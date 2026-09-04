Infinix brings the HOT 70 Pro to India with a Full-HD+ 144Hz screen, Dimensity 7100 and colour-changing finishes

Infinix has launched the HOT 70 Pro in India, and on paper it could be one of the more sensible smartphones under ₹25,000 right now. The phone comes in four colourways, including Thermo Orange, Mirage Green, Silk Glow Purple and Dive Blue, each with a distinct finish. It also features a Full HD+ 144Hz display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G processor. Beyond these core specifications, Infinix has added several features that make the HOT 70 Pro worth a closer look. Here is everything you need to know about the new smartphone. Infinix gives the HOT 70 Pro distinctive finishes that react to temperature, UV light and movement. (Shubh Bhushan - Hindustan Times)

Infinix HOT 70 Pro features and specifications The HOT 70 Pro takes a different approach to smartphone design with Infinix's Dynamic Shine Design. Each colour variant uses a distinct finish to give the phone a unique look. Thermo Orange uses a thermochromic finish that changes colour with temperature. Mirage Green reacts to UV light and glows in the dark, while Silk Glow Purple features a texture that shifts with the viewing angle. Dive Blue, meanwhile, gets a more understated matte finish. The smartphone is up to 7.85mm thick and has a smooth finish designed for everyday use.

One of the more unusual features of the HOT 70 Pro is the Active Matrix Cube on the rear panel. Rather than functioning only as a notification light, it uses visual effects for alerts, entertainment and other interactions. The system can display notifications for incoming calls, messages, charging, low battery, camera use, countdowns and weather. It can also show lighting effects during music playback and gaming. Users can play simple games such as Lucky Wheel and Lucky Numbers on the Active Matrix Cube, while Matrix Studio lets them create personalised patterns and emojis.

For photography, the HOT 70 Pro features a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera. It also includes Live Photo Mode and AI Eraser, which can remove unwanted objects from images. An 8MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.

The smartphone sports a 6.76-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It also offers 240Hz touch sampling and up to 910 nits of HBM brightness. The display has a screen-to-body ratio of up to 91.86 per cent, with the smaller punch-hole design leaving more space for content.

Under the hood, the HOT 70 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G processor. It features an octa-core CPU and a Mali-G57 GPU, and supports gaming at up to 90 fps in supported titles. The phone also includes UFS 2.2 storage and 5G connectivity, with Infinix claiming optimisations for multitasking, app switching and gaming.

The HOT 70 Pro packs a 6,000mAh battery and supports 45W FastCharge. Infinix claims it can reach 50 per cent charge in around 25 minutes and a full charge in approximately 63 minutes under its stated testing conditions. Users can choose between Super Fast Charging and Smart Charging modes, with the latter focused on battery care.

The smartphone runs Android 16 and is promised three major OS updates and five years of security patches. It also features a dedicated One-Tap AI Button that can be assigned to more than 50 apps. Gemini can be linked to the button for quicker access, and the power button also provides direct access to Gemini.

The HOT 70 Pro additionally supports NFC and carries an IP68 rating. Infinix says the phone offers full dust protection and can withstand up to 2 metres of fresh water for 30 minutes.

Infinix HOT 70 Pro price and availability The Infinix HOT 70 Pro starts at ₹24,999. It will be available in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB configurations.

The smartphone comes in Thermo Orange, Mirage Green, Silk Glow Purple and Dive Blue. It will be sold through Flipkart and retail stores across India, with No Cost EMI options available for three, six and nine months.