it up to 80-85%.

7. Use a Slow Charger

When you're not in a rush, use a slower charger. This prevents your iPhone from heating up, which can otherwise shorten the lifespan of your battery. Slower charging is gentler on your device and helps preserve battery health over time.

8. Use Certified Chargers

Always use certified chargers compatible with your iPhone. Many people make the mistake of using random chargers, but this can harm your battery in the long run. To ensure the best battery health, use official Apple chargers or certified third-party options, as well as certified cables.

9. Avoid Using Your Phone While Charging

Using your iPhone while it’s charging, especially for performance-intensive tasks like gaming, increases the device’s temperature. This can cause the phone to throttle its performance, drain the battery faster, and contribute to higher charge cycles, ultimately damaging the battery in the long term.

By following these tips, you can significantly improve your iPhone's battery health and ensure it lasts longer, saving you money on replacements.

