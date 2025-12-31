How to send New Year wishes on WhatsApp using stickers, reactions, and status updates

As the clock moves closer to midnight on December 31, WhatsApp turns into a hub of messages, calls, and group updates. Friends send greetings, families connect over video calls, and groups try to settle plans at the same time. To manage this rush, WhatsApp has rolled out a set of New Year 2026 features that aim to make communication simpler and quicker. These tools focus on short interactions, visual cues, and planning support, helping users stay connected without adding to the clutter. Here’s how to use these New Year features. Here’s how to send stickers, use effects, and manage chats on WhatsApp for the New Year 2026.

Send New Year Wishes Using 2026 Stickers

Typing individual replies to every message can take hours. WhatsApp’s New Year sticker pack offers a faster option. Users can open any chat, tap the sticker icon, and select the 2026 sticker pack from the list. Once selected, a sticker can be sent to a personal chat or a group. This allows users to acknowledge messages without repeating the same text multiple times.

Use Effects During Video Calls

Video calls remain a common choice around midnight, especially for families and close circles. During a WhatsApp video call, users can tap the effects icon that appears on the screen. From there, they can choose options such as fireworks, confetti, or stars. These effects show up during the call and add a visual layer without interrupting the conversation. Users can turn effects on or off at any point.

React With Confetti in Active Chats

In fast-moving group chats, typing replies may not always be practical. WhatsApp reactions offer a quicker way to respond. Users can long-press any message and select the confetti emoji. For the New Year period, this reaction triggers a short animation, making acknowledgements visible without filling the chat with extra messages.

Post an Animated New Year Status

For users who prefer not to reply to each message, Status updates offer a one-time solution. Users can go to the Status tab, create a new update, and choose the New Year 2026 layout. WhatsApp also allows animated stickers in Status posts, giving the update motion while keeping the message brief. This approach helps users share wishes with all contacts at once.

Manage New Year Plans in Group Chats

Group chats often turn into planning centres during New Year’s Eve. WhatsApp includes tools to keep discussions organised. Users can create events within a group and pin them so details remain easy to find. Polls help groups decide on plans like food or activities without long message threads. Live location sharing allows members to track arrivals or confirm safe returns. Voice notes and short video messages also support quick updates when typing feels slow.